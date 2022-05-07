Aether Storm Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8681035 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 16:19:31 UTC by Wendy

What's New?

We are now at the second patch of the Aether Storm update, and this one is a big one!

I'm very excited to introduce the Weather system to the game! This system allows weather events to spawn in maps. Weather events will affect the fights they touch significantly, and they will also add some strong weather cards as rewards for those fights!

The second new addition with this update is the first alternative area! The Battered Ramparts is another area you can choose to face instead of the Mushroom forest. It features brand new enemies, events, and card rewards!

Another big change this patch has to do with card balance. There was a pretty big issue in the balance of the cards in the game. The way I balanced cards, a card that cost 4 would do twice as much as a card that cost 2. With that logic, a card that cost 0 couldn't really do anything without having a downside to compensate. This made it really hard to make cards that had a low cost, and it was annoying that I needed to always give downsides to otherwise simple cards.

The end result was that optimal decks ended up very regularly with 5 or 6 mana cards, because most cheap cards didn't end up doing much of anything. Using less mana cards than that was possible, but always sub-optimal. With the new balance I'm using on cards, it's now possible to run decks that use anywhere from 0 to 6 mana cards in their starting list! It should allow for a lot more variety and should make deckbuilding more fun!

This does mean that almost every card in the game had to be changed: You can see the complete patch notes, including those card changes, here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/aether-storm-update-part-2

Once again, community member Falterfire has been very helpful by creating a Patch Breakdown video for this latest patch!

Patch Notes