Dota 2 update for 4 May 2022

The Stockholm Major Fantasy and Gameplay Update 7.31c (ClientVersion 5256)

Share · View all patches · Build 8679596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Eastern Europe Qualifier tournament is now complete after 5 days of intense Dota. Congratulations to BetBoom, Team Spirit, and Mind Games who will now join teams from the around the world at the Stockholm Major.

The Major kicks off on May 12th, and tickets are still available to see the teams live at Hovet Arena from May 20-22 at www.esl-one.com/dpc.

Fantasy for the Major

Be a part of the action by playing Fantasy Dota during the Major. Fantasy will work largely the same as during the Spring Tour league with the biggest difference being that there is a period every day of the Major instead of every week.

As a refresher, here's how to participate:

  • Earn Card Packs

    • Earn one card pack for each first win of the day.
    • Buy card packs for your favorite teams.
    • Join Supporters Clubs to get bonus packs.

  • Open Card Packs

    • Basic packs now contain players only from teams qualified to the major.
    • Team card packs for teams that didn't qualify will still grant you the gold or silver card for that team, but all other cards will be for major qualified players.

  • Choose your Daily Lineup

    • For each day in the major, choose a team of player cards that you think will perform the best.
    • The daily schedule will be available at www.dota2.com/esports once groups have been determined.

  • Reap the Rewards

    • Earn 4/3/2/1 Fantasy Levels for being in the top 10%/25%/50%/100% of all participants.
    • Earn shards for every 1st, 2nd, and 3rd fantasy level, plus a Lineage Treasure for every 4th.

Gameplay Update 7.31c

Just in time for the Major, this patch also includes Gameplay Update 7.31c. Check out all the changes at www.dota2.com/patches/7.31c.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Mind Games Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_PlayerCard_Team_TeamPackDesc: Team Packs guarantee a gold or silver player card from the selected teamTeam Packs guarantee a <span class=\"Gold\">gold</span> or <span class=\"Silver\">silver</span> player card from the selected team
  • DOTA_FantasyLevel_Tooltip: Earn Fantasy Levels by scoring in the top 50%, 25%, or 10% of all players in each period.<br><br>For every three Fantasy Levels earned, earn shards for the first level, shards for the second level, and a treasure for the third.Earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels per period by selecting a roster of players whose total scores add up to the top 100%/50%/25%/10% of all participants.<br><br>For every four Fantasy Levels earned, earn shards for the first three levels, and a treasure for the fourth.
  • DOTA_PlayerCardPack_MajorOnly: Includes only players qualified to the Major.
  • DOTA_PlayerCardPack_RegionCards: Includes only players from {s:selected_region_name}.
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_BuyPacks: Buy Packs
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_MajorTeamsOnly: Major Teams Only
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_MajorTeamsOnly_Desc: Only show teams that have qualified to the major.
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_NoTeamPacksOwned: No <span class=\"TeamName\">{s:team_name}</span> packs
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_ClickToOpenTeamPacks: Click to open <span class=\"TeamName\">{s:team_name}</span> packs
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_Team_BuyTitle: Buy <span class=\"TeamName\">{s:team_name}</span> Card Packs
  • DOTA_PlayerCard_Team_PackQuantity: Quantity:
  • DOTA_Fantasy_LeagueWeekNumber: League Week #{d:period_number}
  • DOTA_Fantasy_MajorDayNumber: Major Day #{d:period_number}
  • DOTA_Fantasy_Major: Major
  • DOTA_Fantasy_RegionalLeagues: Leagues
  • DOTA_FantasyRosterLockCountdown: Roster Locks in {t:d:t:T:countdown_time}
  • FrontPage_DPC_SpringMajor2022_Title: The Stockholm Major May 12-22
  • FrontPage_DPC_SpringMajor2022_Text: Teams from around the world gather in Stockholm for the concluding event of the DPC Spring Tour.

Heroes

  • Axe: Status health regen reduced from 2.75 to 2.5 (-0.25)
  • Storm Spirit: Armor physical reduced from 2 to 1 (-1)
  • Storm Spirit: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +1.75/Mana/Regen to +1.5/Mana/Regen
  • Tiny: Level 15 (Right) Talent changed from +{s:bonus_tree_bonus_damage_pct}%/Grow/Bonus/Damage/With/Tree to +10%/Status/Resistance
  • Tiny: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +15%/Status/Resistance to +{s:bonus_tree_bonus_damage_pct}%/Grow/Bonus/Damage/With/Tree
  • Tinker: Attribute base strength increased from 18 to 19 (+1)
  • Chen: Movement speed increased from 300 to 305 (+5)
  • Spectre: Attribute base agility increased from 23 to 25 (+2)
  • Spectre: Status health regen increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Lycan: Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110 (+10)
  • Keeper of the Light: Movement speed reduced from 330 to 320 (-10)
  • Arc Warden: Attack damage min increased from 27 to 31 (+4)

