Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 28

Hello everyone!

I hope you are all well.

Update 28 is finally here. :)

Let's go directly to the content list:

Location Improvements:

Improvements can now be built on environments. This new feature is designed to help automate or accelerate certain actions during the late game.

Here's a list of all the improvement available now, although of course we'll be adding new ones in future updates:

- Paths: Paths can now be built to reduce the amount of time required to travel from one location.

- Trapping Fences: This improvement will increase the chances of catching prey for all the traps in the area.

- Irrigation System: This allows you to water crop plots automatically from water reservoirs.

- Whitewashed Walls: For caves and the mud hut. Increases comfort and slows down the accumulation of filth.

- Stitched-Hide Floor (working title): For caves and the mud hut too. Increases comfort and slows down the accumulation of filth.

- Door: Stops animal raids from taking place in your mud hut or cave.

- Mud Hut Expansion: Increases your mud hut's capacity.

To build these new improvements just click on the location card and switch from the exploration tab to the new improvements one. There you'll be able to see a list of all the improvements that can be built in that location.

Cistern & Construction Additions:

The cistern is a new advanced structure that can store large amounts of water and does not lose it to evaporation.

In addition to this you can now fire stones and seashells on kilns to make quicklime. This new material will have a few new uses in the future but for now can be used to white wash walls and to make mortar, which is now required for advanced structures like cisterns, wells and cellars.

Treenails are now also a new item that must be crafted for certain pieces advanced of furniture like beds, doors or tables.

Cooking Improvements:

Most meals in the game have been simplified to make them more viable.

For example, some less important ingredients have been removed, while others like Lemongrass are now exchangeable for other greens in most recipes.

The recipe for coconut milk has also been removed, as this product is now made simply by combining coconut meat with a coconut shell or bowl.

Here's some additional food related changes of relevance:

Lemongrass now gives more stalks when harvested.

Rice no longer takes time to eat and is a bit less saturating.

Sago Palm Crop Plots now produce two palms.

Quality of Life Changes:

Blueprints now have subtabs so that things can be found more easily. Many blueprints have been reorganised for this reason.

Things harvested from the location row now go into your hands by default, unless you don't have any available space.

Things that break when travelling now also go into your hands so you no longer leave things behind accidentally (unless your hands are full of course).

Seagulls will no longer steal food as you harvest it, as long as your hands are not full.

Early Game Improvements:

Rain is now a lot more frequent in the game but it's also more likely to be shorter (unless it's wet season).

Monitor Lizards can no longer be found in the mangroves.

You can no longer get extreme lacerations from exploring the shipwreck, only minor ones.

Washing Related Changes:

Soap is now made with a blueprint so that it's easier to discover by new players.

Washing with water is now more effective.

Washing with aloe vera is now less effective.

Washing with soap is now super effective.

Mental System Balance Changes:

Derealisation no longer slows down actions and now goes down a lot faster when you improve your morale.

Stress is now affected more by loneliness and less by comfort.

Entertaining activities now give a temporary bonus to morale and loneliness.

Macaque friends now have a stronger effect on loneliness.

Weston now provides a buff to loneliness when you have him close.

Comfort is now a bit better against loneliness.

Comfort can now be increased further for better benefits.

General Changes:

Removed the aberration visual effect that made some people dizzy (the altered mind state one).

You can no longer carry shells and bowls with liquid inside containers.

The bug repellent blueprint now produces 3 units instead of one.

Carving wood now sometimes produces shavings.

Secret Valley now grows lemongrass, aloe, chilies and tropical almonds a bit slower.

Macaques can now raid the secret valley.

Macaques should now be able to enter into mudhuts to raid you.

Having parasites will now appear as a rash.

Camp Fever, parasites and headaches now have their own icon.

Cellars can no longer be built on the outskirts.

Soaked items (sago, yam, rice) can no longer be placed in jars to prevent a duplication exploit.

Fixed a bug that was causing some characters to go euphoric when they shouldn't.

That's all for now. As always thanks a lot everyone for your feedback, support and suggestions.

I hope you all see how essential you are and have been in helping us make this game good. :)

Stay safe and see you on the next update!