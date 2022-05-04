Update 0.9.4Q lots of fixes & improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8680127 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 23:26:03 UTC by Wendy

0.9.4Q

Generic Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed TVs and playing youtube videos in the firehouse (Walk near TV and paste a youtube link in the input field at the bottom of the screen & hit enter

Water particles now render on top of fire and smoke making it easier to aim a stream in smoky conditions

Fixed shadows not being enabled for Ultra graphics settings (Expect 5-10 FPS less with shadows on)

Fixed most instances of items not leaving your hands when returning them

Fixed cant return Shovel on USFS engine

Fixed cant return extinguisher on the Rescue

Fixed most if not all metal doors

Fixed teleporting to the tip of the tiller ladder when opening rear compartment

Fixed roofs of large commercial fire buildings in Brooklyn being doubled

Fixed double sets of doors in small multiple dwelling in Manhattan

Added collisions to Montgomery County garage fire awning

Fixed Montgomery County garage door not opening after cutting lock

Fixed Montgomery County barn doors

Fixed door in high rise commercial closet fire

Removed the white dot that floats around the screen

Removed LODs on units to prevent incorrect textures appearing and low LOD Bias mesh issues

AI

Fixed AI ladder placement not working in Manhattan

Multiplayer

Fixed several errors and warnings that may have been causing lag & freezes in multiplayer

Vehicle Fixes & Changes

Fixed not being able to climb some aerial ladders from the turntable

Fixed ladder pipe on Ladder 123

Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 112

Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 132

Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 74

Fixed rear wheels of Ladder 113

UI



Implemented colorblind friendly dark blue MDT

Fixed “Mission Menu” text not fitting inside button of Montgomery County MDT

Settings menu will now say your actual quality setting instead of “Quality”