Abilities

  • ability_base: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_base: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_base: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_base: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_base: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • ability_base: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • ability_base: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • ability_base: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • dota_base_ability: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dota_base_ability: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dota_base_ability: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dota_base_ability: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dota_base_ability: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • dota_base_ability: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • dota_base_ability: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • dota_base_ability: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Attacks: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attacks: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attacks: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attacks: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attacks: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Attacks: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Attacks: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Attacks: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • special_bonus_attributes: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_attributes: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_attributes: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_attributes: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_attributes: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_attributes: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • special_bonus_attributes: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • special_bonus_attributes: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • ability_capture: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_capture: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_capture: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_capture: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ability_capture: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • ability_capture: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • ability_capture: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • ability_capture: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute percent damage per burn with value of 50
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute mana per hit with value of 28 40 52 64
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute mana per hit pct with value of 1 1.8 2.6 3.4
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_7
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute silence chance with value of 15
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute silence duration with value of 3
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute illusion percentage with value of 50
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute move slow with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Mana Break: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.75
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/percent_damage_per_burn with value of 50
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_hit with value of 28 40 52 64
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_hit_pct/value with value of 1 1.8 2.6 3.4
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_hit_pct/special_bonus_unique_antimage_7 with value of +0.6
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_percentage with value of 50
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_slow with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 0.75
  • Blink: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Blink: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink: Changed ability cooldown from 15/12/9/6 to empty value
  • Blink: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink: Removed attribute AbilityValues/blink_range/value with value of 925 1000 1075 1150
  • Blink: Removed attribute AbilityValues/blink_range/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_3
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 15 12 9 6
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_antimage with value of -1
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 925 1000 1075 1150
  • Blink: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_antimage_3 with value of +250
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spell Shield: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Shield: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Shield: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spell Shield: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_4
  • Spell Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spell Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spell Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Counterspell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Counterspell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute magic resistance with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_4
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.2
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute shard radius with value of 900
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute shard spell damage reduction pct with value of 10
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute shard bonus aura range with value of 300
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute shard bonus spell damage reduction pct with value of 30
  • Counterspell: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance/value with value of 15 25 35 45
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/magic_resistance/special_bonus_unique_antimage_4 with value of +20
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1.2
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +900
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_spell_damage_reduction_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_aura_range/special_bonus_shard with value of +300
  • Counterspell: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_spell_damage_reduction_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +30
  • Mana Void: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Void: Changed ability cooldown from 70.0/70.0/70.0 to empty value
  • Mana Void: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute mana void damage per mana with value of 0.8 0.95 1.1
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_6
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute mana void ministun with value of 0.3
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_antimage_8
  • Mana Void: Removed attribute mana void aoe radius with value of 500
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 70
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_antimage_2 with value of -50
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_damage_per_mana/value with value of 0.8 0.95 1.1
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_damage_per_mana/special_bonus_unique_antimage_6 with value of +0.1
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_ministun/value with value of 0.3
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_ministun/special_bonus_unique_antimage_8 with value of +0.7
  • Mana Void: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_void_aoe_radius with value of 500
  • Blink Fragment: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink Fragment: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink Fragment: Removed attribute duration with value of 7
  • Blink Fragment: Removed attribute outgoing damage with value of -25
  • Blink Fragment: Removed attribute incoming damage with value of 100
  • Blink Fragment: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blink Fragment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 7
  • Blink Fragment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/outgoing_damage with value of -25
  • Blink Fragment: Added new attribute AbilityValues/incoming_damage with value of 100
  • Berserker's Call: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Call: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_axe_2
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 30
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute duration with value of 2.0 2.4 2.8 3.2
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 3.0
  • Berserker's Call: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 300
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_axe_2 with value of +100
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 25
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 2.0 2.4 2.8 3.2
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown_reduction/special_bonus_scepter with value of +3.0
  • Berserker's Call: Added new attribute AbilityValues/applies_battle_hunger/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Battle Hunger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Hunger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_change/value with value of 7
  • Battle Hunger: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_change/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_armor_change/special_bonus_scepter with value of +7
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Battle Hunger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Counter Helix: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Counter Helix: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Counter Helix: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Counter Helix: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute damage with value of 60 100 140 180
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_axe_4
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute radius with value of 275
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute trigger chance with value of 17 18 19 20
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute cooldown with value of 0.3
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute shard bonus chance with value of 10
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute shard debuff duration with value of 6.0
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute shard damage reduction with value of 20
  • Counter Helix: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 60 100 140 180
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_axe_4 with value of +30
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/trigger_chance with value of 17 18 19 20
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown with value of 0.3
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_chance/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_debuff_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +6.0
  • Counter Helix: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_reduction/special_bonus_shard with value of +20
  • Culling Blade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Culling Blade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Culling Blade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Enfeeble: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enfeeble: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 45 50 55 60
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute heal reduction with value of 45 50 55 60
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute cast reduction with value of 30
  • Enfeeble: Removed attribute duration with value of 8 9 10 11
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction with value of 45 50 55 60
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_reduction/value with value of 45 50 55 60
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_reduction/special_bonus_unique_bane_6 with value of +50
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cast_reduction with value of 30
  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 8 9 10 11
  • Brain Sap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Brain Sap: Changed ability cooldown from 17/15/13/11 to empty value
  • Brain Sap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_abilitycooldown/value with value of 0
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_abilitycooldown/special_bonus_unique_bane_8 with value of 3
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 550
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +550
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_secondary_target_heal_pct/value with value of 25
  • Brain Sap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_secondary_target_heal_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_secondary_target_heal_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +25
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 17 15 13 11
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_bane_8 with value of -3
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed ability cooldown from 120/110/100 to empty value
  • Fiend's Grip: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitychanneltime/value with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitychanneltime/special_bonus_unique_bane_3 with value of +5
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/value with value of 45
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_incoming_illusion_damage/value with value of 200
  • Fiend's Grip: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_incoming_illusion_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_incoming_illusion_damage/special_bonus_scepter with value of +200
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/value with value of 5.0 5.5 6.0
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/special_bonus_unique_bane_3 with value of +5
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 120 110 100
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -45
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute AbilityValues/illusion_count/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fiend's Grip: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nightmare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nightmare: Changed ability cooldown from 24/21/18/15 to empty value
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute nightmare invuln time with value of 1.0
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute nightmare tick damage with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Nightmare: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_invuln_time with value of 1.0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nightmare_tick_damage with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 24 21 18 15
  • Nightmare: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_bane_5 with value of -3
  • Nightmare End: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nightmare End: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nightmare End: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nightmare End: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nightmare End: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Nightmare End: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nightmare End: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nightmare End: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bloodrage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bloodrage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blood Rite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blood Rite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blood Rite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blood Rite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blood Rite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Thirst: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thirst: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thirst: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thirst: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thirst: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Thirst: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Thirst: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Thirst: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rupture: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rupture: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rupture: Removed attribute duration with value of 10 11 12
  • Rupture: Removed attribute movement damage pct with value of 33 44 55
  • Rupture: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Removed attribute hp pct with value of 10
  • Rupture: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7
  • Rupture: Removed attribute damage cap amount with value of 200
  • Rupture: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Removed attribute abilitycastrange with value of 800
  • Rupture: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3
  • Rupture: Removed attribute max charges scepter with value of 2
  • Rupture: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Rupture: Removed attribute charge restore time scepter with value of 40
  • Rupture: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Rupture: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10 11 12
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_damage_pct/value with value of 33 44 55
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_damage_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/value with value of 10
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_7
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_cap_amount/value with value of 200
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_cap_amount/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 800
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_bloodseeker_3
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/value with value of 2
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_charges_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/value with value of 40
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/charge_restore_time_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Blood Mist: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blood Mist: Ability cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 (-1)
  • Blood Mist: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blood Mist: AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second increased from 5 to 7 (+2)
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Arrows: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Arrows: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Multishot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Multishot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Multishot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Multishot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Silence: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Gust: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gust: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gust: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Gust: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Gust: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Precision Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Precision Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Precision Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Precision Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Precision Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Marksmanship: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Marksmanship: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Marksmanship: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Marksmanship: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Marksmanship: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fissure: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fissure: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fissure: Changed ability mana cost from 125/140/155/170 to 120/130/140/150
  • Fissure: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fissure: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fissure: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Enchant Totem: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Enchant Totem: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Aftershock: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aftershock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aftershock: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aftershock: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Aftershock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Aftershock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Aftershock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Echo Slam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Echo Slam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Echo Slam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Echo Slam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Echo Slam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blade Dance: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Dance: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Dance: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Dance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Dance: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blade Dance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blade Fury: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Fury: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blade Fury: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Healing Ward: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Omnislash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Omnislash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Omnislash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Swiftslash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftslash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftslash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Swiftslash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Swiftslash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tidal Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tidal Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tidal Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tidal Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tidal Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Torrent: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Torrent: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Torrent: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Torrent: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Torrent: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Torrent Storm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Torrent Storm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Torrent Storm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Torrent Storm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Torrent Storm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tidebringer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tidebringer: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tidebringer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • X Marks the Spot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • X Marks the Spot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • X Marks the Spot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ghostship: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghostship: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ghostship: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dragon Slave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dragon Slave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Light Strike Array: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Light Strike Array: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Light Strike Array: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Light Strike Array: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Light Strike Array: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fiery Soul: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiery Soul: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiery Soul: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiery Soul: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiery Soul: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fiery Soul: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Laguna Blade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Laguna Blade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Earth Spike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earth Spike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Earth Spike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hex: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Drain: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute duration with value of 5.0
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute mana per second with value of 20 40 60 120
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lion_5
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute break distance with value of 1100
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.1
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute movespeed with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lion_6
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute shard bonus break distance with value of 400
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute shard bonus targets with value of 2
  • Mana Drain: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5.0
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_second/value with value of 20 40 60 120
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_per_second/special_bonus_unique_lion_5 with value of +50
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_distance/value with value of 1100
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_distance/special_bonus_shard with value of +400
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.1
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/value with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed/special_bonus_unique_lion_6 with value of +15
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_break_distance/value with value of 400
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_break_distance/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_targets/value with value of 2
  • Mana Drain: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_targets/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Finger of Death: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute damage with value of 600 725 850
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lion_3
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute damage scepter with value of 700 825 950
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lion_3
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute damage per kill with value of 40
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lion_8
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute grace period with value of 3
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute damage delay with value of 0.25
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute cooldown scepter with value of 80.0 50.0 20.0
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute splash radius scepter with value of 325
  • Finger of Death: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 600 725 850
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_scepter with value of +100
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_kill/value with value of 40
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_kill/special_bonus_unique_lion_8 with value of +20
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_kill/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/grace_period with value of 3
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_delay/value with value of 0.25
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_delay/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/value with value of 80.0 50.0 20.0
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/splash_radius_scepter/value with value of 325
  • Finger of Death: Added new attribute AbilityValues/splash_radius_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sacred Arrow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sacred Arrow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Moonlight Shadow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moonlight Shadow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moonlight Shadow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Moonlight Shadow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Moonlight Shadow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Leap: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Starstorm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Starstorm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Waveform: Changed ability cast range from 700/800/900/1000 to empty value
  • Waveform: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Waveform: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Waveform: Removed attribute speed with value of 1250
  • Waveform: Removed attribute width with value of 200
  • Waveform: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Waveform: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_morphling_6
  • Waveform: Removed attribute abilitycastrange with value of ``
  • Waveform: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_morphling_1
  • Waveform: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Waveform: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Waveform: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1250
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/width with value of 200
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/value with value of 0
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCharges/special_bonus_unique_morphling_6 with value of +2
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 700 800 900 1000
  • Waveform: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_morphling_1 with value of +250
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Agility): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • morphling_morph: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • morphling_morph: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • morphling_morph: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • morphling_morph: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • morphling_morph: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • morphling_morph: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Agility Gain): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Attribute Shift (Strength Gain): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Morph: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Morph: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Morph: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Morph: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Morph: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Morph Replicate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Morph Replicate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Morph Replicate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Morph Replicate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Morph Replicate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hybrid: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hybrid: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hybrid: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hybrid: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hybrid: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadowraze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Necromastery: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Necromastery: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Necromastery: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Requiem of Souls: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Requiem of Souls: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Lance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirit Lance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Doppelganger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Doppelganger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Juxtapose: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Juxtapose: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Juxtapose: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Juxtapose: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Juxtapose: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Juxtapose: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phantom Rush: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Rush: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Rush: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Rush: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phantom Rush: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Illusory Orb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Illusory Orb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Illusory Orb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ethereal Jaunt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Waning Rift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Waning Rift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Waning Rift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phase Shift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phase Shift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dream Coil: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dream Coil: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dream Coil: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Heap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flesh Heap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Meat Hook: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Meat Hook: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Meat Hook: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Rot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Eject: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dismember: Changed ability channel time from 3.0/3.0/3.0 to empty value
  • Dismember: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dismember: Removed attribute dismember damage with value of 60 90 120
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_3
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Dismember: Removed attribute strength damage with value of 0.3 0.6 0.9
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_3
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Dismember: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Dismember: Removed attribute ticks with value of 6
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_6
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Dismember: Removed attribute pull units per second with value of 75
  • Dismember: Removed attribute pull distance limit with value of 125
  • Dismember: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 1.5
  • Dismember: Removed attribute abilitychanneltime with value of ``
  • Dismember: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pudge_6
  • Dismember: Removed attribute creep dismember duration tooltip with value of 6.0 6.0 6.0
  • Dismember: Removed attribute shard regen pct with value of 5
  • Dismember: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Removed attribute order lock duration with value of 3
  • Dismember: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Removed attribute shard cast range with value of 300
  • Dismember: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Removed attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 5.0
  • Dismember: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dismember_damage/value with value of 80 100 120
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dismember_damage/special_bonus_unique_pudge_3 with value of x1.8
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/value with value of 0.3 0.6 0.9
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/special_bonus_unique_pudge_3 with value of x1.8
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ticks/value with value of 6
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ticks/special_bonus_unique_pudge_6 with value of +2
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_units_per_second with value of 75
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pull_distance_limit with value of 125
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 1.5
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/value with value of 3.0 3.0 3.0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/special_bonus_unique_pudge_6 with value of +0.8
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_dismember_duration_tooltip/value with value of 6.0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_dismember_duration_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_pudge_6 with value of +0.8
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_regen_pct/value with value of 5
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_regen_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/order_lock_duration/value with value of 3
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/order_lock_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cast_range/value with value of 300
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cast_range/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 5.0
  • Dismember: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_cooldown_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Ether Shock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ether Shock: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ether Shock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ether Shock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ether Shock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hex: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shackles: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shackles: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shackles: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shackles: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Serpentine: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Serpentine: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Serpentine: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Serpentine: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Serpentine: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Plasma Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Plasma Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Plasma Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Static Link: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Link: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Link: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Static Link: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Static Link: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Storm Surge: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Surge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Surge: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Surge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Surge: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Storm Surge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Eye of the Storm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eye of the Storm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eye of the Storm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Eye of the Storm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Eye of the Storm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wraithfire Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wraithfire Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wraithfire Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vampiric Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Vampiric Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mortal Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mortal Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mortal Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mortal Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Mortal Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mortal Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mortal Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reincarnation: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reincarnation: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reincarnation: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reincarnation: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Crypt Swarm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crypt Swarm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crypt Swarm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Crypt Swarm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Crypt Swarm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Silence: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Silence: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • death_prophet_witchcraft: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirit Siphon: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Siphon: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Siphon: Changed ability charge restore time from 36/34/32/30 to empty value
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute damage with value of 16
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute damage pct with value of 1.0 2.5 4.0 5.5
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_3
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute haunt duration with value of 6
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute movement steal with value of 0
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute siphon buffer with value of 250
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of ``
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_5
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute shard bonus charges with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute shard fear duration with value of 2
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute shard consecutive siphon duration with value of 3
  • Spirit Siphon: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 10 12 14 16
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/value with value of 1.0 2.5 4.0 5.5
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_pct/special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_3 with value of +1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/haunt_duration with value of 6
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/siphon_buffer with value of 250
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of 36 34 32 30
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_death_prophet_5 with value of -20
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_charges/value with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_charges/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_fear_duration/value with value of 1.5
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_fear_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_consecutive_siphon_duration/value with value of 3
  • Spirit Siphon: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_consecutive_siphon_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Exorcism: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Exorcism: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Storm Hammer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Hammer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Storm Hammer: Changed ability mana cost from 110/120/130/140 to 110/115/120/125
  • Storm Hammer: Changed duration from 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0 to 1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0
  • Storm Hammer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Storm Hammer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Storm Hammer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Great Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Great Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Great Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Great Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Great Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Great Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Great Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Great Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Warcry: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warcry: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warcry: Changed bonus speed from 8/12/16/20% to 10/14/18/22%
  • Warcry: Passive bonus armor increased from 5 to 7 (+2)
