Video Horror Society: Early Access Launch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the Beyond

Video Horror Society: Early Access is officially HERE!

Thank you for all of your support, excitement, kind words, and feedback through our beta stage! Early Access has finally arrived! Spoon is now.

Here's what's new in Video Horror Society Early Access:

Founder's Packs

We are STOKED to finally be able to reveal our long awaited Founder's Packs!

**

SUPERFAN

**



Instantly unlocks these exclusive SUPERFAN rewards:

First Edition VHS Socie-tee shirt & Club Shorts

SUPERFAN account portrait

SUPERFAN sticker for Teen

SUPERFAN sticker for Monster

300 Fanbux

THE EVIL NEVER DIES SUPER EDITION COSMETICS

Play to unlock:

Mallum's Mark Lower Gear (PART 1 OF 3) for all launch Monsters

Mallum's Mark Scream FX

The Devil's Omen

Supercut movie t-shirt

Evil stickers and account portrait

350 Bonus Fanbux!

SPECTRAL COLLECTORS SUPER EDITION COSMETICS

Play to unlock:

Stage 1 Super Spectra-Suit costume

Spectral Scan emote

Spectral Collectors socks

SUPERFAN movie t-shirt

Teen sticker & account portrait

Bonus 350 Fanbux!

**

MEGAFAN

**



Instantly unlocks these exclusive MEGAFAN rewards:

The complete SUPERFAN rewards PLUS...

First Edition VHS Painter's Hat & Club Socks

Tortured Soul Gear Set for all launch Monsters

MEGAFAN account portrait

MEGAFAN sticker set for Teens

MEGAFAN sticker set for Monsters

900 Fanbux

THE EVIL NEVER DIES MEGA EDITION COSMETICS

Play to unlock:

Mallum's Mark Mid Gear (PART 2 OF 3) FOR ALL LAUNCH MONSTERS

Mallum's Mark Feast FX

Open Mind Omen

MEGAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker & account portrait

Bonus 1050 Fanbux!

SPECTRAL COLLECTORS MEGA EDITION COSMETICS

Play to unlock:

Stage 2 Mega Spectra-Suit Costume

Oozer Spectral

Spectral Scream emote

Spectral Collectors tank top

MEGAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker, & account portrait

Bonus 1050 Fanbux!

**

ULTRAFAN

**



Instantly unlocks these exclusive ULTRAFAN rewards:

The complete SUPERFAN rewards PLUS

The complete MEGAFAN rewards PLUS

First Edition VHS Backpack & Digital Watch

Origins of Evil Exclusive Trait for Werewolf, W.A.R.T., and Doll Master

Origins of Evil Exclusive Trait for all future Monsters

ULTRAFAN account portrait

ULTRAFAN stickers for Teens

ULTPAFAN stickers for Monsters

1500 Fanbux

THE EVIL NEVER DIES ULTRA EDITION COSMETICS

Play to Unlock:

Mallum's Mark Upper Gear (PART 3 OF 3) for all launch Monsters

Mallum's Mark Rage FX

ULTRAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker, & account portrait

Bonus 1750 Fanbux!

SPECTRAL COLLECTORS ULTRA EDITION COSMETICS

Play to unlock:

Stage 3 Ultra Spectra-Suit Costume

Spectral Strut emote

ULTRAFAN movie t-shirt, sticker & account portrait

Spectraplasmic Goo Gun skin for Flamethrower

Bonus 1750 Fanbux!

Pride Cosmetics

Slay in more than one way with our free Pride cosmetics - available year round!

Teens

Clothing

True Colours Outfit

One Love Outfit

Loud and Proud Outfit

Weapon Skin

Enchanted Heartlight Sword

Pride Bangles & Nails

Lesbi-Real Bangles

Gaymer Bangles

Pan-tastic Bangles

Hello Good-Bi Bangles

Trans-sational Bangles

Enby Envy Bangles

Unapologetically Ace Bangles

BUtiful Bangles

W.A.R.T.

Hair-Did Horns

Prismatic Spikes (mid)

Prismatic Spikes (lower)

Werewolf

Fabulous Fangs

Colourful Claws (mid)

Colourful Claws (lower)

Doll Master

Chromatic Kisses

Polished Pride

Rainbow Varnish

Stickers & Portraits

Pride Forever

True Colours

Slay! What You Wanna Slay

Patch Notes for build 0.1.0.69381

W.A.R.T

The drawback of the Acid Armor mutation Toxic now prevents the use of Leap when equipped by 3 seconds (down from 4 seconds).

The benefit of the Acid Armor Immune mutation now reduces the Acid Armor cooldown by 15% (down from 20%).

Doll Master

Added a Doll Minion "Jump Attack" scoring event, awarding 125 Torment points. This requires the Doll to hit a teen within 1.5 seconds of performing a Jump.

The amount of score awarded for a Doll Attack scoring event has been reduced to 150 (from 170).

