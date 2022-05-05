Alvorsted (S20) Patch Notes

Alvorsted (S20) will start today, 05.05.2022, at 11:00 CEST. We are happy to announce a big upgrade to the Training Grounds coming with it to all servers!
See below the main changes:
🔹Realm Tournament replaces the Training Grounds
🔹Iteration on the reworked map generation
🔹Plans for further changes to the endgame
For more details about the upcoming changes visit our forum !
We are happy to hear your impressions and feedback about the upcoming changes also in our Discord especially in #realm-tournament and #map-generation.
The update is also live on Carby (S19), which will effectively replace the old Training Grounds there.
We might experience a small update maintenance with the Tournament, making it briefly unavailable, but we will keep you up to date.
See you all on the battlefield!
Changed files in this update