  • Warcry: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Warcry: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Warcry: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • God's Strength: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Strength: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • God's Strength: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • God's Strength: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Electric Rave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Electric Rave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Electric Rave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Electric Rave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Electric Rave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Static Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Static Remnant: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Static Remnant: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Electric Vortex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Electric Vortex: Changed ability duration from 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6 to empty value
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute electric vortex pull distance with value of 180 220 260 300
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute electric vortex pull tether range with value of 1200.0
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute electric vortex self slow with value of -50
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute electric vortex self slow duration with value of 3.0
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute abilityduration with value of ``
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_storm_spirit
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute radius scepter with value of 475
  • Electric Vortex: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/electric_vortex_pull_distance with value of 180 220 260 300
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/electric_vortex_pull_tether_range with value of 1200.0
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/electric_vortex_self_slow with value of -50
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/electric_vortex_self_slow_duration with value of 3.0
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/value with value of 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/special_bonus_unique_storm_spirit with value of +0.4
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_scepter/value with value of 475
  • Electric Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Overload: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overload: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overload: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overload: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Overload: Changed damage from 40/60/80/100 to 30/50/70/90
  • Overload: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overload: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overload: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ball Lightning: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ball Lightning: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ball Lightning: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ball Lightning: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ball Lightning: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ball Lightning: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Burrowstrike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burrowstrike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Burrowstrike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sand Storm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sand Storm: Changed ability mana cost from 70/75/80/85 to 85
  • Sand Storm: Changed sand storm damage from 20/45/70/95 to 25/45/65/85
  • Sand Storm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sand Storm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sand Storm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Caustic Finale: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Caustic Finale: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Caustic Finale: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Caustic Finale: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Caustic Finale: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Caustic Finale: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Caustic Finale: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Caustic Finale: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Epicenter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Epicenter: AbilityValues/shard_epicenter_pulse_damage_bonus/value reduced from 20 to 10 (-10)
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Epicenter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Avalanche: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Avalanche: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Avalanche: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Toss: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toss: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Craggy Exterior: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Craggy Exterior: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Craggy Exterior: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Craggy Exterior: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Craggy Exterior: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Craggy Exterior: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Craggy Exterior: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Craggy Exterior: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tree Grab: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Grab: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Grab: Changed bonus building damage from 55/70/85/100% to 40/55/70/85%
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Throw: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Throw: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Throw: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tree Volley: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Volley: Removed attribute abilitychanneltime with value of ``
  • Tree Volley: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tree Volley: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tree Volley: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Grow: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Grow: Changed AbilityValues/tree_bonus_damage_pct/value from 40/45/50 to 20/30/40
  • Grow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Grow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Grow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Jump: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Jump: AbilityValues/hop_distance increased from 450 to 500 (+50)
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arc Lightning: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arc Lightning: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arc Lightning: Changed damage from 80/110/140/170 to 90/120/150/180
  • Arc Lightning: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arc Lightning: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arc Lightning: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lightning Bolt: Ability cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 (-0.1)
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lightning Bolt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nimbus: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nimbus: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nimbus: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nimbus: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nimbus: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Static Field: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Field: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Field: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Static Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Static Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Static Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Thundergod's Wrath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Guardian Sprint: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Sprint: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Guardian Sprint: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • slardar_scepter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • slardar_scepter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • slardar_scepter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • slardar_scepter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • slardar_scepter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Slithereen Crush: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slithereen Crush: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Slithereen Crush: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash of the Deep: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Bash of the Deep: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bash of the Deep: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bash of the Deep: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Corrosive Haze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Haze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Corrosive Haze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Gush: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gush: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Gush: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Gush: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Kraken Shell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kraken Shell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kraken Shell: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kraken Shell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kraken Shell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Kraken Shell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Kraken Shell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Kraken Shell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Anchor Smash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ravage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ravage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ravage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ravage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ravage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magic Missile: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Missile: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Magic Missile: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Vengeance Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vengeance Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vengeance Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vengeance Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vengeance Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Vengeance Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wave of Terror: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wave of Terror: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wave of Terror: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wave of Terror: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nether Swap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Swap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Let It Go: Ability cast range reduced from 1400 to 0 (-1400)
  • Let It Go: Ability cast point reduced from 0.1 to 0 (-0.1)
  • Let It Go: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Let It Go: Ability cooldown reduced from 30 to 0 (-30)
  • Let It Go: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Let It Go: Ability mana cost reduced from 100 to 0 (-100)
  • Let It Go: Removed attribute speed with value of 50
  • Let It Go: Removed attribute duration with value of 12
  • Let It Go: Removed attribute path radius with value of 150
  • Let It Go: Removed attribute slow with value of 10
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.1
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 1400
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 30
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 100
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 50
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 12
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_radius with value of 150
  • Let It Go: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 10
  • Crystal Nova: Ability cast range reduced from 700 to 0 (-700)
  • Crystal Nova: Changed ability cast point from 0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3 to empty value
  • Crystal Nova: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crystal Nova: Changed ability cooldown from 11/10/9/8 to empty value
  • Crystal Nova: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crystal Nova: Changed ability mana cost from 115/135/155/175 to empty value
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute radius with value of 425
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_6
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute movespeed slow with value of -20 -30 -40 -50
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute attackspeed slow with value of -30 -45 -60 -75
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.5
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 6.0
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute nova damage with value of 130 170 210 260
  • Crystal Nova: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_2
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 700
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 11 10 9 8
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_5 with value of -3
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 115 135 155 175
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 425
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_6 with value of +125
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow with value of -20 -30 -40 -50
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attackspeed_slow with value of -30 -45 -60 -75
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.5
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 6.0
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nova_damage/value with value of 130 170 210 260
  • Crystal Nova: Added new attribute AbilityValues/nova_damage/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_2 with value of +240
  • Frostbite: Ability cast range reduced from 550 to 0 (-550)
  • Frostbite: Changed ability cast point from 0.3/0.3/0.3/0.3 to empty value
  • Frostbite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frostbite: Changed ability cooldown from 9/8/7/6 to empty value
  • Frostbite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frostbite: Changed ability mana cost from 125/135/145/155 to empty value
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute creep damage per second with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_1
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute creep duration with value of 10
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_1
  • Frostbite: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.25
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 550
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 9 8 7 6
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 125 135 145 155
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_per_second with value of 100
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_1 with value of +1.25
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_duration/value with value of 10
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_duration/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_1 with value of +1.25
  • Frostbite: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_interval with value of 0.25
  • Arcane Aura: Ability cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0 (-0.2)
  • Arcane Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.2
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arcane Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Ability channel time reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Freezing Field: Changed ability cooldown from 110/100/90 to empty value
  • Freezing Field: Ability duration reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Freezing Field: Changed ability mana cost from 200/400/600 to empty value
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute radius with value of 810
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute explosion radius with value of 300
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute bonus armor with value of 20
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute explosion interval with value of 0.1
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute movespeed slow with value of -30
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute attack slow with value of -60
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 1.0
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute explosion min dist with value of 195
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute explosion max dist with value of 785
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute damage with value of 105 170 250
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_3
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute scepter delay with value of 1.75
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute shard bonus explosion with value of 20
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute shard self movement speed slow pct with value of 75
  • Freezing Field: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime with value of 10
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 90
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration with value of 10.0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 200 400 600
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 810
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/explosion_radius with value of 320
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_armor with value of 20
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/explosion_interval with value of 0.1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow with value of -40
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_slow with value of -60
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 1.0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/explosion_min_dist with value of 195
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/explosion_max_dist with value of 785
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 105 170 250
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_crystal_maiden_3 with value of +50
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/frostbite_delay/value with value of -1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/frostbite_delay/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2.75
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/frostbite_delay/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_explosion/shard_bonus_explosion with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_explosion/special_bonus_shard with value of +20
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_bonus_explosion/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_self_movement_speed_slow_pct/value with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_self_movement_speed_slow_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of -75
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_self_movement_speed_slow_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/can_move/value with value of 0
  • Freezing Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/can_move/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Stop Freezing Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Freezing Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Freezing Field: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stop Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stop Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stop Freezing Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Gale Force: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gale Force: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Gale Force: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shackleshot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shackleshot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shackleshot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shackleshot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shackleshot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Powershot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Powershot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Powershot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Powershot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Windrun: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Windrun: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Windrun: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Windrun: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Focus Fire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Focus Fire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Focus Fire Cancel: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Blast: Ability cooldown reduced from 7 to 0 (-7)
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_lich_6 with value of +125
  • Frost Blast: Removed attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_6
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_damage/special_bonus_unique_lich_6 with value of +125
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 7.0
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_lich_3 with value of -3
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unholy Pact: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Pact: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Pact: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Pact: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Unholy Pact: Removed attribute mana drain with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Unholy Pact: Removed attribute attack count with value of 5
  • Unholy Pact: Removed attribute attack speed with value of 100
  • Unholy Pact: Removed attribute health cost with value of 20
  • Unholy Pact: Removed attribute duration with value of 15
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_drain with value of 5 6 7 8
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_count with value of 5
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of 100
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_cost with value of 20
  • Unholy Pact: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15
  • Sinister Gaze: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 600 (+600)
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed ability channel time from 1.4/1.7/2.0/2.3 to empty value
  • Sinister Gaze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.4 1.7 2.0 2.3
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_2
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute destination with value of 32 38 44 50
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute mana drain with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute cast range with value of 600
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute aoe scepter with value of 400
  • Sinister Gaze: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/value with value of 1.4 1.7 2.0 2.3
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChannelTime/special_bonus_unique_lich_2 with value of +0.5
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/destination with value of 32 38 44 50
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_drain with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Sinister Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aoe_scepter/special_bonus_scepter with value of +400
  • Frost Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Frost Aura: Removed attribute movespeed slow with value of 7 14 21 28
  • Frost Aura: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 1200
  • Frost Aura: Removed attribute duration with value of 1.0
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movespeed_slow with value of 7 14 21 28
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 1200
  • Frost Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 1.0
  • Ice Armor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Armor: Removed attribute armor bonus with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Ice Armor: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Ice Armor: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -8 -16 -24 -32
  • Ice Armor: Removed attribute slow attack speed with value of -8 -16 -24 -32
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_bonus with value of 4 6 8 10
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed with value of -8 -16 -24 -32
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed with value of -8 -16 -24 -32
  • Frost Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute damage reduction with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_8
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute movement slow with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.5
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute damage with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute interval with value of 1
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute radius with value of 600
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute duration with value of 6
  • Frost Shield: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_4
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_unique_lich_8 with value of +10
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 0.5
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 20 30 40 50
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/interval with value of 1
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 600
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 6
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_lich_4 with value of +4
  • Frost Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen/special_bonus_unique_lich_1 with value of +50
  • Chain Frost: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chain Frost: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute damage with value of 250 400 550
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lich_7
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute jumps with value of 10 10 10
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute jump range with value of 600
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute slow movement speed with value of -65
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute slow attack speed with value of -65
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.5
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute projectile speed with value of 850
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute vision radius with value of 800
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute bonus jump damage with value of 15 20 25
  • Chain Frost: Removed attribute initial projectile speed with value of 1050
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 250 400 550
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_lich_7 with value of +100
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jumps with value of 10 10 10
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/jump_range with value of 600
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_movement_speed with value of -65
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_attack_speed with value of -65
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.5
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 850
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_radius with value of 800
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_jump_damage with value of 15 20 25
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/initial_projectile_speed with value of 1050
  • Chain Frost: Added new attribute AbilityValues/has_unlimited_jumps/special_bonus_unique_lich_5 with value of +1
  • Ice Spire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Spire: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Spire: Removed attribute bonus movespeed with value of -30
  • Ice Spire: Removed attribute aura radius with value of 750
  • Ice Spire: Removed attribute max hero attacks with value of 2
  • Ice Spire: Removed attribute duration with value of 15.0
  • Ice Spire: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 0.5
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed with value of -30
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_radius with value of 750
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_hero_attacks with value of 2
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15.0
  • Ice Spire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 0.5
  • Paralyzing Cask: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Paralyzing Cask: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bounces/0 with value of 3 5 7 9
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces/special_bonus_unique_witch_doctor_3 with value of +2
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bounces_tooltip/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Paralyzing Cask: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bounces_tooltip/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_witch_doctor_3
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Paralyzing Cask: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Voodoo Restoration: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Voodoo Restoration: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Voodoo Restoration: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Maledict: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Maledict: Changed ability damage from 7/14/21/28 to 12/18/24/30
  • Maledict: Removed attribute abilityduration with value of ``
  • Maledict: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Maledict: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Maledict: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Ward: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sleeping Dart: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sleeping Dart: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sleeping Dart: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Smoke Screen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Smoke Screen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blink Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink Strike: Changed ability charge restore time from 25/20/15/10 to empty value
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/value with value of ``
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_3
  • Blink Strike: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value from empty value to 25/20/15/10
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_riki_9
  • Blink Strike: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonusOperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_riki_9 with value of -4
  • Blink Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cloak and Dagger: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak and Dagger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak and Dagger: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak and Dagger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak and Dagger: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cloak and Dagger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Permanent Invisibility: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Invisibility: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Invisibility: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Invisibility: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Invisibility: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Permanent Invisibility: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Permanent Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Permanent Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tricks of the Trade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tricks of the Trade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Malefice: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Malefice: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Malefice: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Malefice: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Malefice: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demonic Conversion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demonic Conversion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Midnight Pulse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Midnight Pulse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Midnight Pulse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Midnight Pulse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Midnight Pulse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Defense Matrix: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defense Matrix: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Defense Matrix: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Keen Conveyance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Laser: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Laser: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Laser: Changed ability mana cost from 110/130/150/170 to 105/120/135/150
  • Laser: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Laser: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Laser: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shrink Ray: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shrink Ray: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shrink Ray: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shrink Ray: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shrink Ray: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • March of the Machines: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • March of the Machines: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • March of the Machines: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • March of the Machines: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • March of the Machines: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rearm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rearm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rearm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rearm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Warp Flare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warp Flare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warp Flare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Warp Flare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Warp Flare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Concussive Grenade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Concussive Grenade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Concussive Grenade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shrapnel: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shrapnel: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shrapnel: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Headshot: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Headshot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Headshot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Headshot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Headshot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Headshot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Headshot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Headshot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Take Aim: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Take Aim: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Take Aim: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Take Aim: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Take Aim: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Assassinate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/value with value of ``
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_sniper_4
  • Assassinate: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastpoint/LinkedSpecialBonusOperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Assassinate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Seeker: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Seeker: Ability cooldown increased from 14 to 16 (+2)
  • Death Seeker: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Seeker: Ability mana cost increased from 100 to 125 (+25)
  • Death Seeker: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Seeker: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Seeker: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Pulse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Pulse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Pulse: Changed heal from 60/85/110/135 to 55/80/105/130
  • Death Pulse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Pulse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Pulse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartstopper Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ghost Shroud: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Shroud: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ghost Shroud: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • necrolyte_sadist_stop: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reaper's Scythe: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reaper's Scythe: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reaper's Scythe: Changed AbilityValues/hp_per_kill from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fatal Bonds: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fatal Bonds: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fatal Bonds: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fatal Bonds: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fatal Bonds: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Word: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Word: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Word: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Upheaval: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chaotic Offering: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaotic Offering: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaotic Offering: Changed golem health from 1200/2100/3000 to 1400/2300/3200
  • Chaotic Offering: Changed golem health from 800/1600/2400 to 900/1700/2600
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chaotic Offering: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flaming Fists: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Fists: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Fists: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Fists: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Fists: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Flaming Fists: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flaming Fists: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flaming Fists: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • beastmaster_mark_of_the_beast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wild Axes: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wild Axes: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wild Axes: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • beastmaster_call_of_the_wild: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Boar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dive Bomb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dive Bomb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dive Bomb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dive Bomb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dive Bomb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Call of the Wild Hawk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Beast: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Inner Beast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Primal Roar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Roar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blink: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Blink: Changed ability cast range from empty value to 1075/1150/1225/1300
  • Blink: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blink: Removed attribute AbilityValues/blink_range with value of 1075 1150 1225 1300
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blink: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Scream Of Pain: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scream Of Pain: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Scream Of Pain: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sonic Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Venomancer Scepter: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Venomancer Scepter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Venomancer Scepter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Venomancer Scepter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Venomancer Scepter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Venomancer Scepter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Venomous Gale: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Venomous Gale: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Venomous Gale: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Plague Ward: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Plague Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison Nova: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Nova: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison Nova: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Time Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Time Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reverse Time Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reverse Time Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reverse Time Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reverse Time Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reverse Time Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Backtrack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backtrack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backtrack: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backtrack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backtrack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Backtrack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Backtrack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Backtrack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Time Lock: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lock: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lock: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lock: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Time Lock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Time Dilation: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Dilation: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chronosphere: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nether Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nether Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nether Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Changed ability cast range from 400/500/600/700 to 400/475/550/625
  • Decrepify: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Decrepify: Changed ability cooldown from 15.0/12.0/9.0/6.0 to 16.0/13.0/10.0/7.0
  • Decrepify: Ability duration reduced from 3.5 to 0 (-3.5)
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute bonus spell damage pct allies with value of -25
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute bonus movement speed allies with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute bonus spell damage pct with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute bonus movement speed with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute abilityduration with value of ``
  • Decrepify: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_pugna_5
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage_pct_allies/value with value of -25
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage_pct_allies/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed_allies with value of 0
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage_pct/value with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_spell_damage_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movement_speed with value of -30 -40 -50 -60
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/value with value of 3.5
  • Decrepify: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/special_bonus_unique_pugna_5 with value of +1.0
  • Nether Ward: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Ward: Ward attack range reduced from 1600 to 1400 (-200)
