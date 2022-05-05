Tower climbing mode added

-
Add a new mode, tower climbing mode
-
The difficulty of classic mode is divided into 8, and one difficulty must be completed before the next one
-
Add more than a dozen monster entries. Every time you switch the map, you will be randomly assigned to small monsters and elites. Boss will not apply entries for the time being
-
Repairing the bully monster will trigger the bully hit animation when it restores its health
-
Adjust the blood volume and attack power of the monster with the lowest difficulty in the classic mode
-
Fix the bug that after completing the witch challenge, you can still see the witch in the next file reading and start the challenge through dialogue
-
Optimize the performance of some special effects
-
Fix the bug that players cannot use the handle to select talents after switching levels or reading files when they have talent points
-
Fix the bug that the client has the probability of not displaying the guidance point
-
Add support for ultra Widescreen
-
Fix the bug that a move in the first stage of Bagu crocodile will not cause damage
-
Fix the crash caused by some materials
-
Fix the bug that the client has a low probability of being unable to buy items from merchants
-
Now the portal can interact repeatedly in multiplayer games. It doesn't have to cancel the transmission before interaction. It's mainly to adapt to the tower climbing mode
-
Provide more tips before transmitting in multiplayer mode
-
Fix the bug that the transfer cannot be cancelled in multiplayer games. Now you can cancel the transfer by opening most menus
-
Reduce the trigger probability of general attack giant sword, general attack whirlwind, general attack residual shadow, general attack flying sword and general attack flying shield
-
Add 3 levels to the 5th level of classic mode
-
Turn off the grid streaming function to slightly improve the fluency of the game
-
Fix the bug that sometimes special effects will not disappear in the missile skill of the ghost of Hades
-
Players who join halfway now will return to talent points according to the amount of talent points and talent level of the host
-
You can now refresh the current talent interface by consuming souls
-
Fix the bug that sometimes entering the game after failed to create the hall will cause a crash
-
Fix a bug with a very low probability that it may not be possible to open the interface to upgrade the global talent
-
The poisonous ball of the Hydra will not hit the wall now, but find a ground near the wall
-
Now open the chat box during talent selection, and the talent selection interface will close automatically
-
Now after the game starts, the equipment will be fixed. Through abnormal manual switching, the equipment will be restored before joining the game
-
Adjust the collision of soul snatcher level to reduce the player's bounce
-
Add handle vibration switch
-
Fix the bug that the snow queen's blood volume is very low
-
Fix the bug that the current sound will not disappear after the snow queen is hit by thunder attribute
-
Now "Lord skill", "weapon skill" and "special attack" can interrupt ordinary attacks
