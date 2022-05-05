DNB is Officially Released!

IT'S RELEASED!
I made the decision to release Dragon Ninja Byoka to Steam in advance of predicted goals. Over 70 handcrafted levels are built and ready for you to play and I am excited for you to follow Byoka and his journey to avenge his fallen master and stop the Chaos Serpent from undefining the universe.
Any issues that arise will be addressed with rapid patches. I will monitor the community channels for any feedback and hope to see you there! Please note that some patches may involve updating the game engine or levels and may invalidate playback recordings.
Progress Update
Since the last progress update here are some additions into Byoka that made the final release:
- Byoka Costumes have been added to the Settings
- Weather and Wind effects
- Addition of Bugsplat reporting software
- More UI tweaks and fixes for Map navigation and Dialog boxes
- Poison effects from new enemy types
- Remaining plotline levels, achievements an cutscenes
- New easter eggs
- Alternate enemy sprites for variations
- Upward Byoka Attack animation
- Quality of Life improvements
The Future
I am looking forward to the future of Dragon Ninja Byoka. Here are some intentions for the coming weeks and longer:
- Official Soundtrack will be released next week to accompany the game
- The addition of more challenge maps that are accessible post-story
- A dedicated Linux edition