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Life Drain: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fan of Knives: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fan of Knives: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stifling Dagger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stifling Dagger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stifling Dagger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phantom Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phantom Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blur: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blur: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blur: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blur: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blur: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Coup de Grace: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Coup de Grace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Coup de Grace: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Coup de Grace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Coup de Grace: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Coup de Grace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Coup de Grace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Coup de Grace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Refraction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Refraction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Refraction: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage from 25/50/75/100 to 25/45/65/85
  • Refraction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Refraction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Refraction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Meld: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Meld: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Meld: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Meld: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Psi Blades: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psi Blades: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psi Blades: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psi Blades: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psi Blades: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Psi Blades: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Psionic Trap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psionic Trap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Trap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Psionic Projection: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Psionic Projection: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Psionic Projection: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Psionic Projection: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Trap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Trap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison Attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison Attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nethertoxin: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nethertoxin: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nethertoxin: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nethertoxin: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nethertoxin: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Corrosive Skin: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Skin: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Skin: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Skin: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Skin: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Corrosive Skin: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Viper Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Viper Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Viper Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucent Beam: Changed ability cooldown from 9.0/8.0/7.0/6.0 to empty value
  • Lucent Beam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucent Beam: Changed ability mana cost from 90/100/110/120 to empty value
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.8
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute beam damage with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_luna_1
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute shard search radius with value of 325
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute shard attack radius with value of 500
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute shard mana cost reduction with value of 50
  • Lucent Beam: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 9.0 8.0 7.0 6.0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_luna_2 with value of -3.0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/value with value of 90 100 110 120
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/special_bonus_shard with value of -50
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beam_damage/value with value of 75 150 225 300
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beam_damage/special_bonus_unique_luna_1 with value of +100
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +325
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_search_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/value with value of 0
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/special_bonus_shard with value of +500
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 0.8
  • Lucent Beam: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_luna_4 with value of +0.4
  • Moon Glaives: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moon Glaives: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moon Glaives: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moon Glaives: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moon Glaives: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Moon Glaives: Removed attribute range with value of 500
  • Moon Glaives: Removed attribute bounces with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Moon Glaives: Removed attribute damage reduction percent with value of 56 50 44 38
  • Moon Glaives: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_luna_7
  • Moon Glaives: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute AbilityValues/range with value of 500
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounces with value of 3 4 5 6
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_percent/value with value of 56 50 44 38
  • Moon Glaives: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_percent/special_bonus_unique_luna_7 with value of -8
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_luna_3
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_luna_3 with value of +35
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute attack speed with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute night multiplier with value of 2
  • Lunar Blessing: Removed attribute duration with value of 5
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/night_multiplier with value of 2.0
  • Lunar Blessing: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5.0
  • Eclipse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eclipse: Changed ability cooldown from 140.0/130/120 to empty value
  • Eclipse: Changed ability duration from 2.4/4.2/6.0 to empty value
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute beams with value of 6 9 12
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute hit count with value of 5
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute beam interval with value of 0.6 0.6 0.6
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute beam interval scepter with value of 0.3
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute radius with value of 675
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute beams scepter with value of 6 12 18
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute hit count scepter with value of 6 12 18
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute duration tooltip scepter with value of 1.8 3.6 5.4
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute cast range tooltip scepter with value of 2500
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Eclipse: Removed attribute night duration with value of 10.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beams/value with value of 6 9 12
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beams/special_bonus_scepter with value of +0 +3 +6
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beam_interval/value with value of 0.6 0.6 0.6
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beam_interval/special_bonus_scepter with value of -0.3
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/beam_interval_scepter with value of 0.3
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 675
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_count/value with value of 5
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hit_count/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1 +7 +13
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2500
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/value with value of 2.4 4.2 6.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityDuration/special_bonus_scepter with value of -0.6
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/night_duration with value of 10.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/value with value of 0.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_luna_5 with value of +0.2
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 140.0 130.0 120.0
  • Eclipse: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_luna_6 with value of -25.0
  • Fireball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball: Damage per second reduced from 80 to 75 (-5)
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Breathe Fire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Breathe Fire: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Breathe Fire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dragon Tail: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Tail: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Tail: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dragon Tail: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dragon Tail: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dragon Blood: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Blood: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Blood: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Blood: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragon Blood: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Dragon Blood: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dragon Blood: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dragon Blood: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Elder Dragon Form: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Elder Dragon Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Elder Dragon Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Elder Dragon Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Breath: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Breath: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Breath: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Breath: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Breath: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Frost Breath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Breath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Breath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • dazzle_rain_of_vermin: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dazzle_rain_of_vermin: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dazzle_rain_of_vermin: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • dazzle_rain_of_vermin: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • dazzle_rain_of_vermin: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Touch: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison Touch: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shallow Grave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shallow Grave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shallow Grave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shallow Grave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shallow Grave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Weave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Weave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Weave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bad Juju: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Good Juju: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Good Juju: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Good Juju: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Good Juju: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Good Juju: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Good Juju: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Good Juju: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Jetpack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jetpack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jetpack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jetpack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Jetpack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Jetpack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overclocking: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overclocking: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overclocking: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Battery Assault: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battery Assault: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battery Assault: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Battery Assault: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Power Cogs: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Power Cogs: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rocket Flare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rocket Flare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rocket Flare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hookshot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hookshot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hookshot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hookshot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hookshot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Split Earth: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Split Earth: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Diabolic Edict: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Diabolic Edict: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Diabolic Edict: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Diabolic Edict: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lightning Storm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lightning Storm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lightning Storm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lightning Storm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lightning Storm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nihilism: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nihilism: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nihilism: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nihilism: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nihilism: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nihilism: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pulse Nova: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pulse Nova: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pulse Nova: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Pulse Nova: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Pulse Nova: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sprout: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sprout: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sprout: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sprout: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sprout: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greater Sprout: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greater Sprout: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greater Sprout: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greater Sprout: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greater Sprout: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Teleportation: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Teleportation: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Teleportation: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Teleportation: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Teleportation: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nature's Call: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Call: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Call: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nature's Call: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nature's Call: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Feast: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feast: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feast: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Feast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Feast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Feast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Open Wounds: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Open Wounds: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Open Wounds: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ghoul Frenzy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Infest: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Infest: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Infest: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Infest: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Infest: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Assimilate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Assimilate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Assimilate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Assimilate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Assimilate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Eject: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eject: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Eject: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Consume: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Consume: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Consume: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Consume: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Consume: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Consume: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Consume: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Control: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Control: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Control: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Control: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Control: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Control: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Control: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_1: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_2: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_3: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • life_stealer_empty_4: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Normal Punch: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Normal Punch: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Normal Punch: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Normal Punch: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Vacuum: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vacuum: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vacuum: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Vacuum: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Vacuum: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ion Shell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ion Shell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ion Shell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Surge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Surge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Surge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Surge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Surge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wall of Replica: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wall of Replica: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wall of Replica: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wall of Replica: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wall of Replica: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Burning Barrage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Burning Barrage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Searing Arrows: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Searing Arrows: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Searing Arrows: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Searing Arrows: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Searing Arrows: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Skeleton Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Skeleton Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Skeleton Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Skeleton Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Skeleton Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Burning Army: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burning Army: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burning Army: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Burning Army: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Burning Army: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • clinkz_scepter: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • clinkz_scepter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • clinkz_scepter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • clinkz_scepter: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • clinkz_scepter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • clinkz_scepter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • clinkz_scepter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Pact: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Pact: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Pact: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Pact: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Pact: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hammer of Purity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hammer of Purity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Purification: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purification: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purification: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Purification: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Purification: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 95/105/115/125
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Divine Sanction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divine Sanction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divine Sanction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Divine Sanction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Divine Sanction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degen Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Degen Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heavenly Grace: Changed ability mana cost from 80/90/100/110 to 95/105/115/125
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Guardian Angel: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Angel: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Guardian Angel: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Angelic Flight: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Angelic Flight: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Angelic Flight: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Angelic Flight: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Angelic Flight: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Untouchable: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Untouchable: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Untouchable: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Untouchable: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Untouchable: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Untouchable: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Untouchable: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Untouchable: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sproink: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sproink: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sproink: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sproink: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sproink: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sproink: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Enchant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enchant: Added new attribute level req with value of 4 5 6 6
  • Enchant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enchant: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Enchant: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nature's Attendants: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nature's Attendants: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Impetus: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Impetus: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Impetus: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Impetus: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Inner Vitality: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Vitality: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Inner Vitality: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Inner Vitality: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Inner Fire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Fire: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Burning Spear: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burning Spear: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burning Spear: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Burning Spear: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Burning Spear: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Blood: Changed max str regen from 20/40/60/80% to 16/34/52/70%
  • Berserker's Blood: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Berserker's Blood: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Berserker's Blood: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Life Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Life Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Life Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Life Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Void: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Void: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Void: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Void: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Void: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Crippling Fear: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crippling Fear: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Crippling Fear: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hunter in the Night: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter in the Night: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter in the Night: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter in the Night: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter in the Night: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hunter in the Night: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dark Ascension: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Ascension: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderlings: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poison Sting: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderite: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderite: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spawn Spiderite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spawn Spiderite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spin Web: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spin Web: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spin Web: Ability mana cost reduced from 50 to 40 (-10)
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spin Web: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Silken Bola: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silken Bola: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Incapacitating Bite: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Incapacitating Bite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Incapacitating Bite: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Incapacitating Bite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Incapacitating Bite: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Incapacitating Bite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Incapacitating Bite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Incapacitating Bite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Insatiable Hunger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Insatiable Hunger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spinner's Snare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spinner's Snare: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spinner's Snare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spinner's Snare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shuriken Toss: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shuriken Toss: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shuriken Toss: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shuriken Toss: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shuriken Toss: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Jinada: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jinada: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jinada: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Jinada: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Jinada: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Jinada: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Track: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Track: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Track: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Track: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Track: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • The Swarm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • The Swarm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • The Swarm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • The Swarm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • The Swarm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shukuchi: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shukuchi: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Geminate Attack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geminate Attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geminate Attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geminate Attack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Geminate Attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Time Lapse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lapse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Lapse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Time Lapse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Time Lapse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dual Breath: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dual Breath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Path: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Path: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Path: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Liquid Fire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Liquid Fire: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Liquid Fire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Liquid Fire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Liquid Fire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Liquid Frost: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Liquid Frost: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Liquid Frost: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Liquid Frost: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Liquid Frost: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Liquid Frost: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Macropyre: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Macropyre: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Macropyre: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Macropyre: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Macropyre: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sticky Napalm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sticky Napalm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flamebreak: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Firefly: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firefly: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firefly: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Firefly: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Firefly: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Lasso: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flaming Lasso: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Penitence: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Penitence: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Penitence: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Penitence: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Penitence: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Test of Faith: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Test of Faith: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Test of Faith: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Test of Faith: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Test of Faith: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divine Favor: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Divine Favor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Divine Favor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Divine Favor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • chen_test_of_faith_teleport: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • chen_test_of_faith_teleport: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • chen_test_of_faith_teleport: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • chen_test_of_faith_teleport: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • chen_test_of_faith_teleport: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Holy Persuasion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Holy Persuasion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Holy Persuasion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hand of God: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hand of God: Changed ability cooldown from 160/140/120 to 150/130/110
  • Hand of God: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spectral Dagger: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spectral Dagger: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spectral Dagger: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spectral Dagger: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spectral Dagger: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Desolate: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desolate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desolate: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desolate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desolate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Desolate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Desolate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Desolate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dispersion: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispersion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispersion: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispersion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispersion: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Dispersion: Changed min radius from 300/300/300/300 to 400
  • Dispersion: Max radius increased from 700 to 800 (+100)
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dispersion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Haunt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haunt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haunt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Haunt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Haunt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Step: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Step: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Step: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Step: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Step: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reality: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reality: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reality: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Reality: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reality: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reality: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Devour: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devour: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devour: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Devour: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Devour: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Scorched Earth: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scorched Earth: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scorched Earth: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Scorched Earth: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Scorched Earth: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Infernal Blade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Infernal Blade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Infernal Blade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Doom: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Doom: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Doom: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Doom: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Devoured Ability: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Creep Ability: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Creep Ability: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Creep Ability: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Creep Ability: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Creep Ability: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Creep Ability: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Creep Ability: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Creep Ability: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Feet: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute damage with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute break distance with value of 715
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_1
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5
  • Cold Feet: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 30 50 70 90
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_distance/value with value of 715
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/break_distance/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_1 with value of +200
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration with value of 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect/value with value of 0
  • Cold Feet: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_6 with value of +450
  • Ice Vortex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Vortex: Changed ability cooldown from 7/6/5/4 to empty value
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute drag speed with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute movement speed pct with value of -16 -19 -22 -25
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_4
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute spell resist pct with value of -16 -19 -22 -25
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_4
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute vision aoe with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute vortex duration with value of 16
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute vortex shard dps with value of 40
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute shard attack speed reduction with value of 20
  • Ice Vortex: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 7 6 5 4
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_3 with value of -2
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 275 275 275 275
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/drag_speed with value of 40 50 60 70
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct/value with value of -16 -19 -22 -25
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed_pct/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_4 with value of -5
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_resist_pct/value with value of -16 -19 -22 -25
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_resist_pct/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_4 with value of -5
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spell_resist_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_aoe with value of 200 200 200 200
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vortex_duration with value of 16
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_dps/value with value of 40
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_dps/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_speed_reduction/value with value of 20
  • Ice Vortex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_attack_speed_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability cooldown from 12/9/6/3 to empty value
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chilling Touch: Changed ability mana cost from 30/40/50/60 to empty value
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute damage with value of 40 80 120 160
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_2
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute slow with value of 100
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute duration with value of 0.5
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute attack range bonus with value of 60 120 180 240
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_7
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute scepter mana cost reduction pct with value of 50
  • Chilling Touch: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 40 80 120 160
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_2 with value of +80
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 100
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 0.5
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus/value with value of 60 120 180 240
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_range_bonus/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_7 with value of +200
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/value with value of 30 40 50 60
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/special_bonus_scepter with value of -50%
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 12 9 6 3
  • Chilling Touch: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_scepter with value of -100%
  • Ice Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute radius min with value of 275
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute radius grow with value of 50.0
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute radius max with value of 1000
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute path radius with value of 275
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute frostbite duration with value of 10 11 12
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute dot damage with value of 12.5 20.0 32.0
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute speed with value of 1500 1500 1500 1500
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute kill pct with value of 12 13 14
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_5
  • Ice Blast: Removed attribute target sight radius with value of 500 500 500
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_min with value of 275
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_grow with value of 50.0
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_max with value of 1000
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/path_radius with value of 275
