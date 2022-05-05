SCP Strategy is available now!

SCP Strategy is now available on Steam!

We are so glad you are about to play the result of many months of development work, sleepless nights, and time spent in the Early Access. But this is not the end. Be aware that the game still will be getting updated with new content like new SCP objects, special events, and much more.

SCP Strategy gives you an opportunity to manage your own SCP organization. You can catch SCPs, make research, improve your MTFs and your organization!

Your mission is to make the world a safer place! You can focus on research on every single SCP or catch all of them and then start research. It is all your choice!

Will your decisions rescue the world? We will see…

Good luck & have fun!

LUXO Interactive team