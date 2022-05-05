Knockdowns, fishing, art updates, bugfixes, and a new bamboo katana!

Upcoming Patches:
- New combat challenge w/ prizes
- PVP Dedicated Server (similar to Rust) to test base-building, saving/loading, and any issues that may arise from a long play session
We need your help in playtesting a few new mechanics that we've added to the game!
Knockdowns
We've added knockdowns and knockup status effects to certain attacks. This should give more meaning to final hits of combo strings. Let us know if there are any crazy bugs with them. We've already squashed quite a lot of them on our own, but as always we need your help catching all of them.
Blocking/Parry Changes
We've noticed that players don't like blocking. It's probably because of how inconsistent blocking is. In this patch, we've introduced input buffering for blocking. If you just keep the block button held while being hitstunned, you'll enter the block state as soon as you are able to block.
We've also introduced a chain-parry effect where you'll automatically parry any attacks within the next 0.5s if you keep the block button held. It'll be useful for dealing with our new buffed revolver enemies...
Intel Integrated Graphics Card Support + Graphics Options
We've heard people on Discord reporting higher GPU temps than average as well as crashing on bootup for integrated graphics cards. We've added a framerate limiter and options for turning off atmospheric fog + tesselation + foliage. That should help, especially for lower end machines! Performance on all machines is super important for us, so we'll be adding a potato graphics setting in the future. As a previous low-end gamer, I am here for all of you.
We're still working on making the game run better in general with CPU/GPU optimizations, so please let us know if your machine is having issues running the game. The open world will be more demanding than the duel map, but we're trying to hit a solid 100FPS for our minimum specs.
If you have an integrated AMD card, please join our Discord and help us fix your problem! https://discord.gg/Saleblazers
Fishing
It's still programmer art, but we've added our new fishing minigame to the game. Additional art is coming soon, but please try it out and give us gameplay feedback on the general direction of our fishing minigame!
New Bamboo Katana Weapon
We've added a new katana weapon in preparation for our upcoming combat challenge. It's great for players that love more agile gameplay.
Hit Detection Changes
We've added new lunge prediction that may or may not play better for PVP. There's also an extra hitbox that should help hit detection when whiffing due to low framerate. Bullet hitreg has also been improved in addition to increased bullet speed. Let us know if these changes are good!
We've also fixed an issue with our character materials and their normals. Check out how clean they look now!
Tune in next week for more updates! We're still hard at work on the main game, but we've still got some more cool things planned for the coming weeks. Here's a sneak peek of what you might have to face next week...
Patch Notes
Known Issues
- Clients are sometimes invisible when dying in PVE. This is already fixed in the next build.
- Kill and block sounds are audible from far away. Also fixed in next build.
Gameplay Changes
- Add new katana weapon
- Added new charge attack that launches the player forward for the katana weapon
- Added new cooked versions of various fish in the game
- Added new crafting recipes to cook fish in the game (temp)
- Added new bamboo armor sets
- Added new fishing minigame
- Updated fishing pool databases with new fish
- Removed the ability to block with consumables
- Buffed pufferfish
- Added scythe weapon for farming purposes
- Fixed players autotargeting their teammates in team gamemodes
- Added a large banner in the main menu that indicates you are in the combat playtest build
- Removed the ability to revive while blocking
- Increased lunge prediction for melee targeting
- Added boar enemy spawner
- Added new steak and cooked steak items
- Added new campfire item
- Drastically increased the revolver bullet speed
- Added better hitbox for large weapon sprint attack
- Added new chain-parry effect where it autoparries any attacks in the next 0.5s
- Added block buffering
- Added the ability to do a minislide before a full sprint when sprinting + blocking/charge attacking to improve mobility
- Add various new enemies... for next week!
Low FPS Support
- Fixed bullet hitreg so that it can handle higher bullet speeds and low FPS
- Fixed bullet hitreg so that it doesn't hit multiple targets in the same frame (can use cover better)
- Added a fallback hitbox for low framerate computers when performing melee hits
Art Changes
- Material overhaul that fixed normal artifacts for all characters
- Added new rigged fishing rod in preparation for cool fishing animations
- Updated revolver shoot VFX to be more in line with our current visuals
Misc Additions
- Added framerate limiter to help cool down GPU temps
- Added graphics option for atmospheric fog
- Added graphics option for snow tessellation
- Added graphics option for foliage detail
Major Bugfixes
- Fixed movement being locked when finishing consumption of an item at the same time as being knocked over
- Fixed enemies sometimes dying upon spawning
- Fixed various null reference errors when in a gamemode
- Fixed seeds sometimes causing disconnects/errors
- Fixed pooled enemies sometimes being invisible
- Fixed characters sometimes being invisible
- Fixed various bugs that involved the character bugging out when in heavy LOD mode
- Fixed null reference errors in gun, facial animation handler, and inventories
- Fixed the first item in an NPC loot box not being able to be picked up for clients
- Fixed gun and knife spawns falling through the map after completing PVE mode
Minor Bugfixes
- Disabled blocking using consumables
- Players can no longer consume while swimming
- Fixed client's timer going negative sometimes for PVE
- Fixed fishing bug where items weren't spawning correctly for clients.
- Fixed trees from breaking instantly sometimes.
- Fixed potential softlock when ragdolling into an abyss by allowing the player to give up before the ragdoll settles
And here's a bonus picture of our new fishing animations as thanks for reading all of this.
Changed files in this update