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/frostbite_duration with value of 10 11 12
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/dot_damage with value of 12.5 20.0 32.0
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed with value of 1500 1500 1500 1500
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/kill_pct/value with value of 12 13 14
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/kill_pct/special_bonus_unique_ancient_apparition_5 with value of +4
  • Ice Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_sight_radius with value of 500 500 500
  • Release: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Release: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Release: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Release: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Charge of Darkness: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Charge of Darkness: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Charge of Darkness: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Charge of Darkness: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Charge of Darkness: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bulldoze: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulldoze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulldoze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bulldoze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Empowering Haste: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empowering Haste: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empowering Haste: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empowering Haste: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Empowering Haste: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Empowering Haste: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Empowering Haste: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greater Bash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greater Bash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greater Bash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greater Bash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greater Bash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greater Bash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greater Bash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nether Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nether Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Earthshock: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earthshock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Earthshock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overpower: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overpower: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overpower: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overpower: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fury Swipes: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fury Swipes: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fury Swipes: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fury Swipes: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fury Swipes: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fury Swipes: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Enrage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enrage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enrage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enrage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enrage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Enrage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rocket Barrage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rocket Barrage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Homing Missile: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Homing Missile: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flak Cannon: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flak Cannon: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Call Down: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call Down: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Call Down: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Call Down: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Call Down: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Berserk Potion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserk Potion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserk Potion: Removed attribute duration with value of 10
  • Berserk Potion: Removed attribute attack speed with value of 50
  • Berserk Potion: Removed attribute hp regen with value of 40
  • Berserk Potion: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 900
  • Berserk Potion: Removed attribute move speed with value of 30
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 10
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed with value of 50
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_regen with value of 40
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 900
  • Berserk Potion: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed with value of 30
  • Acid Spray: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Acid Spray: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute radius with value of 475 525 575 625
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute duration with value of 16
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute damage with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute armor reduction with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist_5
  • Acid Spray: Removed attribute tick rate with value of 1.0
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 475 525 575 625
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 16
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 20 25 30 35
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/value with value of 4 5 6 7
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_reduction/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_5 with value of +3
  • Acid Spray: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tick_rate with value of 1.0
  • Unstable Concoction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute brew time with value of 5.0
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute brew explosion with value of 5.5
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute min stun with value of 0.25
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute max stun with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4.0
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute min damage with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute max damage with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist_2
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute radius with value of 250
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist
  • Unstable Concoction: Removed attribute move speed with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brew_time with value of 5.0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brew_explosion with value of 5.5
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_stun with value of 0.25
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_stun with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4.0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_damage with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/value with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_2 with value of +400
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 250
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_alchemist with value of +125
  • Unstable Concoction: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute brew time with value of 5.0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute min stun with value of 0.25
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute max stun with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4.0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute min damage with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute max damage with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute movement speed with value of 900
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute vision range with value of 300
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute midair explosion radius with value of 250
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Removed attribute brew explosion with value of 7.0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brew_time with value of 5.0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_stun with value of 0.25
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_stun with value of 1.75 2.5 3.25 4.0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_damage with value of 0
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/value with value of 150 220 290 360
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_damage/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_2 with value of +400
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/projectile_speed with value of 900
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/midair_explosion_radius/value with value of 250
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/midair_explosion_radius/special_bonus_unique_alchemist with value of +125
  • Unstable Concoction Throw: Added new attribute AbilityValues/brew_explosion with value of 7.0
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Greed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Greed: Removed attribute duration with value of 36
  • Greevil's Greed: Removed attribute bonus gold with value of 3
  • Greevil's Greed: Removed attribute bonus bonus gold with value of 3
  • Greevil's Greed: Removed attribute bonus gold cap with value of 15 18 21 24
  • Greevil's Greed: Removed attribute bounty multiplier with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 36
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold with value of 3
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_bonus_gold with value of 3
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_gold_cap with value of 15 18 21 24
  • Greevil's Greed: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounty_multiplier with value of 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0
  • Chemical Rage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chemical Rage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute duration with value of 25.0
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute transformation time with value of 0.35
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute base attack time with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist_3
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute bonus health with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute bonus health regen with value of 50 75 100
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist_4
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute bonus mana regen with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute bonus movespeed with value of 40 50 60
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_alchemist_6
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute scepter gold damage with value of 2
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute scepter bonus damage with value of 20
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute scepter spell amp with value of 5
  • Chemical Rage: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 25.0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/transformation_time with value of 0.35
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_attack_time with value of 1.2 1.1 1.0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen/value with value of 50 75 100
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_health_regen/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_4 with value of +50
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_mana_regen with value of 0
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/value with value of 40 50 60
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_movespeed/special_bonus_unique_alchemist_6 with value of +50
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_gold_damage/value with value of 2
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_gold_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_damage/value with value of 20
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_damage/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spell_amp/value with value of 5
  • Chemical Rage: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_spell_amp/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Quas: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Quas: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Quas: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Quas: Removed attribute health regen per instance with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Quas: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Quas: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Quas: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Quas: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen_per_instance/value with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Quas: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_regen_per_instance/special_bonus_unique_invoker_13 with value of x3
  • Wex: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wex: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wex: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_per_instance/0 with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_per_instance/value with value of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_per_instance/special_bonus_unique_invoker_13 with value of x3
  • Wex: Removed attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_per_instance/0 with value of 0.8 1.6 2.4 3.2 4 4.8 5.6
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_per_instance/value with value of 0.8 1.6 2.4 3.2 4 4.8 5.6
  • Wex: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_per_instance/special_bonus_unique_invoker_13 with value of x3
  • Wex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Exort: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Exort: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Exort: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Exort: Removed attribute bonus damage per instance with value of 2 4 6 8 10 12 14
  • Exort: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Exort: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Exort: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Exort: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_instance/value with value of 2 4 6 8 10 12 14
  • Exort: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_instance/special_bonus_unique_invoker_13 with value of x3
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Invoked Spell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Invoke: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoke: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoke: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invoke: Removed attribute max invoked spells with value of 2
  • Invoke: Removed attribute cooldown reduction per orb with value of 0.3
  • Invoke: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Invoke: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Invoke: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Invoke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_invoked_spells with value of 2
  • Invoke: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cooldown_reduction_per_orb with value of 0.3
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Attribute Bonus: Removed attribute attribute bonus per level with value of 6
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Attribute Bonus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attribute_bonus_per_level with value of 6
  • Cold Snap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Snap: Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Cold Snap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_7
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze duration with value of 0.4
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze cooldown with value of 0.83 0.80 0.77 0.74 0.71 0.68 0.65 0.62
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute freeze damage with value of 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Removed attribute damage trigger with value of 10.0
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 20
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_9 with value of -8
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_invoker_7 with value of +3
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_duration with value of 0.4
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_cooldown/value with value of 0.83 0.80 0.77 0.74 0.71 0.68 0.65 0.62
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_cooldown/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_damage/value with value of 8 16 24 32 40 48 56 64
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_damage/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Cold Snap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_trigger with value of 10.0
  • Ghost Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Walk: Ability cooldown reduced from 45 to 0 (-45)
  • Ghost Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute duration with value of 100.0
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 400
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute enemy slow with value of -20 -25 -30 -35 -40 -45 -50 -55
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute self slow with value of -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Ghost Walk: Removed attribute aura fade time with value of 2.0
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 45
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of -25
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 100.0
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 400
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_slow/value with value of -20 -25 -30 -35 -40 -45 -50 -55
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_slow/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_slow/value with value of -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_slow/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Ghost Walk: Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_fade_time with value of 2.0
  • Tornado: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tornado: Ability cooldown reduced from 30 to 0 (-30)
  • Tornado: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tornado: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 2800 3200 3600
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 1000
  • Tornado: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 200
  • Tornado: Removed attribute vision distance with value of 200
  • Tornado: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 1.75
  • Tornado: Removed attribute lift duration with value of 0.85 1.1 1.35 1.6 1.85 2.1 2.35 2.6
  • Tornado: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_8
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute base damage with value of 70
  • Tornado: Removed attribute quas damage with value of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Removed attribute wex damage with value of 45 90 135 180 225 270 315 360
  • Tornado: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 30
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_3 with value of -10
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance/value with value of 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 2800 3200 3600
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 1000
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 200
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 200
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 1.75
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lift_duration/value with value of 0.85 1.1 1.35 1.6 1.85 2.1 2.35 2.6
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lift_duration/special_bonus_unique_invoker_8 with value of +1.25
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/lift_duration/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 70
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/quas_damage/value with value of 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/quas_damage/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wex_damage/value with value of 45 90 135 180 225 270 315 360
  • Tornado: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wex_damage/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • E.M.P.: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • E.M.P.: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute delay with value of 2.9
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 675
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute mana burned with value of 100 175 250 325 400 475 550 625
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • E.M.P.: Removed attribute damage per mana pct with value of 60
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay/value with value of 2.9
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 675
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burned/value with value of 100 175 250 325 400 475 550 625
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burned/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • E.M.P.: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana_pct with value of 60
  • Alacrity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Alacrity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 10 22 34 46 58 70 82 94
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_5
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 10 22 34 46 58 70 82 94
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_5
  • Alacrity: Removed attribute duration with value of 9
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value with value of 10 22 34 46 58 70 82 94
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_invoker_5 with value of +30
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 10 22 34 46 58 70 82 94
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_5 with value of +30
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 9
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Meteor: Ability cooldown reduced from 55 to 0 (-55)
  • Chaos Meteor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute land time with value of 1.3
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 275
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 465 615 780 930 1095 1245 1410 1575
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 300
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute damage interval with value of 0.5
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute vision distance with value of 500
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute main damage with value of 52 71 90 109 128 147 166 185
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_6
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute burn duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute burn dps with value of 10 14 18 22 26 30 34 38
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_6
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_MULTIPLY
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute shard cooldown reduction with value of 15
  • Chaos Meteor: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 55
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -15
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_time with value of 1.3
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 275
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance/value with value of 465 615 780 930 1095 1245 1410 1575
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 300
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/value with value of 0.5
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 500
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/main_damage/value with value of 52 71 90 109 128 147 166 185
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/main_damage/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/main_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 with value of +40%
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/value with value of 10 14 18 22 26 30 34 38
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 with value of +40%
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/meteor_count/value with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/meteor_count/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Sun Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sun Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute delay with value of 1.7
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute area of effect with value of 175
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 162.5 225 287.5 350 412.5 475 537.5
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute vision distance with value of 400
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute vision duration with value of 4.0
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute cataclysm cooldown with value of 100
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute cataclysm min range with value of 160
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute cataclysm max range with value of 200
  • Sun Strike: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 1.7
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 175
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 100 162.5 225 287.5 350 412.5 475 537.5
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 400
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 4.0
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/value with value of 0
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_cooldown/value with value of 100
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_min_range/value with value of 160
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_min_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_max_range/value with value of 200
  • Sun Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_max_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Forge Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Forge Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_count/value with value of 1
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_count/special_bonus_unique_invoker_1 with value of +4
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_invoker_11 with value of +50
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/extra_spirit_count_quas with value of 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/extra_spirit_count_exort with value of 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Forge Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Melting Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Melting Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Melting Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Melting Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Melting Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Melting Strike: Removed attribute armor removed with value of 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5
  • Melting Strike: Removed attribute max armor removed with value of 20
  • Melting Strike: Removed attribute duration with value of 5
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/armor_removed with value of 0.8 0.9 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_armor_removed with value of 20
  • Melting Strike: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 5
  • Ice Wall: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Wall: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.0 4.5 6.0 7.5 9.0 10.5 12.0 13.5
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute slow with value of -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute damage per second with value of 6 12 18 24 30 36 42 48
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute wall place distance with value of 200
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute num wall elements with value of 15
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute wall element spacing with value of 80
  • Ice Wall: Removed attribute wall element radius with value of 105
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3.0 4.5 6.0 7.5 9.0 10.5 12.0 13.5
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/value with value of -20 -40 -60 -80 -100 -120 -140 -160
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.0
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/value with value of 6 12 18 24 30 36 42 48
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_place_distance with value of 200
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/num_wall_elements with value of 15
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_element_spacing with value of 80
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_element_radius with value of 105
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_cast_range/value with value of 0
  • Ice Wall: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_cast_range/special_bonus_unique_invoker_12 with value of +1200
  • Deafening Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deafening Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 1000
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 1100
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute radius start with value of 175
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute radius end with value of 225
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute damage with value of 20 60 100 140 180 220 260 300
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute disarm duration with value of 1.25 2.0 2.75 3.5 4.25 5.0 5.75 6.5
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance with value of 1000
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 1100
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_start with value of 175
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_end with value of 225
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/value with value of 20 60 100 140 180 220 260 300
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage/levelkey with value of exortlevel
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration/value with value of 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration/levelkey with value of quaslevel
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disarm_duration/value with value of 1.25 2.0 2.75 3.5 4.25 5.0 5.75 6.5
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disarm_duration/levelkey with value of wexlevel
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radial_count/value with value of 1
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radial_count/special_bonus_unique_invoker_2 with value of +11
  • Cold Snap (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Snap (AD): Ability cooldown reduced from 20 to 0 (-20)
  • Cold Snap (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute duration with value of 3.5 4.3 5.1 6.0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_7
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute freeze duration with value of 0.4
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute freeze cooldown with value of 0.74 0.69 0.64 0.60
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute freeze damage with value of 16 30 44 56
  • Cold Snap (AD): Removed attribute damage trigger with value of 10.0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 20
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_9 with value of -8
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 3.5 4.3 5.1 6.0
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_invoker_7 with value of +3
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_duration with value of 0.4
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_cooldown with value of 0.74 0.69 0.64 0.60
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/freeze_damage with value of 16 30 44 56
  • Cold Snap (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_trigger with value of 10.0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Ability cooldown reduced from 45 to 0 (-45)
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute duration with value of 100.0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute area of effect with value of 400
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute enemy slow with value of -25 -34 -42 -50
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute self slow with value of -15 -5 5 15
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Removed attribute aura fade time with value of 2.0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 45
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_10 with value of -25
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 100.0
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 400
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/enemy_slow with value of -25 -34 -42 -50
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_slow with value of -15 -5 5 15
  • Ghost Walk (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/aura_fade_time with value of 2.0
  • Tornado (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tornado (AD): Ability cooldown reduced from 30 to 0 (-30)
  • Tornado (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute travel distance with value of 1200 1865 2530 3200
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute travel speed with value of 1000
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute area of effect with value of 200
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute vision distance with value of 200
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 1.75
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute lift duration with value of 1.1 1.6 2.1 2.6
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_8
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute base damage with value of 70
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute quas damage with value of 0 0 0 0
  • Tornado (AD): Removed attribute wex damage with value of 90 165 240 315
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 30
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_invoker_3 with value of -10
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance with value of 1200 1865 2530 3200
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 1000
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 200
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 200
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 1.75
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/lift_duration/value with value of 1.1 1.6 2.1 2.6
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/lift_duration/special_bonus_unique_invoker_8 with value of +1.25
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 70
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/quas_damage with value of 0 0 0 0
  • Tornado (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/wex_damage with value of 90 165 240 315
  • E.M.P. (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • E.M.P. (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • E.M.P. (AD): Removed attribute delay with value of 2.9
  • E.M.P. (AD): Removed attribute area of effect with value of 675
  • E.M.P. (AD): Removed attribute mana burned with value of 175 300 425 550
  • E.M.P. (AD): Removed attribute damage per mana pct with value of 60
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 2.9
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 675
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/mana_burned with value of 175 300 425 550
  • E.M.P. (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_mana_pct with value of 60
  • Alacrity (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Alacrity (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Alacrity (AD): Removed attribute bonus attack speed with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Alacrity (AD): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_5
  • Alacrity (AD): Removed attribute bonus damage with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Alacrity (AD): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_5
  • Alacrity (AD): Removed attribute duration with value of 9
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/value with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_invoker_5 with value of +30
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/value with value of 25 50 75 100
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_5 with value of +30
  • Alacrity (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 9
  • Sun Strike (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sun Strike (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute delay with value of 1.7
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute area of effect with value of 175
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute damage with value of 162 266 370 475
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute vision distance with value of 400
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute vision duration with value of 4.0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute cataclysm cooldown with value of 90
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute cataclysm min range with value of 160
  • Sun Strike (AD): Removed attribute cataclysm max range with value of 200
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/delay with value of 1.7
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 175
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 162 266 370 475
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 400
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_duration with value of 4.0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/value with value of 0
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/special_bonus_scepter with value of +2
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_count/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_cooldown/value with value of 100
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_cooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_min_range/value with value of 160
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_min_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_max_range/value with value of 200
  • Sun Strike (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/cataclysm_max_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit damage with value of 32 45 68 82
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit mana with value of 140 220 340 400
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit armor with value of 1 2 4 6
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit attack range with value of 365 470 580 690
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit hp with value of 400 566 732 900
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Removed attribute spirit duration with value of 30 46 62 80
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_damage with value of 32 45 68 82
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_mana with value of 140 220 340 400
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_armor with value of 1 2 4 6
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_attack_range with value of 365 470 580 690
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_hp with value of 400 566 732 900
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_duration with value of 30 46 62 80
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_count/value with value of 1
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_count/special_bonus_unique_invoker_1 with value of +4
  • Forge Spirit (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/spirit_attack_speed/special_bonus_unique_invoker_11 with value of +50
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Ability cooldown reduced from 55 to 0 (-55)
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute land time with value of 1.3
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute area of effect with value of 275
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute travel distance with value of 615 866 1118 1370
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute travel speed with value of 300
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute damage interval with value of 0.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute vision distance with value of 500
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute main damage with value of 75 105 135 162.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_invoker_6
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute burn duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute burn dps with value of 15 21 26.5 32.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Removed attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 55
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_shard with value of -15
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_time with value of 1.3
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/area_of_effect with value of 275
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance with value of 615 866 1118 1370
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 300
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/value with value of 0.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_distance with value of 500
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/main_damage/value with value of 75 105 135 162.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/main_damage/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 with value of +40%
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_duration with value of 3.0
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/value with value of 15 21 26.5 32.5
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/special_bonus_unique_invoker_6 with value of +40%
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/meteor_count/value with value of 1
  • Chaos Meteor (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/meteor_count/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Ice Wall (AD): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Wall (AD): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute duration with value of 4.5 7.0 9.5 12.0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute slow with value of -40 -74 -106 -140
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute damage per second with value of 12 22 32 42
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute wall place distance with value of 200
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute num wall elements with value of 15
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute wall element spacing with value of 80
  • Ice Wall (AD): Removed attribute wall element radius with value of 105
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.5 7.0 9.5 12.0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of -40 -74 -106 -140
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow_duration with value of 2.0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second with value of 12 22 32 42
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_place_distance with value of 200
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/num_wall_elements with value of 15
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_element_spacing with value of 80
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/wall_element_radius with value of 105
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_cast_range/value with value of 0
  • Ice Wall (AD): Added new attribute AbilityValues/vector_cast_range/special_bonus_unique_invoker_12 with value of +1200
  • Deafening Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deafening Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute travel distance with value of 1000
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute travel speed with value of 1100
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute radius start with value of 175
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute radius end with value of 225
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute end vision duration with value of 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute damage with value of 80 146 214 280
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute knockback duration with value of 0.5 0.9 1.33 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Removed attribute disarm duration with value of 2.0 3.25 4.5 5.75
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_distance with value of 1000
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/travel_speed with value of 1100
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_start with value of 175
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius_end with value of 225
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/end_vision_duration with value of 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 80 146 214 280
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/knockback_duration with value of 0.5 0.9 1.33 1.75
