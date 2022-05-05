 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hexters update for 5 May 2022

Update - V0.7.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 8682980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes V0.7.0a - Razzle Dazzle:

  • UPDATED Changed maximum solar panel amount to 12
  • FIXED Solar power panels were broken and did not send out cycles
  • FIXED Freeplay starting problems in build version

FAQ

How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?
No promises, we've been in limbo for long enough. At this point we're just focusing of getting out of the early access.

Does the game work on OSX?
Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements.

And Linux?
Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.

Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer?
No resources for such things.

I found a bug or I got suggestions!
Let us know on the steam forums!

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Hexters Content Depot 377321
  • Loading history…
Hexters Content Linux Depot 377322
  • Loading history…
Hexters Content Mac Depot 377323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.