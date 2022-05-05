Patch Notes for 1.0.60

**

Overview

**

This patch is about quality of life changes mostly and a bunch of bugfixes

New:

Camera alignment toggle, allowing player to pick between left/center/right hover position for the camera, D-pad down / keyboard V for toggling.

Added Confirmation Dialog for Return to Title Menu

Added Confirmation Dialog for Saving

Added Confirmation Dialog for Loading

Collectible scribbling map has a new visual

**

Changes:

**

Set detection radius for dialogue higher

Additional tutorials & lights to guide player

Added visual blockers to late game Mountain level along the route to Tarpit for added visual interest & mood

Improve NavMesh obstacles in VillageLocation.

Added a couple tar roots to Mountain to Tarpit route for extra visuals

Added some invisible walls to Mountain and Outlook

Tweak audio for a cutscene related to a certain late-game character

Tweak Aurora lights and a certain dark characters attack colors

Shorten TarMan’s wait times between actions

Added a couple more death planes to Mountainlocation.

Tweaks to several cutscenes

Make Healing Tutorial more clear

Adjust collectible locations

Adjust default slowdown/timestop rates

Add a checkpoint before a blob chain to Mountain

Add additional checkpoints.

Improved tar jumping sequence in mid-game Outlook level

**

Fixes:

**

Fix Camera stuttering issues

Changing Slider value in settings by arrow keys or controller is very slow

Fix text fit for end-game statistics UI

Fix text fit for Quit Confirmation dialog

Fix faraway mountains disappearing when moving away from them

Minor grammar & typo fixes

If you die in swamp and last checkpoint is in another scene, Ailu will continue swamp walk

Fix potential issues with black pixels appearing on screen.

Fix 0,0,0 checkpoint in OtherSideAngelica cutscene

Fix issues with Tasks not getting cleared once completed.

Fix issues with a quest's progression.

AirVortex launch should only restrict player movement input while being pulled.

Fix Noaidi Apprentice and Family Tree achievements

Make sure megafauna in Barbmu have colliders setup properly

Early game cutscene tweak. Ailu looks at reindeer again

Fix possible sequence break

Fix some camera transitions that might warp weirdly.

Multiple fixes to environment to guide player.

Fix issues with invisible walls and other blockers allowing player to sequence break

Presentational fixes to a late game Spirit World

Added death planes to mountain's rivers and to the side of the mountain to ensure player dies if they get outside of the intended playable area

Fix Air Vortexes having wrong height in reactive puzzles and showing through the platform they are lifting

Fix Floating Bridge and Floating Logs Puzzles wind lift forces being poorly set up resulting in far too much force or not enough force to be imparted on the player by the Air Vortexes

Fix some actors dynamically animated bones behaving erratically during teleports in cutscenes