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/disarm_duration with value of 2.0 3.25 4.5 5.75
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radial_count/value with value of 1
  • Deafening Blast: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radial_count/special_bonus_unique_invoker_2 with value of +11
  • Arcane Curse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Curse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arcane Curse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Last Word: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Word: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Word: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Last Word: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Last Word: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Global Silence: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Global Silence: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Global Silence: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Global Silence: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arcane Orb: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Orb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Orb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arcane Orb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Imprisonment: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Astral Imprisonment: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Essence Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Essence Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Essence Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Essence Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Essence Flux: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Flux: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Flux: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Flux: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Essence Flux: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Essence Flux: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Essence Flux: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Wolves: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wolf Bite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wolf Bite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Howl: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Howl: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Howl: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Howl: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Howl: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Feral Impulse: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feral Impulse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feral Impulse: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feral Impulse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Feral Impulse: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Feral Impulse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shapeshift: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shapeshift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shapeshift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shapeshift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cripple: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cripple: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cripple: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cripple: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cripple: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Cripple: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cripple: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cripple: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rabid: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rabid: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rabid: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rabid: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rabid: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rabid: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirit Link: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Link: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Link: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Link: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Link: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirit Link: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Savage Roar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Savage Roar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Savage Roar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • True Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • True Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • True Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Druid Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Druid Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Druid Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Druid Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Druid Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Battle Cry: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Cry: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Cry: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Battle Cry: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Battle Cry: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Entangling Claws: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Defender: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defender: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defender: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defender: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Defender: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Defender: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Defender: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Defender: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demolish: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Clap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Drunken Haze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Drunken Haze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Drunken Haze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Drunken Haze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Drunken Haze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • gyrocopter_lock_on: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cinder Brew: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cinder Brew: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cinder Brew: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cinder Brew: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cinder Brew: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Drunken Brawler: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Primal Split: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Split: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Primal Split: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Primal Split Cancel: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Split Cancel: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Split Cancel: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Primal Split Cancel: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Primal Split Cancel: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurl Boulder: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Astral Pulse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Pulse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Pulse: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Astral Pulse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Astral Pulse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Astral Pulse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demolish: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demolish: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dispel Magic: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispel Magic: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispel Magic: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dispel Magic: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dispel Magic: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cyclone: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cyclone: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cyclone: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cyclone: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cyclone: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wind Walk: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wind Walk: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wind Walk: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wind Walk: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wind Walk: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wind Walk: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Permanent Immolation: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Disruption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Disruption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Disruption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Disruption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Soul Catcher: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Catcher: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Catcher: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Soul Catcher: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Soul Catcher: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Poison: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison Release: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Poison Release: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Poison Release: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shadow Poison Release: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison Release: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Poison Release: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demonic Purge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demonic Purge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demonic Purge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demonic Purge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demonic Cleanse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demonic Cleanse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demonic Cleanse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demonic Cleanse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chaos Bolt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Bolt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Bolt: Bonus cast range reduced from 300 to 150 (-150)
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chaos Bolt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reality Rift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reality Rift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reality Rift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reality Rift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reality Rift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chaos Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chaos Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chaos Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phantasm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantasm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantasm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phantasm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phantasm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dig: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dig: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dig: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dig: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Earthbind: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earthbind: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earthbind: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Earthbind: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Earthbind: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Poof: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Poof: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Poof: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Poof: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Geostrike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geostrike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geostrike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geostrike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geostrike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Geostrike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Geostrike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Geostrike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ransack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ransack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ransack: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ransack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ransack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Ransack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ransack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ransack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Divided We Stand: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divided We Stand: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nature's Guise: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Guise: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Guise: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Guise: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Guise: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nature's Guise: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Nature's Grasp: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Grasp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Nature's Grasp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Nature's Grasp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Nature's Grasp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Leech Seed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leech Seed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leech Seed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Leech Seed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Leech Seed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Living Armor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Living Armor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Living Armor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overgrowth: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Eyes In The Forest: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eyes In The Forest: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eyes In The Forest: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Eyes In The Forest: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fireblast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireblast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireblast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fireblast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fireblast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fire Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fire Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fire Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unrefined Fireblast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ignite: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ignite: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ignite: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ignite: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ignite: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bloodlust: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bloodlust: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bloodlust: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bloodlust: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bloodlust: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Multicast: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Multicast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Multicast: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Multicast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Multicast: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Multicast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Multicast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Multicast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Decay: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Decay: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Decay: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Decay: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Soul Rip: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Rip: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Rip: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Soul Rip: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Soul Rip: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tombstone: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 500 (-100)
  • Tombstone: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tombstone: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tombstone: Changed zombie spawn interval from 4.0/3.5/3.0/2.5 to 4.0/3.6/3.2/2.8
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tombstone: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • undying_tombstone_zombie_aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Deathlust: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deathlust: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deathlust: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deathlust: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Deathlust: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Deathlust: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Deathlust: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Deathlust: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flesh Golem: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Golem: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Golem: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flesh Golem: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Telekinesis: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Telekinesis: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Telekinesis Land: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fade Bolt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fade Bolt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fade Bolt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fade Bolt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fade Bolt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Null Field: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Null Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Null Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Null Field: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Null Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Null Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Null Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arcane Supremacy: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Supremacy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Supremacy: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Supremacy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Supremacy: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Arcane Supremacy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arcane Supremacy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arcane Supremacy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spell Steal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Steal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Steal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spell Steal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spell Steal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stolen Spell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden1: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden1: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden1: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden1: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden1: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden1: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden1: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden1: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden2: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden2: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden2: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden2: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden2: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden2: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden2: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden2: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden3: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden3: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden3: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden3: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden3: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • rubick_hidden3: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden3: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • rubick_hidden3: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 130/140/150/160 to 125/130/135/140
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Thunder Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Glimpse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Glimpse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Kinetic Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kinetic Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Kinetic Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Kinetic Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Kinetic Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Static Storm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Storm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Static Storm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Static Storm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Static Storm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Impale: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Impale: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Impale: Changed ability mana cost from 105/120/135/150 to 100/110/120/130
  • Impale: Changed width from 125/125/125/125 to 140
  • Impale: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Impale: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Impale: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spiked Carapace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spiked Carapace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Vendetta: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vendetta: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vendetta: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Vendetta: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Burrow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burrow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burrow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Burrow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Burrow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Burrow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Burrow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unburrow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unburrow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unburrow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unburrow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unburrow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mirror Image: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mirror Image: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mirror Image: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mirror Image: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mirror Image: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rip Tide: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rip Tide: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rip Tide: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rip Tide: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rip Tide: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Song of the Siren: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren End: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Song of the Siren End: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Song of the Siren End: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Song of the Siren End: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren End: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Song of the Siren End: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Leak: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Leak: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Leak: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Leak: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Leak: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Solar Bind: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Solar Bind: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Solar Bind: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Solar Bind: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Solar Bind: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Will-O-Wisp: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Will-O-Wisp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Will-O-Wisp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Will-O-Wisp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Will-O-Wisp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chakra Magic: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chakra Magic: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chakra Magic: Changed mana restore from 100/180/260/340 to 80/160/240/320
  • Chakra Magic: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chakra Magic: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chakra Magic: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Empty: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Empty: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empty: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Empty: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirit Form: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirit Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirit Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirit Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Recall: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Recall: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Recall: Removed attribute is shard upgrade with value of 1
  • Recall: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Recall: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Recall: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blinding Light: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blinding Light: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blinding Light: Knockback duration reduced from 0.8 to 0.6 (-0.2)
  • Blinding Light: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blinding Light: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blinding Light: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Illuminate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Release Illuminate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Grave Chill: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grave Chill: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Grave Chill: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Grave Chill: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Grave Chill: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Soul Assumption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Assumption: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soul Assumption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Soul Assumption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Soul Assumption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Gravekeeper's Cloak: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Summon Familiars: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Familiars: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Summon Familiars: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Silent as the Grave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silent as the Grave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Silent as the Grave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Silent as the Grave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Silent as the Grave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Form: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Form: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stone Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tether: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tether: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tether: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tether: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tether: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirits: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirits: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirits: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overcharge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overcharge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overcharge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Relocate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Relocate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Relocate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Relocate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Relocate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Break Tether: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Break Tether: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Break Tether: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Break Tether: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Break Tether: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Break Tether: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirits In: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits In: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits In: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spirits In: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirits In: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirits In: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spirits Out: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits Out: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits Out: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spirits Out: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spirits Out: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spirits Out: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spirits Out: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fish Bait: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fish Bait: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fish Bait: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fish Bait: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fish Bait: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Depth Shroud: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Depth Shroud: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Depth Shroud: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Depth Shroud: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Depth Shroud: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dark Pact: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Pact: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Pact: Ability mana cost reduced from 75 to 65 (-10)
  • Dark Pact: Changed damage from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
  • Dark Pact: Added new attribute self damage pct with value of 30
  • Dark Pact: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dark Pact: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dark Pact: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pounce: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pounce: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pounce: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pounce: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Pounce: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Pounce: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Essence Shift: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Shift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Shift: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Shift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Essence Shift: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Essence Shift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Essence Shift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Essence Shift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Dance: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Dance: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Dance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Dance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Blooded: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Blooded: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Blooded: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Blooded: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Cold Blooded: Removed attribute damage with value of 0
  • Cold Blooded: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Blooded: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Blooded: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Blooded: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 0
  • Split Shot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Split Shot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Split Shot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Split Shot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Split Shot: Changed AbilityValues/damage_modifier/value from -50/-40/-30/-20 to -55/-45/-35/-25
  • Split Shot: Changed AbilityValues/damage_modifier_tooltip/value from 50/60/70/80 to 45/55/65/75
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Split Shot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mystic Snake: Ability cast range reduced from 700 to 0 (-700)
  • Mystic Snake: Ability cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0 (-0.2)
  • Mystic Snake: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mystic Snake: Ability cooldown reduced from 10 to 0 (-10)
  • Mystic Snake: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mystic Snake: Ability mana cost reduced from 140 to 0 (-140)
  • Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/value reduced from 1.3 to 0 (-1.3)
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_base/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1.3
  • Mystic Snake: AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/value reduced from 0.2 to 0 (-0.2)
  • Mystic Snake: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_form_scepter_increment/special_bonus_scepter with value of +0.2
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 700
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastPoint with value of 0.2
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 10
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 140
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mystic Snake: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Shield: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Shield: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stone Gaze: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 0 (-1200)
  • Stone Gaze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Gaze: Ability cooldown reduced from 90 to 0 (-90)
  • Stone Gaze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Gaze: Ability mana cost reduced from 100 to 0 (-100)
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute radius with value of 1200
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute duration with value of 5 5.5 6
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_medusa
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute slow with value of 35
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute stone duration with value of 3.0
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute face duration with value of 2.0
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute vision cone with value of 0.08715
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute bonus physical damage with value of 40 45 50
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Stone Gaze: Removed attribute speed boost with value of 50
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange with value of 1200
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown with value of 90
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost with value of 150
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 1200
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 5 5.5 6
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_medusa with value of +2
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/slow with value of 35
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stone_duration with value of 3.0
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/face_duration with value of 2.0
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/vision_cone with value of 0.08715
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_physical_damage/value with value of 40 45 50
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_physical_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Stone Gaze: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_boost with value of 50
  • Rampage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rampage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rampage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rampage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rampage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Berserker's Rage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Rage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Rage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Rage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Berserker's Rage: Melee base attack time reduced from 1.45 to 1.4 (-0.05)
  • Berserker's Rage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Berserker's Rage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Berserker's Rage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Whirling Axes (Melee): Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • troll_warlord_scepter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • troll_warlord_scepter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • troll_warlord_scepter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • troll_warlord_scepter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • troll_warlord_scepter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fervor: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fervor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fervor: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fervor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fervor: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Fervor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fervor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fervor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Battle Trance: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Trance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Battle Trance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hoof Stomp: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hoof Stomp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hoof Stomp: Removed attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_2
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stun_duration/special_bonus_unique_centaur_2 with value of +1.0
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hoof Stomp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Double Edge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Double Edge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute edge damage with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute strength damage with value of 60 80 100 120
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_4
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute radius with value of 220
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 500
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute shard str pct with value of 15
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute shard str duration with value of 15
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute shard max stacks with value of 5
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute shard movement slow with value of 25
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute shard movement slow duration with value of 2.0
  • Double Edge: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/edge_damage with value of 120 180 240 300
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/value with value of 60 80 100 120
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/strength_damage/special_bonus_unique_centaur_4 with value of +40
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 220
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_str_pct/special_bonus_shard with value of +15
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_str_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +15
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_max_stacks/special_bonus_shard with value of +5
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_slow/special_bonus_shard with value of +25
  • Double Edge: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_movement_slow_duration/special_bonus_shard with value of +2
  • Retaliate: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retaliate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retaliate: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retaliate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retaliate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Retaliate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stampede: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stampede: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stampede: Ability cooldown reduced from 100 to 0 (-100)
  • Stampede: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/duration/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_centaur_7
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_centaur_7 with value of +1
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of 20 25 30
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/special_bonus_scepter with value of +20 +25 +30
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_duration/value with value of 1
  • Stampede: Removed attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_duration/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_bonus_duration/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 100
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_centaur_5 with value of -25
  • Stampede: Added new attribute AbilityValues/has_flying_movement/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Stampede: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stampede: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stampede: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overrun: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overrun: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overrun: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overrun: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overrun: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overrun: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Horn Toss: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Horn Toss: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Horn Toss: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Horn Toss: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Horn Toss: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rolling Shockwave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Shockwave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Shockwave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rolling Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rolling Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Empower: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empower: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Empower: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Empower: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Empower: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Skewer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Skewer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Skewer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Skewer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Skewer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reverse Polarity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reverse Polarity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reverse Polarity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flamethrower: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flamethrower: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flamethrower: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Whirling Death: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Death: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Whirling Death: Changed stat loss percent from 12% to 10%
