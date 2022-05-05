EVERING is OUT!

We are happy to announce that EVERING is now on the Steam store!

The game is currently on Early Access, and it will be updated as new chapters are released. You won't have to buy the chapters separately, you buy it once and that's it. We want players to experience the story as we develop it and to get involved in the lore of the world we are creating.

The development of the next episodes of EVERING will take nine months to a year in total, aiming for a full game by Q1 2023. Once we finish a new episode, it will be published and available to play.

'Journey of a Tale', the first update, is finished and we are already working on the next one. The full version of EVERING will consist of three chapters. Follow us on Twitter to know what is coming and take a look a new locations and features.

We want to keep a close relationship with our community, listening carefully to all the feedback you can give us, as well as bug reports and other errors. You can contact us through our Discord server, Twitter or via [email](mailto:purpurest@gmail.com).

Purpure Studio is a 2 people team and, although we put a lot of effort in making sure that there are no bugs, it's likely that there will be some. We want the final version of EVERING to be bug free and we count on you to help us create a better game.

We are convinced that we will fulfill this commitment, EVERING won't be another game that spends years and years in early access. EVERING will be a full game in 2023.

**Thank you,

Purpure Studio :)**