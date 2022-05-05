 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 5 May 2022

Early Access Patch 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, today we have another patch ready for you!

This patch is a little smaller than the previous ones, but as always we are working behind the scenes on new content as well. Keep an eye out for more information on that soon! 👀

Patch Notes

  • At low health, players now have a red screen outline that is more visible the lower the HP currently is
  • Fixed issue where Hunters could avoid salt water damage for a very long time with Juggernaut and Medkit
  • Fixed the "Rainbow" victory pose not working for Ghosts
  • Telekinesis door kills are now properly flagged as Telekinesis kills and not door kills
  • Fixed a rare crash relating to anti-cheat
  • Sound mixing tweaks
  • As always, fixing various collision and out of bounds locations

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