  • Whirling Death: Changed stat loss duration from 13/14/15/16 to 12/13/14/15
  • Whirling Death: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Whirling Death: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Whirling Death: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Timber Chain: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Timber Chain: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Timber Chain: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Timber Chain: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Timber Chain: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reactive Armor: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Armor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Armor: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Armor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Armor: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Reactive Armor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reactive Armor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reactive Armor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chakram: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chakram: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chakram: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chakram: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chakram: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Second Chakram: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Second Chakram: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return Chakram: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Chakram: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Chakram: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Return Chakram: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return Chakram: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return Chakram: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return Second Chakram: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Second Chakram: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Second Chakram: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Return Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return Second Chakram: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hairball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hairball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hairball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hairball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hairball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Viscous Nasal Goo: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Quill Spray: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Quill Spray: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Quill Spray: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Quill Spray: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Quill Spray: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bristleback: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bristleback: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bristleback: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bristleback: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bristleback: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Warpath: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warpath: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warpath: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Warpath: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Warpath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Warpath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Warpath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Shards: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shatter Ice Shards: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Snowball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Snowball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Snowball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Snowball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Snowball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Launch Snowball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Snowball: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Snowball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Snowball: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Launch Snowball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Launch Snowball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Launch Snowball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frozen Sigil: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frozen Sigil: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frozen Sigil: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frozen Sigil: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tag Team: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tag Team: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tag Team: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tag Team: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tag Team: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Walrus PUNCH!: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Walrus Kick: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Walrus Kick: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Walrus Kick: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arcane Bolt: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Bolt: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arcane Bolt: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arcane Bolt: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arcane Bolt: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Concussive Shot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Concussive Shot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Concussive Shot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Concussive Shot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Concussive Shot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ancient Seal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ancient Seal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ancient Seal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ancient Seal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ancient Seal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mystic Flare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mystic Flare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mystic Flare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mystic Flare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mystic Flare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shield of the Scion: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield of the Scion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield of the Scion: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield of the Scion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield of the Scion: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shield of the Scion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shield of the Scion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shield of the Scion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mist Coil: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mist Coil: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute self damage with value of 50
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute target damage with value of 110 160 210 260
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_abaddon_2
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute heal amount with value of 110 160 210 260
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_abaddon_2
  • Mist Coil: Removed attribute missile speed with value of 1300
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/self_damage with value of 50
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/missile_speed with value of 1300
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_damage/value with value of 110 160 210 260
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/target_damage/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_2 with value of +50
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amount/value with value of 110 160 210 260
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/heal_amount/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_2 with value of +50
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_radius/value with value of 0
  • Mist Coil: Added new attribute AbilityValues/effect_radius/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_4 with value of +400
  • Aphotic Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aphotic Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aphotic Shield: Removed attribute duration with value of 15.0
  • Aphotic Shield: Removed attribute damage absorb with value of 110 140 170 200
  • Aphotic Shield: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_abaddon
  • Aphotic Shield: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Aphotic Shield: Removed attribute radius with value of 675
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 15.0
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 675
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb/value with value of 110 140 170 200
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb/special_bonus_unique_abaddon with value of +100
  • Aphotic Shield: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_absorb/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Curse of Avernus: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Curse of Avernus: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Curse of Avernus: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Curse of Avernus: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Curse of Avernus: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/0 with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/value with value of 10 15 20 25
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_speed/special_bonus_shard with value of +10
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute AbilityValues/curse_shard_slow_bonus/value with value of 10
  • Curse of Avernus: Removed attribute AbilityValues/curse_shard_slow_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Curse of Avernus: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Borrowed Time: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Borrowed Time: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Borrowed Time: Changed ability cooldown from 60.0/50.0/40.0 to empty value
  • Borrowed Time: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute hp threshold with value of 400
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute duration with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute duration scepter with value of 7 8 9
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute ally threshold scepter with value of 525
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute redirect range scepter with value of 1600
  • Borrowed Time: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 60.0 50.0 40.0
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_abaddon_5 with value of -8
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_threshold with value of 400
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 4.0 5.0 6.0
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/value with value of 7 8 9
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_threshold_scepter/value with value of 525
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ally_threshold_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_range_scepter/value with value of 1600
  • Borrowed Time: Added new attribute AbilityValues/redirect_range_scepter/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Echo Stomp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Echo Stomp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return Astral Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Astral Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Astral Spirit: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Return Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Move Astral Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Move Astral Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Move Astral Spirit: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Move Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Move Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Move Astral Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Natural Order: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Earth Splitter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earth Splitter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Earth Splitter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Earth Splitter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Earth Splitter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Overwhelming Odds: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overwhelming Odds: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Overwhelming Odds: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Press The Attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Press The Attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Press The Attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Press The Attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Press The Attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Moment of Courage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moment of Courage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moment of Courage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Moment of Courage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Moment of Courage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Duel: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Duel: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Duel: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Duel: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Duel: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Searing Chains: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Searing Chains: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Searing Chains: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Searing Chains: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Searing Chains: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sleight of Fist: Changed bonus hero damage from 60/90/120/150 to 45/80/115/150
  • Sleight of Fist: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sleight of Fist: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sleight of Fist: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flame Guard: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flame Guard: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flame Guard: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fire Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Remnant: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Remnant: Ability charge restore time reduced from 38 to 0 (-38)
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute speed multiplier with value of 250
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of ``
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_5
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute damage with value of 100 200 300
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute radius with value of 450
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute duration with value of 45.0
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 3000
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute scepter speed multiplier with value of 2
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute scepter max charges with value of 5
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute shard radius with value of 600
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute shard damage per second with value of 45
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute shard charge radius with value of 400
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_multiplier with value of 250
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of 38.0
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_ember_spirit_5 with value of -12
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage with value of 100 200 300
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 450
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 45.0
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range/value with value of 3000
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_range/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_speed_multiplier/value with value of 2
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_speed_multiplier/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_max_charges/value with value of 5
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_max_charges/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/value with value of 600
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_per_second/value with value of 45
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage_per_second/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_charge_radius/value with value of 400
  • Fire Remnant: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_charge_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Boulder Smash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Boulder Smash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Boulder Smash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Boulder Smash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Boulder Smash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rolling Boulder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Boulder: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rolling Boulder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Geomagnetic Grip: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stone Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Remnant: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stone Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enchant Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enchant Remnant: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Enchant Remnant: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magnetize: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magnetize: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Magnetize: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Firestorm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firestorm: Ability cooldown reduced from 12 to 0 (-12)
  • Firestorm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_8
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_underlord_8 with value of +100
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/wave_duration/0 with value of 7.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_duration/value with value of 7.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wave_duration/special_bonus_unique_underlord_7 with value of +2
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_4
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_damage/special_bonus_unique_underlord_4 with value of +1
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_count_bonus/value with value of 3
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_count_bonus/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_count_bonus/special_bonus_shard with value of +3
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_interval_reduction/value with value of 25
  • Firestorm: Removed attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_interval_reduction/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_wave_interval_reduction/special_bonus_shard with value of +25
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 12.0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/special_bonus_unique_underlord_5 with value of -4
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute AbilityValues/can_target_units/special_bonus_shard with value of +1
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Firestorm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pit of Malice: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute radius with value of 400
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_6
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute pit duration with value of 12.0
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute pit interval with value of 3.6
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute pit damage with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute ensnare duration with value of 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute speed bonus with value of 40
  • Pit of Malice: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 400
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/special_bonus_unique_underlord_6 with value of +75
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pit_duration with value of 12.0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pit_interval with value of 3.6
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pit_damage with value of 0
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ensnare_duration/value with value of 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ensnare_duration/special_bonus_unique_underlord with value of +0.65
  • Pit of Malice: Added new attribute AbilityValues/speed_bonus/special_bonus_scepter with value of +40
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Atrophy Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute radius with value of 900
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute damage reduction pct with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_underlord_3
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage from creep with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage from hero with value of 30 35 40 45
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage duration with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute bonus damage duration scepter with value of 70 80 90 100
  • Atrophy Aura: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 900
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_pct/value with value of 5 15 25 35
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_pct/special_bonus_unique_underlord_3 with value of +15
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_creep with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_from_hero with value of 30 35 40 45
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage_duration with value of 30 45 60 75
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_shared_by_allies_pct/special_bonus_unique_underlord_9 with value of +50
  • Dark Rift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Rift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute radius with value of 600
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute teleport delay with value of 6.0 5.0 4.0
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute scepter health bonus with value of 1000 1500 2000
  • Dark Rift: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 600
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/teleport_delay with value of 6.0 5.0 4.0
  • Dark Rift: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_health_bonus/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1000 +1500 +2000
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cancel Dark Rift: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spawn_pit_on_cast/special_bonus_scepter with value of +1
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Removed attribute animation rate with value of 0.8
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Removed attribute stop distance with value of 100
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/animation_rate with value of 0.8
  • abyssal_underlord_portal_warp: Added new attribute AbilityValues/stop_distance with value of 100
  • Reflection: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reflection: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reflection: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reflection: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reflection: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Conjure Image: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Conjure Image: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Conjure Image: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Metamorphosis: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Metamorphosis: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Terror Wave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Terror Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Terror Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Terror Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Terror Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Terror Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Demon Zeal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demon Zeal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sunder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sunder: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sunder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sunder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sunder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Icarus Dive: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Icarus Dive: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Icarus Dive: Changed damage per second from 10/30/50/70 to 15/35/55/75
  • Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stop Icarus Dive: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fire Spirits: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Spirits: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Spirits: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Spirits: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fire Spirits: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fire Spirits: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sun Ray: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stop Sun Ray: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Sun Ray: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Sun Ray: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Sun Ray: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stop Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stop Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stop Sun Ray: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Toggle Movement: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toggle Movement: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toggle Movement: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toggle Movement: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Toggle Movement: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Toggle Movement: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Toggle Movement: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Supernova: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Supernova: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Supernova: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Supernova: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Launch Fire Spirit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fortune's End: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fortune's End: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fortune's End: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fate's Edict: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fate's Edict: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fate's Edict: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fate's Edict: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fate's Edict: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Purifying Flames: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purifying Flames: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purifying Flames: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Purifying Flames: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Purifying Flames: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • False Promise: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • False Promise: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • False Promise: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • False Promise: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • False Promise: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rain of Destiny: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rain of Destiny: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rain of Destiny: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Destroy Spin Web: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Destroy Spin Web: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Destroy Spin Web: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Destroy Spin Web: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Destroy Spin Web: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Boundless Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Boundless Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mischief: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mischief: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mischief: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mischief: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mischief: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Revert Form: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Revert Form: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Revert Form: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Revert Form: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tree Dance: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Dance: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tree Dance: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tree Dance: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tree Dance: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Primal Spring: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_POINT/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_CHANNELLED/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_ROOT_DISABLES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_OVERSHOOT
  • Primal Spring: Ability cast range increased from 0 to 1000 (+1000)
  • Primal Spring: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Primal Spring: Removed attribute max distance with value of 1000
  • Primal Spring: Added new attribute impact radius with value of 375
  • Primal Spring: Removed attribute impact radius with value of 375
  • Primal Spring: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Primal Spring: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Primal Spring: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spring Early: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spring Early: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spring Early: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spring Early: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spring Early: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spring Early: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spring Early: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wukong's Command: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wukong's Command: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wukong's Command: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wukong's Command: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Jingu Mastery: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jingu Mastery: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jingu Mastery: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Jingu Mastery: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Jingu Mastery: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Jingu Mastery: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Jingu Mastery: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Swashbuckle: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swashbuckle: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swashbuckle: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Swashbuckle: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Swashbuckle: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shield Crash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield Crash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shield Crash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heartpiercer: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartpiercer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartpiercer: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartpiercer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heartpiercer: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Heartpiercer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heartpiercer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heartpiercer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lucky Shot: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucky Shot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucky Shot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucky Shot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lucky Shot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lucky Shot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rolling Thunder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Thunder: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rolling Thunder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rolling Thunder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rolling Thunder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stop Rolling: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Rolling: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Rolling: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stop Rolling: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Stop Rolling: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stop Rolling: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stop Rolling: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Roll Up: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Roll Up: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Roll Up: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Roll Up: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Roll Up: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • End Roll Up: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Roll Up: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Roll Up: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Roll Up: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • End Roll Up: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • End Roll Up: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • End Roll Up: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bramble Maze: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bramble Maze: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bramble Maze: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bramble Maze: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bramble Maze: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bedlam: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bedlam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bedlam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bedlam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Terrorize: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Terrorize: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Terrorize: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Terrorize: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Terrorize: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Realm: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Realm: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Realm: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Realm: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Realm: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cursed Crown: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cursed Crown: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cursed Crown: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Stroke of Fate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stroke of Fate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stroke of Fate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stroke of Fate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stroke of Fate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phantom's Embrace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom's Embrace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dark Portrait: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Portrait: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dark Portrait: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dark Portrait: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dark Portrait: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ink Over: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ink Over: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ink Over: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ink Over: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ink Over: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ink Swell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ink Swell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ink Swell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Soulbind: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soulbind: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Soulbind: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spear of Mars: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spear of Mars: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spear of Mars: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bulwark: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulwark: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulwark: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulwark: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bulwark: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bulwark: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Spear Of Mars Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • God's Rebuke +{s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Spear Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s God's Rebuke Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Spear of Mars Stun: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arena Of Blood Grants Team +{s:value} HP Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}%/+{s:value2}% Bulwark Front/Side damage reduction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value}% Bulwark Movespeed Penalty: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s God's Rebuke Slow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Aether Remnant: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aether Remnant: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Aether Remnant: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dissimilate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dissimilate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Astral Step: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step: Changed ability charge restore time from 28/23/18 to empty value
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute radius with value of 170
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute abilitycharges with value of ``
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_9
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute abilitychargerestoretime with value of ``
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_1
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute min travel distance with value of 200
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute max travel distance with value of 800 900 1000
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute pop damage delay with value of 1.25
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute pop damage with value of 150 250 350
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute movement slow pct with value of 40 60 80
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 170
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value with value of 28 23 18
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_void_spirit_1 with value of -4
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/min_travel_distance with value of 200
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_travel_distance with value of 800 900 1000
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage_delay/value with value of 1.25
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage_delay/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pop_damage with value of 150 250 350
  • Astral Step: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct with value of 40 60 80
  • Resonant Pulse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Resonant Pulse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Resonant Pulse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Resonant Pulse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Resonant Pulse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Removed attribute value with value of -4.0
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:bonus_AbilityChargeRestoreTime}s Astral Step Charge Restore Time: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Aether Remnant Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Resonant Pulse Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Larger Dissimilate Portals: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dissimilate Grants {s:value}s Invisibility: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Remnant Provides {s:value} True Sight: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Astral Step {s:value}% Crit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Removed attribute value with value of 2
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Removed attribute ad linked abilities with value of void_spirit_astral_step
