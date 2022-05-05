Update - V0.7.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 8682980 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patch notes V0.7.0a - Razzle Dazzle:

UPDATED Changed maximum solar panel amount to 12

FIXED Solar power panels were broken and did not send out cycles

FIXED Freeplay starting problems in build version

FAQ

How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?

No promises, we've been in limbo for long enough. At this point we're just focusing of getting out of the early access.

Does the game work on OSX?

Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements.

And Linux?

Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.

Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer?

No resources for such things.

I found a bug or I got suggestions!

Let us know on the steam forums!

Thanks for your support!