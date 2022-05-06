Patch V.0.4.24: New improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8682696 · Last edited 6 May 2022 – 03:32:07 UTC by Wendy

One more day, we bring a new patch for Immortal Life that will improve your game experience in the Misty Valley. Have a look at the list below and feel free to ask us any questions you may have before updating the game.

Bugs fixed

Remember the bug that unified all storage boxes into a single 16-slot box? It's been hard to fix, but we'd say we've got it right this time! Now your storage capacity should be growing proportionally to the number of containers you own, as planned.

Fixed the bug that made the game crash when you summoned the thundercloud under some circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from placing the Raining Petals Wall and Raining Petals Wall (Corner) together.

Fixed a bug that made the Bamboo Set - Bamboo Wall and the Long Display Table hard to hold up and relocate after putting it down.

Fixed a bug that made you can’t get the dish after cooking it if you click the ESC button.

Fixed a bug that made the game show wrong favorites in the Friends tab.

Optimization

From now on, every patch note will show up in a pop-up message when you start the game. (No English version patch note yet, would be added from the next patch)

Some item descriptions have been updated.

Some images for processing recipes have been updated too!

Optimization based on player feedback

You can now get all Water Orbs from the Wandering Vendor.

Now, the crops with 1-2 fruit won’t be affected by the change of season anymore. You’ll keep them all.

Fixed the bug that obviated the limitations of the Workshop for crafting certain structures (Warehouse, Octowell). Now, again, you can only have one at a time.

