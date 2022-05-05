Patch Notes for 1.0.60

**
Overview
**
This patch is about quality of life changes mostly and a bunch of bugfixes
New:
Camera alignment toggle, allowing player to pick between left/center/right hover position for the camera, D-pad down / keyboard V for toggling.
Added Confirmation Dialog for Return to Title Menu
Added Confirmation Dialog for Saving
Added Confirmation Dialog for Loading
Collectible scribbling map has a new visual
**
Changes:
**
Set detection radius for dialogue higher
Additional tutorials & lights to guide player
Added visual blockers to late game Mountain level along the route to Tarpit for added visual interest & mood
Improve NavMesh obstacles in VillageLocation.
Added a couple tar roots to Mountain to Tarpit route for extra visuals
Added some invisible walls to Mountain and Outlook
Tweak audio for a cutscene related to a certain late-game character
Tweak Aurora lights and a certain dark characters attack colors
Shorten TarMan’s wait times between actions
Added a couple more death planes to Mountainlocation.
Tweaks to several cutscenes
Make Healing Tutorial more clear
Adjust collectible locations
Adjust default slowdown/timestop rates
Add a checkpoint before a blob chain to Mountain
Add additional checkpoints.
Improved tar jumping sequence in mid-game Outlook level
**
Fixes:
**
Fix Camera stuttering issues
Changing Slider value in settings by arrow keys or controller is very slow
Fix text fit for end-game statistics UI
Fix text fit for Quit Confirmation dialog
Fix faraway mountains disappearing when moving away from them
Minor grammar & typo fixes
If you die in swamp and last checkpoint is in another scene, Ailu will continue swamp walk
Fix potential issues with black pixels appearing on screen.
Fix 0,0,0 checkpoint in OtherSideAngelica cutscene
Fix issues with Tasks not getting cleared once completed.
Fix issues with a quest's progression.
AirVortex launch should only restrict player movement input while being pulled.
Fix Noaidi Apprentice and Family Tree achievements
Make sure megafauna in Barbmu have colliders setup properly
Early game cutscene tweak. Ailu looks at reindeer again
Fix possible sequence break
Fix some camera transitions that might warp weirdly.
Multiple fixes to environment to guide player.
Fix issues with invisible walls and other blockers allowing player to sequence break
Presentational fixes to a late game Spirit World
Added death planes to mountain's rivers and to the side of the mountain to ensure player dies if they get outside of the intended playable area
Fix Air Vortexes having wrong height in reactive puzzles and showing through the platform they are lifting
Fix Floating Bridge and Floating Logs Puzzles wind lift forces being poorly set up resulting in far too much force or not enough force to be imparted on the player by the Air Vortexes
Fix some actors dynamically animated bones behaving erratically during teleports in cutscenes
