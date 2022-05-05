Update 1.0.5 Notes

This week's update is here a bit early. Here are all the changes that made it in:
- Fixed the turret bug where they would shoot their owner while aiming down a gun
- Fixed the melee exploit
- Added "a share house with team" button in the workbench menu
- Made admin log events do line break instead of overflow
- Fixed a crash that was caused by discord not running on a machine
- Linux now enabled for EAC
- Achievements are now re-enabled
- Fixed energy drink exploit
- Fixed the vendor window opening twice bug
- Servers are now sorted by region in the server browser
- You can now also search servers by a tag if you created a custom one and want to find it quicker, check out the server documentation on how to add a tag to your server
- Changed tarp price from 5 -> 40 mk and made it from common to rare
- Decreased the Planter Box price by 30%
- Added an engine model next to the houses that have upgraded the Electrical Engine from their house upgrade menu
Known issues:
- Ping is currently still not available in the server browser
- Continue button does not sometimes work correctly. It may throw you to the wrong server
- You cannot join the server that is run by the same machine running the game
So why the ping is not shown in the server browser?
This is because now the server data is cached in the EOS network and all the server information is fetched from there and not directly from the server. Because of this design change, the ping is not embedded into the search and has to be queried manually. I have a solution for this but have not got it to work yet. The upside is that searching servers are much faster and more reliable than previously.
There is no wipe with this update. Next WIPE will be 13.5.2022
Changed files in this update