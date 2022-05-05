Update 1.0.5 Notes

This week's update is here a bit early. Here are all the changes that made it in:

Fixed the turret bug where they would shoot their owner while aiming down a gun

Fixed the melee exploit

Added "a share house with team" button in the workbench menu

Made admin log events do line break instead of overflow

Fixed a crash that was caused by discord not running on a machine

Linux now enabled for EAC

Achievements are now re-enabled

Fixed energy drink exploit

Fixed the vendor window opening twice bug

Servers are now sorted by region in the server browser

You can now also search servers by a tag if you created a custom one and want to find it quicker, check out the server documentation on how to add a tag to your server

Changed tarp price from 5 -> 40 mk and made it from common to rare

Decreased the Planter Box price by 30%

Added an engine model next to the houses that have upgraded the Electrical Engine from their house upgrade menu

Known issues:

Ping is currently still not available in the server browser

Continue button does not sometimes work correctly. It may throw you to the wrong server

You cannot join the server that is run by the same machine running the game

So why the ping is not shown in the server browser?

This is because now the server data is cached in the EOS network and all the server information is fetched from there and not directly from the server. Because of this design change, the ping is not embedded into the search and has to be queried manually. I have a solution for this but have not got it to work yet. The upside is that searching servers are much faster and more reliable than previously.

There is no wipe with this update. Next WIPE will be 13.5.2022