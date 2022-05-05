 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 5 May 2022

Tower climbing mode added

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add a new mode, tower climbing mode

  2. The difficulty of classic mode is divided into 8, and one difficulty must be completed before the next one

  3. Add more than a dozen monster entries. Every time you switch the map, you will be randomly assigned to small monsters and elites. Boss will not apply entries for the time being

  4. Repairing the bully monster will trigger the bully hit animation when it restores its health

  5. Adjust the blood volume and attack power of the monster with the lowest difficulty in the classic mode

  6. Fix the bug that after completing the witch challenge, you can still see the witch in the next file reading and start the challenge through dialogue

  7. Optimize the performance of some special effects

  8. Fix the bug that players cannot use the handle to select talents after switching levels or reading files when they have talent points

  9. Fix the bug that the client has the probability of not displaying the guidance point

  10. Add support for ultra Widescreen

  11. Fix the bug that a move in the first stage of Bagu crocodile will not cause damage

  12. Fix the crash caused by some materials

  13. Fix the bug that the client has a low probability of being unable to buy items from merchants

  14. Now the portal can interact repeatedly in multiplayer games. It doesn't have to cancel the transmission before interaction. It's mainly to adapt to the tower climbing mode

  15. Provide more tips before transmitting in multiplayer mode

  16. Fix the bug that the transfer cannot be cancelled in multiplayer games. Now you can cancel the transfer by opening most menus

  17. Reduce the trigger probability of general attack giant sword, general attack whirlwind, general attack residual shadow, general attack flying sword and general attack flying shield

  18. Add 3 levels to the 5th level of classic mode

  19. Turn off the grid streaming function to slightly improve the fluency of the game

  20. Fix the bug that sometimes special effects will not disappear in the missile skill of the ghost of Hades

  21. Players who join halfway now will return to talent points according to the amount of talent points and talent level of the host

  22. You can now refresh the current talent interface by consuming souls

  23. Fix the bug that sometimes entering the game after failed to create the hall will cause a crash

  24. Fix a bug with a very low probability that it may not be possible to open the interface to upgrade the global talent

  25. The poisonous ball of the Hydra will not hit the wall now, but find a ground near the wall

  26. Now open the chat box during talent selection, and the talent selection interface will close automatically

  27. Now after the game starts, the equipment will be fixed. Through abnormal manual switching, the equipment will be restored before joining the game

  28. Adjust the collision of soul snatcher level to reduce the player's bounce

  29. Add handle vibration switch

  30. Fix the bug that the snow queen's blood volume is very low

  31. Fix the bug that the current sound will not disappear after the snow queen is hit by thunder attribute

  32. Now "Lord skill", "weapon skill" and "special attack" can interrupt ordinary attacks

