Weekly Challenge 2: Double Trouble

Every week we upload a new special Weekly Challenge mission. Beat the mission and earn EXTRA BREAKTHROUGHS to be placed on the global leaderboards!

Double Trouble

Created by bredera for the map editor competition. Commander, seismological activity of two Kaiju have been detected near one of our research bases in New Shark City. Data shows that one of the Kaiju will appear quicker than the other. Still this is a really bad situation. Keep the research base safe until some vital research has been completed!"



A much smaller scope than the last challenge, you'll nonetheless be challenged by being forced to use a smorgasboards of units (and BIG BOY!).

Missed out on last week's challenge mission? No problem! Simply click the < and > buttons below the weekly challenge mission panel on the main menu to play past challenge missions.

Good luck with the kaiju, mayors.