This build has not been seen in a public branch.

version 0.4.0.3

Available in the Beta

Laypo Weather:

Added: The weather channel (activates when you hold down 1)

Is a work in progress

Future Features will include: The current weather for each city, rainfall, temperature

Laypo Tower Defense:

Can now buy Denfenses

Added: Levels, Exp, Money, total enemies you have killed

Laypo Apoc Survival

Added: Orange Trees, the pixel art is to be changed

Can harvest Orange Trees for wood or fruit (20-40 oranges when harvested)

Added Oranges to the game!

Can store Oranges in chests and take them out

New Game:

Laypo City SImulator:

Added: