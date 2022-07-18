Video Horror Society: Early Access Launch

Welcome to the Beyond
Video Horror Society: Early Access is officially HERE!
Thank you for all of your support, excitement, kind words, and feedback through our beta stage! Early Access has finally arrived! Spoon is now.
Here's what's new in Video Horror Society Early Access:
Founder's Packs
We are STOKED to finally be able to reveal our long awaited Founder's Packs!
**
SUPERFAN
**
Instantly unlocks these exclusive SUPERFAN rewards:
- First Edition VHS Socie-tee shirt & Club Shorts
- SUPERFAN account portrait
- SUPERFAN sticker for Teen
- SUPERFAN sticker for Monster
- 300 Fanbux
THE EVIL NEVER DIES SUPER EDITION COSMETICS
Play to unlock:
- Mallum's Mark Lower Gear (PART 1 OF 3) for all launch Monsters
- Mallum's Mark Scream FX
- The Devil's Omen
- Supercut movie t-shirt
- Evil stickers and account portrait
- 350 Bonus Fanbux!
SPECTRAL COLLECTORS SUPER EDITION COSMETICS
Play to unlock:
- Stage 1 Super Spectra-Suit costume
- Spectral Scan emote
- Spectral Collectors socks
- SUPERFAN movie t-shirt
- Teen sticker & account portrait
- Bonus 350 Fanbux!
**
MEGAFAN
**
Instantly unlocks these exclusive MEGAFAN rewards:
- The complete SUPERFAN rewards PLUS...
- First Edition VHS Painter's Hat & Club Socks
- Tortured Soul Gear Set for all launch Monsters
- MEGAFAN account portrait
- MEGAFAN sticker set for Teens
- MEGAFAN sticker set for Monsters
- 900 Fanbux
THE EVIL NEVER DIES MEGA EDITION COSMETICS
Play to unlock:
- Mallum's Mark Mid Gear (PART 2 OF 3) FOR ALL LAUNCH MONSTERS
- Mallum's Mark Feast FX
- Open Mind Omen
- MEGAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker & account portrait
- Bonus 1050 Fanbux!
SPECTRAL COLLECTORS MEGA EDITION COSMETICS
Play to unlock:
- Stage 2 Mega Spectra-Suit Costume
- Oozer Spectral
- Spectral Scream emote
- Spectral Collectors tank top
- MEGAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker, & account portrait
- Bonus 1050 Fanbux!
**
ULTRAFAN
**
Instantly unlocks these exclusive ULTRAFAN rewards:
- The complete SUPERFAN rewards PLUS
- The complete MEGAFAN rewards PLUS
- First Edition VHS Backpack & Digital Watch
- Origins of Evil Exclusive Trait for Werewolf, W.A.R.T., and Doll Master
- Origins of Evil Exclusive Trait for all future Monsters
- ULTRAFAN account portrait
- ULTRAFAN stickers for Teens
- ULTPAFAN stickers for Monsters
- 1500 Fanbux
THE EVIL NEVER DIES ULTRA EDITION COSMETICS
Play to Unlock:
- Mallum's Mark Upper Gear (PART 3 OF 3) for all launch Monsters
- Mallum's Mark Rage FX
- ULTRAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker, & account portrait
- Bonus 1750 Fanbux!
SPECTRAL COLLECTORS ULTRA EDITION COSMETICS
Play to unlock:
- Stage 3 Ultra Spectra-Suit Costume
- Spectral Strut emote
- ULTRAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker & account portrait
- Spectraplasmic Goo Gun skin for Flamethrower
- Bonus 1750 Fanbux!
Pride Cosmetics
Slay in more than one way with our free Pride cosmetics - available year round!
Teens
Clothing
- True Colours Outfit
- One Love Outfit
- Loud and Proud Outfit
Weapon Skin
- Enchanted Heartlight Sword
Pride Bangles & Nails
- Lesbi-Real Bangles
- Gaymer Bangles
- Pan-tastic Bangles
- Hello Good-Bi Bangles
- Trans-sational Bangles
- Enby Envy Bangles
- Unapologetically Ace Bangles
- BUtiful Bangles
W.A.R.T.
- Hair-Did Horns
- Prismatic Spikes (mid)
- Prismatic Spikes (lower)
Werewolf
- Fabulous Fangs
- Colourful Claws (mid)
- Colourful Claws (lower)
Doll Master
- Chromatic Kisses
- Polished Pride
- Rainbow Varnish
Stickers & Portraits
- Pride Forever
- True Colours
- Slay! What You Wanna Slay
Patch Notes for build 0.1.0.69381
W.A.R.T
- The drawback of the Acid Armor mutation Toxic now prevents the use of Leap when equipped by 3 seconds (down from 4 seconds).
- The benefit of the Acid Armor Immune mutation now reduces the Acid Armor cooldown by 15% (down from 20%).
Doll Master
- Added a Doll Minion "Jump Attack" scoring event, awarding 125 Torment points. This requires the Doll to hit a teen within 1.5 seconds of performing a Jump.
- The amount of score awarded for a Doll Attack scoring event has been reduced to 150 (from 170).
