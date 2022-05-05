Patch 0.1.2.5

Bug Fixes

-Turned back on "minimum map spaces" so there are a guaranteed number of shops, items, etc. The maps might take a little longer to generate, but they will be more consistent! I must have turned that off at some point during testing, so my apologies if you had to reload your maps to get better runs.

Balance

-Made the enemy health and damage buff on boss battles a little lower

Hope you are all enjoying Automoji! Pack #2 is coming along well :) and who knows... maybe there is some new music on the horizon?? 😈

Take care!

-Karl @AutomojiGame