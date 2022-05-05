Tower climbing mode added

Add a new mode, tower climbing mode

The difficulty of classic mode is divided into 8, and one difficulty must be completed before the next one

Add more than a dozen monster entries. Every time you switch the map, you will be randomly assigned to small monsters and elites. Boss will not apply entries for the time being

Repairing the bully monster will trigger the bully hit animation when it restores its health

Adjust the blood volume and attack power of the monster with the lowest difficulty in the classic mode

Fix the bug that after completing the witch challenge, you can still see the witch in the next file reading and start the challenge through dialogue

Optimize the performance of some special effects

Fix the bug that players cannot use the handle to select talents after switching levels or reading files when they have talent points

Fix the bug that the client has the probability of not displaying the guidance point

Add support for ultra Widescreen

Fix the bug that a move in the first stage of Bagu crocodile will not cause damage

Fix the crash caused by some materials

Fix the bug that the client has a low probability of being unable to buy items from merchants

Now the portal can interact repeatedly in multiplayer games. It doesn't have to cancel the transmission before interaction. It's mainly to adapt to the tower climbing mode

Provide more tips before transmitting in multiplayer mode

Fix the bug that the transfer cannot be cancelled in multiplayer games. Now you can cancel the transfer by opening most menus

Reduce the trigger probability of general attack giant sword, general attack whirlwind, general attack residual shadow, general attack flying sword and general attack flying shield

Add 3 levels to the 5th level of classic mode

Turn off the grid streaming function to slightly improve the fluency of the game

Fix the bug that sometimes special effects will not disappear in the missile skill of the ghost of Hades

Players who join halfway now will return to talent points according to the amount of talent points and talent level of the host

You can now refresh the current talent interface by consuming souls

Fix the bug that sometimes entering the game after failed to create the hall will cause a crash

Fix a bug with a very low probability that it may not be possible to open the interface to upgrade the global talent

The poisonous ball of the Hydra will not hit the wall now, but find a ground near the wall

Now open the chat box during talent selection, and the talent selection interface will close automatically

Now after the game starts, the equipment will be fixed. Through abnormal manual switching, the equipment will be restored before joining the game

Adjust the collision of soul snatcher level to reduce the player's bounce

Add handle vibration switch

Fix the bug that the snow queen's blood volume is very low

Fix the bug that the current sound will not disappear after the snow queen is hit by thunder attribute