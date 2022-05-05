Early Access Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 8679814 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, today we have another patch ready for you!

This patch is a little smaller than the previous ones, but as always we are working behind the scenes on new content as well. Keep an eye out for more information on that soon! 👀

Patch Notes

At low health, players now have a red screen outline that is more visible the lower the HP currently is

Fixed issue where Hunters could avoid salt water damage for a very long time with Juggernaut and Medkit

Fixed the "Rainbow" victory pose not working for Ghosts

Telekinesis door kills are now properly flagged as Telekinesis kills and not door kills

Fixed a rare crash relating to anti-cheat

Sound mixing tweaks

As always, fixing various collision and out of bounds locations

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!