BIG UPDATE NOW AVAILABLE!

If you missed the news about the upcoming Puppies & Kittens DLC, be sure to check out the Steam page, and together with BIG UPDATE, we are launching the biggest discount on Animal Shelter 12%, for only 14 days!

We would like to thank everyone who purchased our game for your amazing commitment both before and after the premiere. On Steam Community Hub and our Discord server, you have created an amazing place that has provided us with a lot of valuable information. Right NOW you can download the first major updates. 😎

FULL LIST OF CHANGES:

Even more BIG fixes to the save/load and location systems! (mostly how items are placed, detected and thus saved/loaded)

Many chages and updates to different systems in preparation for the upcomming DLC!!!

Fixed a bug where you were able to match an animal with another person even if the animal was already matched with someone

Updates to litterboxes

Fixed random animation playing during play animation, sniff or fight with other animal

Fixed random animation playing during sniff animation

Fixed random animation playing during fight with other animal

Disabled camera rotation change after finishing player-animal animation

Added safegourds to cage furniture

Fixes to applying medicine

Corrected translations

More fixes to disappearing decorations

Small changed to the popup system

Better handling of items

Fixed socials media buttons in Main Menu

Added DLC promo banner

Once again, thank you for your bugs report, feedback and suggestion it is extremely important for us. The game is still in development and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊

