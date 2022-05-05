It’s fixed! №50

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Polishing the “Privacy mode”

During the past week you’ve been trying out the new function that allows you to hide your nickname in battles and streams. Now it’s time to use your feedback as a basis for a few tweaks to the Privacy mode.

Some players didn’t realise that Privacy mode was enabled as soon as you entered your fake nickname, so we reworked it into a simple toggle switch. You also don’t have to think of a fake nickname anymore — now when you enable Privacy mode your name will be simply shown as “Player”.

When watching a client-side or server-side replay, both your nicknames will be shown: “Player” and your real one in brackets.

Centurion Tanks Now Turn Faster

Over a dozen vehicles from the Centurion family are now much more agile when turning in place. Just as we did it with Shermans recently.

You can try it out already for yourself.

Eyes Wide Open

We’ve already implemented such a change in War Thunder, but back then it affected vehicles ranked V to VII. Now we’re doing the same thing: adjusting the size of view angle limitation for ground vehicle gunners, but this time it’s for vehicles ranked I to IV. To keep gunners comfortable, we have increased the field of view to match the reserve vehicles such as Pz.IIIE and BT-5.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed that prevented the maximum reverse speed stated in the manuals.

Vignette of the gun sight has been reduced for rank I-IV vehicles, increasing the field of view for gunners.

Type 87 RCV — sight magnification has been corrected from 2.7x-12.0x to х8 (report)

— sight magnification has been corrected from 2.7x-12.0x to х8 (report) Centurion (all versions) — pivot radius has been reduced.

— pivot radius has been reduced. Jagdtiger — a bug has been fixed that prevented display of the armour values of the hull front upper and lower plates in the hangar.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented display of the armour values of the hull front upper and lower plates in the hangar. LAV-AD — armour piercing capabilities of the М247 rockets have been corrected for angled hits.

— armour piercing capabilities of the М247 rockets have been corrected for angled hits. Machbet — a bug has been fixed that prevents SAM launches when the commander is knocked out.

— a bug has been fixed that prevents SAM launches when the commander is knocked out. Merkava Mk.4B, Merkava Mk.4M — a bug has been fixed that disabled blowout panels of the ammo rack located behind the turret.

— a bug has been fixed that disabled blowout panels of the ammo rack located behind the turret. Merkava Mk.4B, Merkava Mk.4M — vertical targeting angles of the commander’s sight have been adjusted from -10…+20 to -20…+60 degrees; stabilisation of the commander’s sight has been added.

— vertical targeting angles of the commander’s sight have been adjusted from -10…+20 to -20…+60 degrees; stabilisation of the commander’s sight has been added. T-72M2 Moderna — armour description of the turret has been corrected in xray mode.

— armour description of the turret has been corrected in xray mode. VT1-2, Begleitpanzer 57 — a bug has been fixed that prevented gun breech damage when the module is not shot through.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented gun breech damage when the module is not shot through. Zachlam Tager — moved to rank IV. Research, purchase, repair and crew training costs have been changed correspondingly, as well as other economic values.

Aircraft

MiG-23MLA — incorrect depletion order of countermeasures has been fixed, upper blocks now run first.

— incorrect depletion order of countermeasures has been fixed, upper blocks now run first. Kfir C.2, Kfir C.7 — countermeasure ammo in each block has been increased from 16 to 18.

— countermeasure ammo in each block has been increased from 16 to 18. Reset of the time fuse for bombs while changing game mode has been fixed.

F.C.20 Bis — missing description of rounds of the same type has been corrected for “Armoured targets” and “Aerial targets” belts.

Naval

PTF-7 — a bug has been fixed that prevented maximum speed declared in the operation manual.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented maximum speed declared in the operation manual. HMS Cadiz — year of modification has been corrected.

Other changes

You can now toggle the view of custom camos available on the Market in the vehicle customization menu. View offer displayed once for each camo, At the moment, the option is available for camos from the “Winds of change” trophy.

A bug has been fixed where mouse sensitivity increased after enabling the option “Fix gun direction in mouse view”.

Display of the grass at long distances has been improved (LOD settings have been corrected).

Missing highlights of the vehicles' outlines have been fixed for SB replays.

A bug has been fixed that disabled the “Invert axis” option for pitch axis on a weapon (report).

Vehicles from the latest game events (Crafting event and the 5th season of the Battle Pass) that are available from the Market, have been added to the tech trees.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.