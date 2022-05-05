We are extremely excited to announce that LINE WAR is now released here on Steam!

It has been a 3 year-long journey that started back in 2019 as the two of us set out to create a new type of multiplayer strategy game.

Today is a proud (and dare we say somewhat nerve-wracking) time in our lives when we release the game to the public on Steam. We set out to create a new type of game. Something that we believed would be fun to play and that did not conform to other games on the market. There were many design decisions to be made and over 11000 hours of development. Throughout the development process, we have played more than 600 matches ourselves and we feel that Line War has a lot to offer in terms of strategic game-play and replayability.

We understand that many players would like to have single-player campaigns or AI skirmishes, but as a small 2-person development team we must work in manageable iterations and gradually build the game. We have decided to launch Line War now with the 1v1 mode (and the sandbox) to maximize the chances that people of equal skills are matched against each other. If we were to include many different multiplayer team modes at launch we would risk fragmenting the player pool. Playing against someone with roughly equal skill is so important for the enjoyment factor.

Our development journey continues long after this initial release milestone. If you are interested to see our roadmap, it has been published and will be maintained on the official Line War website.

We hope that you join us and enjoy playing Line War for a long time to come!