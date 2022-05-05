Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 8681836 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 06:06:13 UTC by Wendy

DAY-1 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

As we announced before, we prepared an update for early access.

We hope you enjoy FOONDA early access!

CONTENTS & SYSTEMS

Added level system

Added Ranking Boards

Play Others' Puzzle is available on LV.2

Improving the rendering of Puzzler Activity

Improvement of clear presentation exclusively for Perfect Solution

Add achievements

Tier rise balance adjustment

Adjusted the frequency of appearance of the reflector in a specific section

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where puzzle solve presentations would not appear on the season board when returning to the lobby after viewing a replay right after solve.

Fixed an issue that the popup that is displayed when creating a Nickname does not meet the creation conditions and cannot be closed with the Enter button.

Fixed an issue when solving puzzles of A.I. NANDA,In play by puzzle code, the puzzle owner's appearance was displayed as white FOONDA.

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in Early Access~!