Update 0.9.4Q lots of fixes & improvements

0.9.4Q
Generic Fixes & Tweaks
Fixed TVs and playing youtube videos in the firehouse (Walk near TV and paste a youtube link in the input field at the bottom of the screen & hit enter
Water particles now render on top of fire and smoke making it easier to aim a stream in smoky conditions
Fixed shadows not being enabled for Ultra graphics settings (Expect 5-10 FPS less with shadows on)
Fixed most instances of items not leaving your hands when returning them
Fixed cant return Shovel on USFS engine
Fixed cant return extinguisher on the Rescue
Fixed most if not all metal doors
Fixed teleporting to the tip of the tiller ladder when opening rear compartment
Fixed roofs of large commercial fire buildings in Brooklyn being doubled
Fixed double sets of doors in small multiple dwelling in Manhattan
Added collisions to Montgomery County garage fire awning
Fixed Montgomery County garage door not opening after cutting lock
Fixed Montgomery County barn doors
Fixed door in high rise commercial closet fire
Removed the white dot that floats around the screen
Removed LODs on units to prevent incorrect textures appearing and low LOD Bias mesh issues
AI
Fixed AI ladder placement not working in Manhattan
Multiplayer
Fixed several errors and warnings that may have been causing lag & freezes in multiplayer
Vehicle Fixes & Changes
Fixed not being able to climb some aerial ladders from the turntable
Fixed ladder pipe on Ladder 123
Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 112
Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 132
Fixed missing wheel on Ladder 74
Fixed rear wheels of Ladder 113
UI
Implemented colorblind friendly dark blue MDT
Fixed “Mission Menu” text not fitting inside button of Montgomery County MDT
Settings menu will now say your actual quality setting instead of “Quality”
Changed files in this update