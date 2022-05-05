 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Automoji update for 5 May 2022

Patch 0.1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8680698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
-Turned back on "minimum map spaces" so there are a guaranteed number of shops, items, etc. The maps might take a little longer to generate, but they will be more consistent! I must have turned that off at some point during testing, so my apologies if you had to reload your maps to get better runs.

Balance
-Made the enemy health and damage buff on boss battles a little lower

Hope you are all enjoying Automoji! Pack #2 is coming along well :) and who knows... maybe there is some new music on the horizon?? 😈

Take care!
-Karl @AutomojiGame

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.