BIG UPDATE NOW AVAILABLE!

HELLO ANIMAL LOVERS! 🐱🐶
We have prepared a very big update for Animal Shelter! 🥳
If you missed the news about the upcoming Puppies & Kittens DLC, be sure to check out the Steam page, and together with BIG UPDATE, we are launching the biggest discount on Animal Shelter 12%, for only 14 days!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1982080/Animal_Shelter__Puppies__Kittens_DLC/
We would like to thank everyone who purchased our game for your amazing commitment both before and after the premiere. On Steam Community Hub and our Discord server, you have created an amazing place that has provided us with a lot of valuable information. Right NOW you can download the first major updates. 😎
FULL LIST OF CHANGES:
- Even more BIG fixes to the save/load and location systems! (mostly how items are placed, detected and thus saved/loaded)
- Many chages and updates to different systems in preparation for the upcomming DLC!!!
- Fixed a bug where you were able to match an animal with another person even if the animal was already matched with someone
- Updates to litterboxes
- Fixed random animation playing during play animation, sniff or fight with other animal
- Fixed random animation playing during sniff animation
- Fixed random animation playing during fight with other animal
- Disabled camera rotation change after finishing player-animal animation
- Added safegourds to cage furniture
- Fixes to applying medicine
- Corrected translations
- More fixes to disappearing decorations
- Small changed to the popup system
- Better handling of items
- Fixed socials media buttons in Main Menu
- Added DLC promo banner
Once again, thank you for your bugs report, feedback and suggestion it is extremely important for us. The game is still in development and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊
Please write to us what you think and join our Discord channel! 👇
Regards,
Animal Shelter Team
Changed files in this update