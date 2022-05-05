Crossroads Inn: Anniversary Edition and for Season Pass update!

👋 Greetings, Innkeepers!

Hear ye! Hear ye! We have a portion of fresh news for you coming today!

First, we celebrate a Klabater Sales on Steam and starting today you can get Crossroads Inn and other fantastic games from our catalog up to 90% discounted! Try out orbit.industries, if you are in for tycoons, enjoy lighthearted Castle on the Coast or perform with the circus in The Amazing American Circus. All that games at ridiculously low prices!

30 new Steam Achievements to unlock! Play, learn, and master Crossroads Inn to get them all and become the ultimate Innkeeper King!

Collectors watch out! The Steam Trading Cards arrived at Delcrys!! We added 10 exclusive Steam Trading Cards for which you can get badges and collect awards.

New DLC is available for Season Pass 2 owners - Decoration Pack!: An additional pack of 3 sets of new furniture, wallpapers, floor textures, and other decorative elements is designed to thoroughly represent all three kingdoms of Delcrys: Yorevale, Sambria, and Untermarch.

And we are continuously implementing fixes lately and aim to upgrade the game as we go.

We are still developing the board game edition of Crossroads Inn!

You can subscribe here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/klabater/crossroads-inn-the-board-game and be the first to know when the crowdfunding campaign will start.