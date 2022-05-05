 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Laypo Simulator update for 5 May 2022

Version.0.4.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8683207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.4.0.3
Available in the Beta
Laypo Weather:
Added: The weather channel (activates when you hold down 1)
Is a work in progress
Future Features will include: The current weather for each city, rainfall, temperature

Laypo Tower Defense:
Can now buy Denfenses
Added: Levels, Exp, Money, total enemies you have killed

Laypo Apoc Survival
Added: Orange Trees, the pixel art is to be changed

  • Can harvest Orange Trees for wood or fruit (20-40 oranges when harvested)
  • Added Oranges to the game!
  • Can store Oranges in chests and take them out

New Game:
Laypo City SImulator:
Added:

  • Roads + Houses
    Place Roads by using the mouse to go to a spot and pressing G
    Rotate roads by clicking on the roads with the mouse
    Press Enter and a house will randomly appear

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8683207
Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.