Changed a drawback of the Doll Trap mutation Haunted so the Remove Trap power can't be used while the Doll Possession power is on cooldown (previously it could only be used while Banished).

Teen Perks

The effective range of the teen perk Team Spirit has been increased to 12 meters (from 10 meters)

The bonus Spectral movement speed granted for the first 2 ranks of the teen perk Head Trip have been changed to 4%/12% (from 10%/15%).

The range at which Luma can be seen for the first 2 ranks of the teen perk Head Trip have been reduced to 13m/26m (from 18m/36m).

The point costs of the teen perk Vice Grip have been increased to 6/10/14 (from 6/8/12).

The point costs of the teen perk Lightning Fast have been increased to 6/9/12 (from 6/8/10).

The Life bonus granted by the teen perk Born Tough has been decreased to 8%/16%/24% (from 10%/20%/30%).

General Gameplay

The first few chromatic aberration trails left behind immediately after a teen is Injured by the monster now have a greater size and duration to assist monsters with beginning a pursuit after a hit.

The monster now has priority when capturing the Rift and will not be interrupted if a teen enters the capture area.

The speed boost granted by consuming Clash Cola now has a brief ramp to gain the full bonus at the start of the boost. Additionally the speed boost duration has been increased by 8%.

The speed boost granted by consuming Clash Cola no longer gives the teen improved acceleration when changing direction in the way the speed boost after being hit does.

Matchmaking

Added the South America region to the list of selectable regions for matchmaking.

Lobby and Match Summary

Account Mastery borders will no longer show for players waiting in a lobby.

Account Portraits with Account Mastery borders will now display in the match summary at the conclusion of a game.

Flamethrower

Reduced the Flamethrower base Weapon Charge to 9.5 seconds (from 10 seconds)

Reduced the time that damage will linger on the monster after they escape Flamethrower flames by ~40%.

The Flamethrower mod On Fumes now regenerates ammo at the rate of 0.8% per second (up from 0.75%) and increases charge consumption by 60% (down from 70%).

Infernal Eye

Reduced the base speed of the Infernal Eye by 1.5%.

The benefit of the Infernal Eye mod 'Don't Blink' now increases the movement speed of the Infernal Eye by 8% (down from 10%).

Cursed Sword

Reduced the height of the wake generated by the Cursed Sword slash by 20%.

Changed the drawback of the Cursed Sword Gale Force mod to reduce the wake duration by 20% (previously it decreased wake speed by 15%).

Sacred Staff

The Sacred Staff mod Beacon of Light drawback now increases craft time by 15% (down from 20%).

Ray Gun

While using the Ray Gun mod Burst Energy there is now a unique sound effect that accompanies shooting the monster

Store

Free Pride bundle cosmetics

Founder's packs added to store

Fanbux bundles added to store

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where teen emotes would end too early or not loop properly on occasion.

Fixed an issue where monster emotes would continue to loop or get stuck on occasion.

Fixed an issue where teens were able to capture the Rift while they were hiding in lockers or closets.

Fixed the wording of the monster perk Lethal Weapon and the Acid Armor mutation Toxic to clarify that the % bonuses are relative to the amount of Life loss inflicted by a hit, not the teen's total Life bar.

Fixed an issue where the flames of the Flamethrower would sometimes not shoot over surfaces when the nozzle was too close to them.

Fixed an issue where a teen could sometimes get stuck inside a locker when attempting to exit.

Fixed an issue where the Doll Master was able to sometimes use Remove Trap even when a Doll Trap was detecting teens in the Training mode.

Fixed an issue where the Options screen would sometimes indicate there were changes to 'Apply' even when no changes were made after a fresh install.

Fixed a reference to a deprecated name for "Luma" in the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where teens were able to use pickups after the monster was defeated and the match was ending.

Fixed an issue where the Holy Slingshot could sometimes misfire when used very close to a Stunned monster.

Fixed an issue where W.A.R.T. could be incorrectly awarded the Leap Attack scoring event when hitting a teen shortly after transforming.

Fixed an issue with the movie challenge "Knockdown a teen while performing the Doll Jump power." was awarding credit for Injuries as well.

Fixed an issue where the 'Behind the Scenes' pane was showing when viewing Forgotten Film scenes that do not have any additional lore.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to view the Steam profiles of Steam players in the Recent Players list.

Fixed an issue with monster hit detection being inconsistent when performing quick attacks at higher latencies.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Films would incorrectly appear under the "Limited" movies section.

Fixed an issue where hiding teens would disappear from view before they completely enter a hiding place.

Regional Pricing Support

If you notice that your country doesn't have regional pricing for Steam Currency Bundles, please reach out to us at (contact AT hellbentgames DOT com) with what country you are in.

Please note:

Steam only supports the following currencies: https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/store/pricing/currencies

Currently the IN-GAME price that will be displayed for the Founder's Packs on Steam will always display in USD, however, upon clicking the packs, players will be directed to the Steam store where the price will be displayed based on the region's currency.