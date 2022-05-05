Version 0.595 Alpha + Playtest

Info

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Minor adjustments to the map

Multiplayer

■ Multiplayer activated again

■ Improved sync range between players

■ Improved sync range for items

■ Improved physic interaction for character with physic based items

■ Fixed startup errors

Activated

■ Activated object "barrier" for each claim again

■ Added item "waterbasin05" to each claim, to clear water from other items

Functionality

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

■ Added function for emergency buttons for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to transport items with item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Added function to show eggs from last easter event on tablet (it can be converted after the early access release to g-coins)

■ Added function to show fill value for item "bucket05" inside item "goldtable01"

Changed

■ Changed collision for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Changed collision settings for items on vehicles, not block anymore with vehicle camera (if still blocking, please report the loaded items)

■ Changed steering intensity for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Changed fall speed for item "minersmoss" (reduced issue with falling through the landscape)

■ Changed price label location for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Changed interaction to toggle ramps for vehicle "trailer01", only focus the num plate and press e

■ Changed collision with character for bucket for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed friction settings for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed friction settings for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Changed volume calculation for item "bucket05"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with showing fps on playerhud

■ Fixed error with closing bugreport details on tablet, if player press esc

■ Fixed error with push vehicles with character, if player collided with wheel collision

■ Fixed error with game crash, if player attach/detach items from vehicles

■ Fixed error with moving arm2 for vehicle "minexcavator01" continuously

■ Fixed error with moving vehicle, if no engine started

■ Fixed error with setup buttons for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with show water animation

■ Fixed error with moving after delete items with object "dumpster"

■ Fixed error with moving after delete item with item "hammer01"

■ Fixed error with moving after sending bugreport

■ Fixed error with show crosshair after sending bugreport

■ Fixed error with pickup item "storagerack01" after bought the item

■ Fixed error with pickup item "storagerack02" after bought the item

■ Fixed error with pickup item "storagerack03" after bought the item

■ Fixed error with falling items through the object "container01"

■ Fixed error with falling items through the object "container02"

■ Fixed error with empty water from other items to item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with empty water from other items to item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with empty water from other items to item "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with offset item "minersmoss" if attached to item "washingplantportable02" (maybe :D)

■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "excavator01" if not in movement

■ Fixed error with moving tracks for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if not in movement

■ Fixed error with still moving parts for vehicle "excavator01" if switch to drivemode

■ Fixed error with still moving parts for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if switch to drivemode

■ Fixed error with gold balance for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with try to put dirt material inside item "mold01" without smelted

■ Fixed error with continue smelting after load the savegame

■ Fixed error with smelting item "goldnugget01" inside item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with smelting item "goldnugget01" inside item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with smelting item "goldbar01" inside item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with smelting item "goldbar01" inside item "smeltingfurnace02"

Improvements

■ Improved steering for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved steering for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket01" if attached item "lid01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket02" if attached item "lid01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with pickup item "bucket03" if attached item "lid01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with set player inside vehicle after loading the savegame, when player was inside vehicle on save progress

Removed

■ Removed function to freeze/unfreeze item "wheelbarrow01"