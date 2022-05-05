Knockdowns, fishing, art updates, bugfixes, and a new bamboo katana!

Upcoming Patches:

New combat challenge w/ prizes

PVP Dedicated Server (similar to Rust) to test base-building, saving/loading, and any issues that may arise from a long play session

We need your help in playtesting a few new mechanics that we've added to the game!

Knockdowns

We've added knockdowns and knockup status effects to certain attacks. This should give more meaning to final hits of combo strings. Let us know if there are any crazy bugs with them. We've already squashed quite a lot of them on our own, but as always we need your help catching all of them.

Blocking/Parry Changes

We've noticed that players don't like blocking. It's probably because of how inconsistent blocking is. In this patch, we've introduced input buffering for blocking. If you just keep the block button held while being hitstunned, you'll enter the block state as soon as you are able to block.

We've also introduced a chain-parry effect where you'll automatically parry any attacks within the next 0.5s if you keep the block button held. It'll be useful for dealing with our new buffed revolver enemies...

Intel Integrated Graphics Card Support + Graphics Options

We've heard people on Discord reporting higher GPU temps than average as well as crashing on bootup for integrated graphics cards. We've added a framerate limiter and options for turning off atmospheric fog + tesselation + foliage. That should help, especially for lower end machines! Performance on all machines is super important for us, so we'll be adding a potato graphics setting in the future. As a previous low-end gamer, I am here for all of you.

We're still working on making the game run better in general with CPU/GPU optimizations, so please let us know if your machine is having issues running the game. The open world will be more demanding than the duel map, but we're trying to hit a solid 100FPS for our minimum specs.

If you have an integrated AMD card, please join our Discord and help us fix your problem! https://discord.gg/Saleblazers

Fishing

It's still programmer art, but we've added our new fishing minigame to the game. Additional art is coming soon, but please try it out and give us gameplay feedback on the general direction of our fishing minigame!

New Bamboo Katana Weapon

We've added a new katana weapon in preparation for our upcoming combat challenge. It's great for players that love more agile gameplay.

Hit Detection Changes

We've added new lunge prediction that may or may not play better for PVP. There's also an extra hitbox that should help hit detection when whiffing due to low framerate. Bullet hitreg has also been improved in addition to increased bullet speed. Let us know if these changes are good!

We've also fixed an issue with our character materials and their normals. Check out how clean they look now!

Tune in next week for more updates! We're still hard at work on the main game, but we've still got some more cool things planned for the coming weeks. Here's a sneak peek of what you might have to face next week...

Patch Notes

Known Issues

Clients are sometimes invisible when dying in PVE. This is already fixed in the next build.

Kill and block sounds are audible from far away. Also fixed in next build.

Gameplay Changes

Add new katana weapon

Added new charge attack that launches the player forward for the katana weapon

Added new cooked versions of various fish in the game

Added new crafting recipes to cook fish in the game (temp)

Added new bamboo armor sets

Added new fishing minigame

Updated fishing pool databases with new fish

Removed the ability to block with consumables

Buffed pufferfish

Added scythe weapon for farming purposes

Fixed players autotargeting their teammates in team gamemodes

Added a large banner in the main menu that indicates you are in the combat playtest build

Removed the ability to revive while blocking

Increased lunge prediction for melee targeting

Added boar enemy spawner

Added new steak and cooked steak items

Added new campfire item

Drastically increased the revolver bullet speed

Added better hitbox for large weapon sprint attack

Added new chain-parry effect where it autoparries any attacks in the next 0.5s

Added block buffering

Added the ability to do a minislide before a full sprint when sprinting + blocking/charge attacking to improve mobility

Add various new enemies... for next week!

Low FPS Support

Fixed bullet hitreg so that it can handle higher bullet speeds and low FPS

Fixed bullet hitreg so that it doesn't hit multiple targets in the same frame (can use cover better)

Added a fallback hitbox for low framerate computers when performing melee hits

Art Changes

Material overhaul that fixed normal artifacts for all characters

Added new rigged fishing rod in preparation for cool fishing animations

Updated revolver shoot VFX to be more in line with our current visuals

Misc Additions

Added framerate limiter to help cool down GPU temps

Added graphics option for atmospheric fog

Added graphics option for snow tessellation

Added graphics option for foliage detail

Major Bugfixes

Fixed movement being locked when finishing consumption of an item at the same time as being knocked over

Fixed enemies sometimes dying upon spawning

Fixed various null reference errors when in a gamemode

Fixed seeds sometimes causing disconnects/errors

Fixed pooled enemies sometimes being invisible

Fixed characters sometimes being invisible

Fixed various bugs that involved the character bugging out when in heavy LOD mode

Fixed null reference errors in gun, facial animation handler, and inventories

Fixed the first item in an NPC loot box not being able to be picked up for clients

Fixed gun and knife spawns falling through the map after completing PVE mode

Minor Bugfixes

Disabled blocking using consumables

Players can no longer consume while swimming

Fixed client's timer going negative sometimes for PVE

Fixed fishing bug where items weren't spawning correctly for clients.

Fixed trees from breaking instantly sometimes.

Fixed potential softlock when ragdolling into an abyss by allowing the player to give up before the ragdoll settles

And here's a bonus picture of our new fishing animations as thanks for reading all of this.