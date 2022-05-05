 Skip to content

Laser League: World Arena update for 5 May 2022

Laser League: World Arena - Retro Skin & Custom Map Test

Dear players:
Afterglow Technology and Prism Universe, which inherit retro design technology, have now joined the League! Brings rich custom content derived from retro designs; Classical and futurism coexist!
Afterglow Pack: Afterglow Kit2, Dynamic Emoji1, Dynamic Laser1, Laser Node*1.

  • Prism Pack: Prism Kit2, Weapon Skin1, Emoji*1.

And finnaly, the workshop for custom laser maps are nearly finished, but still need some test and polish, we are now inviting enthusiastic players who want to create their own competitive maps and help to improve the game.
For early access to the custom map feature, please contact the Discord admin or email support@ceasia.cn.
Official update will be pushed after the testing and tuning phase is complete.

Come meet friends who also love Laser League by joining the community
Discord: https://discord.gg/LaserLeague
Our official website: https://ceasia.hk/LLWA/

