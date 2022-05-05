Patch Note

DAY-1 PATCH
Hello, FOONDA players!
This is FOONDA Dev team.
As we announced before, we prepared an update for early access.
We hope you enjoy FOONDA early access!
CONTENTS & SYSTEMS
- Added level system
- Added Ranking Boards
- Play Others' Puzzle is available on LV.2
- Improving the rendering of Puzzler Activity
- Improvement of clear presentation exclusively for Perfect Solution
- Add achievements
- Tier rise balance adjustment
- Adjusted the frequency of appearance of the reflector in a specific section
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where puzzle solve presentations would not appear on the season board when returning to the lobby after viewing a replay right after solve.
- Fixed an issue that the popup that is displayed when creating a Nickname does not meet the creation conditions and cannot be closed with the Enter button.
- Fixed an issue when solving puzzles of A.I. NANDA,In play by puzzle code, the puzzle owner's appearance was displayed as white FOONDA.
FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.
If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!
Then, see you in Early Access~!
