DNB is Officially Released!

IT'S RELEASED!

I made the decision to release Dragon Ninja Byoka to Steam in advance of predicted goals. Over 70 handcrafted levels are built and ready for you to play and I am excited for you to follow Byoka and his journey to avenge his fallen master and stop the Chaos Serpent from undefining the universe.

Any issues that arise will be addressed with rapid patches. I will monitor the community channels for any feedback and hope to see you there! Please note that some patches may involve updating the game engine or levels and may invalidate playback recordings.

Since the last progress update here are some additions into Byoka that made the final release:

Byoka Costumes have been added to the Settings

Weather and Wind effects

Addition of Bugsplat reporting software

More UI tweaks and fixes for Map navigation and Dialog boxes

Poison effects from new enemy types

Remaining plotline levels, achievements an cutscenes

New easter eggs

Alternate enemy sprites for variations

Upward Byoka Attack animation

Quality of Life improvements

The Future

I am looking forward to the future of Dragon Ninja Byoka. Here are some intentions for the coming weeks and longer: