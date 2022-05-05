 Skip to content

FOONDA update for 5 May 2022

Patch Note

DAY-1 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team. 

As we announced before, we prepared an update for early access.

We hope you enjoy FOONDA early access!

CONTENTS & SYSTEMS
  • Added level system
  • Added Ranking Boards
  • Play Others' Puzzle is available on LV.2
  • Improving the rendering of Puzzler Activity
  • Improvement of clear presentation exclusively for Perfect Solution
  • Add achievements
  • Tier rise balance adjustment
  • Adjusted the frequency of appearance of the reflector in a specific section
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where puzzle solve presentations would not appear on the season board when returning to the lobby after viewing a replay right after solve.
  • Fixed an issue that the popup that is displayed when creating a Nickname does not meet the creation conditions and cannot be closed with the Enter button.
  • Fixed an issue when solving puzzles of A.I. NANDA,In play by puzzle code, the puzzle owner's appearance was displayed as white FOONDA.

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in Early Access~!

