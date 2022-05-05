THE DAY HAS FINALLY COME !

Share · View all patches · Build 8683496 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 16:06:17 UTC by Wendy

The day is here !

I spend the last 4 years on this game, so I really really hope you'll like it !

Last thing I wanted to say, this is a die and retry, so it is intended to be hard and sometimes frustrating. But there is always a glimpse of hope at the end, so stick to the game and you'll be fine. :)

If you have any issues, questions, recommandations. I'll try to answer as much as I can in the community hub, on my Twitter Account ( @DystopiaCorp ) or on my email adress : dystopiacorpmarketing@gmail.com

Thank you all !

See you soon !

Sorkin, the creator of The Cleaner