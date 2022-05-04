The Stockholm Major Fantasy and Gameplay Update 7.31c (ClientVersion 5256)

The Eastern Europe Qualifier tournament is now complete after 5 days of intense Dota. Congratulations to BetBoom, Team Spirit, and Mind Games who will now join teams from the around the world at the Stockholm Major.

The Major kicks off on May 12th, and tickets are still available to see the teams live at Hovet Arena from May 20-22 at www.esl-one.com/dpc.

Fantasy for the Major

Be a part of the action by playing Fantasy Dota during the Major. Fantasy will work largely the same as during the Spring Tour league with the biggest difference being that there is a period every day of the Major instead of every week.

As a refresher, here's how to participate:

Earn Card Packs Earn one card pack for each first win of the day. Buy card packs for your favorite teams. Join Supporters Clubs to get bonus packs.

Open Card Packs Basic packs now contain players only from teams qualified to the major. Team card packs for teams that didn't qualify will still grant you the gold or silver card for that team, but all other cards will be for major qualified players.

Choose your Daily Lineup For each day in the major, choose a team of player cards that you think will perform the best. The daily schedule will be available at www.dota2.com/esports once groups have been determined.

Reap the Rewards Earn 4/3/2/1 Fantasy Levels for being in the top 10%/25%/50%/100% of all participants. Earn shards for every 1st, 2nd, and 3rd fantasy level, plus a Lineage Treasure for every 4th.



Just in time for the Major, this patch also includes Gameplay Update 7.31c. Check out all the changes at www.dota2.com/patches/7.31c.