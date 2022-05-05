version 0.4.0.3
Available in the Beta
Laypo Weather:
Added: The weather channel (activates when you hold down 1)
Is a work in progress
Future Features will include: The current weather for each city, rainfall, temperature
Laypo Tower Defense:
Can now buy Denfenses
Added: Levels, Exp, Money, total enemies you have killed
Laypo Apoc Survival
Added: Orange Trees, the pixel art is to be changed
- Can harvest Orange Trees for wood or fruit (20-40 oranges when harvested)
- Added Oranges to the game!
- Can store Oranges in chests and take them out
New Game:
Laypo City SImulator:
Added:
- Roads + Houses
Place Roads by using the mouse to go to a spot and pressing G
Rotate roads by clicking on the roads with the mouse
Press Enter and a house will randomly appear
Changed depots in beta branch