- Changed a drawback of the Doll Trap mutation Haunted so the Remove Trap power can't be used while the Doll Possession power is on cooldown (previously it could only be used while Banished).
Teen Perks
- The effective range of the teen perk Team Spirit has been increased to 12 meters (from 10 meters)
- The bonus Spectral movement speed granted for the first 2 ranks of the teen perk Head Trip have been changed to 4%/12% (from 10%/15%).
- The range at which Luma can be seen for the first 2 ranks of the teen perk Head Trip have been reduced to 13m/26m (from 18m/36m).
- The point costs of the teen perk Vice Grip have been increased to 6/10/14 (from 6/8/12).
- The point costs of the teen perk Lightning Fast have been increased to 6/9/12 (from 6/8/10).
- The Life bonus granted by the teen perk Born Tough has been decreased to 8%/16%/24% (from 10%/20%/30%).
General Gameplay
- The first few chromatic aberration trails left behind immediately after a teen is Injured by the monster now have a greater size and duration to assist monsters with beginning a pursuit after a hit.
- The monster now has priority when capturing the Rift and will not be interrupted if a teen enters the capture area.
- The speed boost granted by consuming Clash Cola now has a brief ramp to gain the full bonus at the start of the boost. Additionally the speed boost duration has been increased by 8%.
- The speed boost granted by consuming Clash Cola no longer gives the teen improved acceleration when changing direction in the way the speed boost after being hit does.
Matchmaking
- Added the South America region to the list of selectable regions for matchmaking.
Lobby and Match Summary
- Account Mastery borders will no longer show for players waiting in a lobby.
- Account Portraits with Account Mastery borders will now display in the match summary at the conclusion of a game.
Flamethrower
- Reduced the Flamethrower base Weapon Charge to 9.5 seconds (from 10 seconds)
- Reduced the time that damage will linger on the monster after they escape Flamethrower flames by ~40%.
- The Flamethrower mod On Fumes now regenerates ammo at the rate of 0.8% per second (up from 0.75%) and increases charge consumption by 60% (down from 70%).
Infernal Eye
- Reduced the base speed of the Infernal Eye by 1.5%.
- The benefit of the Infernal Eye mod 'Don't Blink' now increases the movement speed of the Infernal Eye by 8% (down from 10%).
Cursed Sword
- Reduced the height of the wake generated by the Cursed Sword slash by 20%.
- Changed the drawback of the Cursed Sword Gale Force mod to reduce the wake duration by 20% (previously it decreased wake speed by 15%).
Sacred Staff
- The Sacred Staff mod Beacon of Light drawback now increases craft time by 15% (down from 20%).
Ray Gun
- While using the Ray Gun mod Burst Energy there is now a unique sound effect that accompanies shooting the monster
Store
- Free Pride bundle cosmetics
- Founder's packs added to store
- Fanbux bundles added to store
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where teen emotes would end too early or not loop properly on occasion.
- Fixed an issue where monster emotes would continue to loop or get stuck on occasion.
- Fixed an issue where teens were able to capture the Rift while they were hiding in lockers or closets.
- Fixed the wording of the monster perk Lethal Weapon and the Acid Armor mutation Toxic to clarify that the % bonuses are relative to the amount of Life loss inflicted by a hit, not the teen's total Life bar.
- Fixed an issue where the flames of the Flamethrower would sometimes not shoot over surfaces when the nozzle was too close to them.
- Fixed an issue where a teen could sometimes get stuck inside a locker when attempting to exit.
- Fixed an issue where the Doll Master was able to sometimes use Remove Trap even when a Doll Trap was detecting teens in the Training mode.
- Fixed an issue where the Options screen would sometimes indicate there were changes to 'Apply' even when no changes were made after a fresh install.
- Fixed a reference to a deprecated name for "Luma" in the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where teens were able to use pickups after the monster was defeated and the match was ending.
- Fixed an issue where the Holy Slingshot could sometimes misfire when used very close to a Stunned monster.
- Fixed an issue where W.A.R.T. could be incorrectly awarded the Leap Attack scoring event when hitting a teen shortly after transforming.
- Fixed an issue with the movie challenge "Knockdown a teen while performing the Doll Jump power." was awarding credit for Injuries as well.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Behind the Scenes' pane was showing when viewing Forgotten Film scenes that do not have any additional lore.
- Fixed an issue where users were unable to view the Steam profiles of Steam players in the Recent Players list.
- Fixed an issue with monster hit detection being inconsistent when performing quick attacks at higher latencies.
- Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Films would incorrectly appear under the "Limited" movies section.
- Fixed an issue where hiding teens would disappear from view before they completely enter a hiding place.
Regional Pricing Support
If you notice that your country doesn't have regional pricing for Steam Currency Bundles, please reach out to us at (contact AT hellbentgames DOT com) with what country you are in.
Please note:
Steam only supports the following currencies: https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/store/pricing/currencies
Currently the IN-GAME price that will be displayed for the Founder's Packs on Steam will always display in USD, however, upon clicking the packs, players will be directed to the Steam store where the price will be displayed based on the region's currency.