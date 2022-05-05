Hello everyone.

Tonight Chester 1.7 releases and brings with it some small bug fixes, and the option to adjust brightness.

Brightness has been a big complaint recently, and I've struggled to implement this feature properly. Programming wise it is simple, but gameplay wise, I have to be very careful. Chester heavily relies on darkness, so mitigating that aspect of the game isn't a good idea. However, I understand that not everyone has the same brightness settings on their monitor as I do, and that many of you are struggling to see where you're going. This is why I've added the option to adjust brightness.

I've also fixed an issue that would cause a duplicate widget creation and sound spawn to happen at the front door scene.

Thank you guys so much for playing.

If you have any requests, or questions, please reach out to me.

My steam username is: DanWithAPan.

If you have any complaints, please reach out to me before leaving feedback.

Most complaints can be addressed and fixed same day.

Respectfully,

Daniel, Developer of Chester