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Astral Step Charges: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Scatterblast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scatterblast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mortimer Kisses: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Gobble Up: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gobble Up: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Gobble Up: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Gobble Up: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Gobble Up: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spit Out: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spit Out: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spit Out: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mortimer Kisses Launched: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_buffed_attacks} Lil' Shredder attacks: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_impact_stun_duration}s Firesnap Cookie Stun: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mortimer Kisses Movement Slow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Firesnap Cookie Restores {s:bonus_target_heal} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Lil' Shredder Uses Your Attack Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Scatterblast Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}x Lil' Shredder Multishot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Decoy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Decoy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Decoy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Decoy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Decoy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Acorn Shot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Acorn Shot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Acorn Shot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bushwhack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bushwhack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bushwhack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Scurry: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • End Sharpshooter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Sharpshooter: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Sharpshooter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • End Sharpshooter: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • End Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • End Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • End Sharpshooter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value} Acorn Shot Charges: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Scurry Camouflage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry Camouflage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry Camouflage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry Camouflage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Scurry Camouflage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Scurry Camouflage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Scurry Camouflage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Scurry Camouflage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:pct_change}% Sharpshooter Faster Projectile / Charge Time: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sharpshooter Pierces Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_trap_radius} Bushwhack Radius: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Bushwhack Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Bushwhack Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Scurry Duration: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Acorn Shot Bounces: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Starbreaker: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Starbreaker: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Celestial Hammer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Celestial Hammer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Celestial Hammer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Celestial Hammer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Celestial Hammer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Converge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Converge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Converge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Converge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Converge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Luminosity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Luminosity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Luminosity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Luminosity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Luminosity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Solar Guardian: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute airtime duration with value of 0.8
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute radius with value of 500
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_solar_guardian_radius
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute base damage with value of 30 50 70
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute base heal with value of 45 70 95
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute pulse interval with value of 0.5
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute land damage with value of 130 160 190
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute land stun duration with value of 1.5 1.75 2
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute max offset distance with value of 350
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute scepter channel time with value of 1.0
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute airtime scepter bonus with value of 3.5
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute scepter heal with value of 60 90 120
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute miss rate with value of 60
  • Solar Guardian: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/airtime_duration with value of 0.8
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/value with value of 500
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_solar_guardian_radius
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_damage with value of 30 50 70
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_heal/value with value of 45 70 95
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/base_heal/special_bonus_scepter with value of +15 20 25
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/pulse_interval with value of 0.5
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_damage with value of 130 160 190
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/land_stun_duration with value of 1.5 1.75 2
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/max_offset_distance with value of 350
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_channel_time/value with value of 1.0
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_channel_time/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/airtime_scepter_bonus/value with value of 3.5
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/airtime_scepter_bonus/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_rate/value with value of 60
  • Solar Guardian: Added new attribute AbilityValues/miss_rate/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • dawnbreaker_land: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dawnbreaker_land: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • dawnbreaker_land: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • dawnbreaker_land: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • dawnbreaker_land: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • dawnbreaker_land: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Solar Guardian Radius: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Magic Immunity during Starbreaker: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_converge_slow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Celestial Hammer Cast Range: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_dawnbreaker_fire_wreath_ministun: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value} Starbreaker Charges: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Luminosity Crit: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value}s Solar Guardian Cooldown: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Luminosity Attacks Required: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Starbreaker AoE: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Celestial Hammer Slow: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dispose: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispose: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dispose: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dispose: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dispose: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unleash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unleash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rebound: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rebound: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rebound: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rebound: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sidekick: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sidekick: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Backdoor Protection: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sanctuary: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sanctuary: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sanctuary: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sanctuary: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Sanctuary: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sanctuary: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sanctuary: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Last Will: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Will: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Will: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Will: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Last Will: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Last Will: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Last Will: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Last Will: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • True Sight: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Sight: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Sight: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Sight: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Sight: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • True Sight: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • True Sight: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • True Sight: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Purge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purge: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Archer Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Archer Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Archer Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Archer Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Archer Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Archer Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Archer Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Archer Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Auto Deliver: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Auto Deliver: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Auto Deliver: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Auto Deliver: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Auto Deliver: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Auto Deliver: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Auto Deliver: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Auto Deliver: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return to Base: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return to Base: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return to Base: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return to Base: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return to Base: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Return to Base: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return to Base: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return to Base: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Go To Secret Shop: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Go To Secret Shop: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Go To Secret Shop: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Go To Secret Shop: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Go To Secret Shop: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Go To Secret Shop: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Go To Secret Shop: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Go To Secret Shop: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Transfer Items: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Transfer Items: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Transfer Items: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Transfer Items: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Transfer Items: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Transfer Items: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Transfer Items: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Transfer Items: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_transfer_items_to_other_player: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Return Items: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Items: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Items: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Items: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Return Items: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Return Items: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Return Items: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Return Items: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Retrieve Items: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retrieve Items: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retrieve Items: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retrieve Items: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Retrieve Items: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Retrieve Items: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Retrieve Items: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Retrieve Items: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_queue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_dequeue_pickup_from_stash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_take_stash_and_transfer_items: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shield: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shield: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shield: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shield: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shield: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Speed Burst: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Burst: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Burst: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Burst: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Speed Burst: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Speed Burst: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Speed Burst: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_morph: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_morph: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_morph: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_morph: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_morph: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_morph: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_morph: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_enemy_secretshop: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • courier_go_to_sideshop2: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spell Block: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Block: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Block: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Block: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spell Block: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_spell_block: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Bash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Bash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Bash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Bash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Bash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Slam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_inherent_buffs: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Strength of the Immortal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Strength of the Immortal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Strength of the Immortal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Strength of the Immortal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Strength of the Immortal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Strength of the Immortal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Strength of the Immortal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Strength of the Immortal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Speed Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Speed Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Speed Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Speed Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Speed Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Swiftness Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftness Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftness Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftness Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Swiftness Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Swiftness Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Swiftness Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Swiftness Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • War Stomp: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Stomp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Stomp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • War Stomp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • War Stomp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ogre Smash!: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ogre Smash!: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ogre Smash!: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ogre Smash!: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ogre Smash!: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Intimidate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Intimidate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Intimidate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Intimidate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Intimidate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Vex: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vex: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Vex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Vex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Vex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rally: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rally: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rally: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rally: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rally: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Rally: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rally: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rally: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Desecrate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desecrate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Desecrate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Desecrate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Desecrate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Petrify: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Petrify: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Petrify: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Petrify: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Petrify: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Petrify: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Petrify: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Envenomed Weapon: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Envenomed Weapon: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Envenomed Weapon: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Envenomed Weapon: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Envenomed Weapon: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Envenomed Weapon: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Envenomed Weapon: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Envenomed Weapon: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frost Attack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Attack: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frost Attack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Frost Attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frost Attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frost Attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Clap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Thunder Clap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Armor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Armor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ensnare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Raise Dead: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Raise Dead: Ability cooldown increased from 18 to 20 (+2)
  • Raise Dead: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Raise Dead: Duration reduced from 40 to 35 (-5)
  • Raise Dead: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Raise Dead: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Raise Dead: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shard Split: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shard Split: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shard Split: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shard Split: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shard Split: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shard Split: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shard Split: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shard Split: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Seed Shot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Seed Shot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Seed Shot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Seed Shot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Seed Shot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurl Boulder: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hurl Boulder: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Critical Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Packleader's Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Packleader's Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Packleader's Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Packleader's Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Packleader's Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Packleader's Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Packleader's Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Packleader's Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Time Warp Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Warp Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Warp Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Warp Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Time Warp Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Time Warp Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Time Warp Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Time Warp Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Icefire Bomb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Icefire Bomb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Icefire Bomb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Icefire Bomb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Icefire Bomb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Weakening Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weakening Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weakening Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weakening Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Weakening Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Weakening Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Weakening Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Weakening Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Magic Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tempest: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Tempest: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tempest: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tempest: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • neutral_upgrade: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • neutral_upgrade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • neutral_upgrade: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • neutral_upgrade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • neutral_upgrade: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • neutral_upgrade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • neutral_upgrade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • neutral_upgrade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reinforced: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reinforced: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reinforced: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reinforced: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reinforced: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Reinforced: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reinforced: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reinforced: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Piercing: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Piercing: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Piercing: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Piercing: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Piercing: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Piercing: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Piercing: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Piercing: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Runty: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Runty: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Runty: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Runty: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Runty: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Runty: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Runty: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Runty: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tornado: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tornado: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Hurricane: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurricane: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Hurricane: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Hurricane: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Hurricane: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Steal Weapon: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Steal Weapon: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Steal Weapon: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Steal Weapon: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Steal Weapon: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Steal Weapon: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Steal Weapon: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Toughness Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toughness Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toughness Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toughness Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toughness Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Toughness Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Toughness Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Toughness Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Granite Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Granite Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Granite Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Granite Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Granite Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Granite Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Granite Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Granite Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • granite_golem_bash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • granite_golem_bash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • granite_golem_bash: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • granite_golem_bash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • granite_golem_bash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • granite_golem_bash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • granite_golem_bash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • granite_golem_bash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Purge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Purge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Burn: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shockwave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shockwave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • ancient_golem_rockslide: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ancient_golem_rockslide: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • ancient_golem_rockslide: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • ancient_golem_rockslide: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • ancient_golem_rockslide: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Unholy Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Unholy Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Unholy Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Unholy Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Unholy Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Take Off: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Take Off: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Take Off: Changed max mana cost per second from 2.5% to 4%
  • Take Off: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Take Off: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Take Off: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Rush: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Rush: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Rush: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Rush: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Rush: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Rush: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Rush: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Rush: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Power: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Power: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Power: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Power: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Power: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Death Throe: Power: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Power: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Death Throe: Power: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Prospecting Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prospecting Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prospecting Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prospecting Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prospecting Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Prospecting Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Prospecting Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Prospecting Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chain Lightning: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chain Lightning: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chain Lightning: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chain Lightning: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chain Lightning: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • War Drums Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Drums Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Drums Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Drums Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • War Drums Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • War Drums Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • War Drums Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • War Drums Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Dragonhide Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragonhide Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragonhide Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragonhide Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Dragonhide Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Dragonhide Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Dragonhide Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Dragonhide Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fireball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fireball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cloak Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cloak Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Cloak Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cloak Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cloak Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • treant_lifebomb_explode: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Splash Attack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splash Attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splash Attack: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splash Attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splash Attack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Splash Attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Splash Attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Splash Attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Evasion: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Evasion: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Evasion: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Prowler Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prowler Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prowler Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prowler Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Prowler Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Prowler Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Prowler Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Prowler Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • spawnlord_master_bash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Guardian Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Guardian Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Guardian Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Guardian Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Guardian Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Slam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Slam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Frenzy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frenzy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Frenzy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Frenzy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Frenzy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Mana Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Mana Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Mana Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Mana Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Mana Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Heal Amplification Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_candy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_angry: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Wave of Force: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wave of Force: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Wave of Force: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Wave of Force: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Wave of Force: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_greater_bash: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Toss: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toss: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Toss: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shell: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shell: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Shell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Apocalypse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Apocalypse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Apocalypse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Apocalypse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Apocalypse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fire Breath: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fire Breath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fire Breath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fire Breath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • roshan_halloween_levels: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Summon Roshlings: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Roshlings: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Summon Roshlings: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Summon Roshlings: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Summon Roshlings: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Fireball : Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball : Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Fireball : Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Fireball : Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Fireball : Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Missile: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Missile: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Missile: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Missile: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Missile: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Snap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Snap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Snap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Snap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Snap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Degreevilfy: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevilfy: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevilfy: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Degreevilfy: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Degreevilfy: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevolic Edict: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevolic Edict: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevolic Edict: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevolic Edict: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevolic Edict: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevildict: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevildict: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevildict: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevildict: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevildict: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Shadow Greevil Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Greevil Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Shadow Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Shadow Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Shadow Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilaguna Blade: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilaguna Blade: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilaguna Blade: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilaguna Blade: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilaguna Blade: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Nova: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Nova: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Nova: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Nova: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Nova: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevice Wall: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevice Wall: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevice Wall: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevice Wall: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevice Wall: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevice Wall: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Bonds: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Bonds: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Bonds: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Bonds: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Bonds: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Fury: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Fury: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Fury: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Fury: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Fury: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Fury: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Phantom Greevil Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Greevil Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Phantom Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Phantom Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Phantom Greevil Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Lock: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Lock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Lock: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Lock: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Lock: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Lock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Lock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Lock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Wave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Leech Greevil: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leech Greevil: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Leech Greevil: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Leech Greevil: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Leech Greevil: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Slam: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Slam: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Slam: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Slam: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Slam: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil's Attendants: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Attendants: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Attendants: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil's Attendants: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil's Attendants: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil's Attendants: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilust: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilust: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilust: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevilust: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilust: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilust: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilication: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Golem: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Golem: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Golem: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Golem: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Golem: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Golem: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Hook: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Hook: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Hook: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Hook: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Hook: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Hook: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Rot: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Rot: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Rot: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Rot: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Rot: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Rot: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Rot: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Hole: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Hole: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Hole: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Hole: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Hole: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilmare: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilmare: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilmare: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilmare: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Brain Sap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Brain Sap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Brain Sap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Greevil Feet: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Greevil Feet: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Greevil Feet: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Greevil Feet: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Ice Greevortex: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Ice Greevortex: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Ice Greevortex: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Ice Greevortex: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilshock: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilshock: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilshock: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilshock: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilpower: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilpower: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilpower: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilpower: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Shell: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Shell: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Shell: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Shell: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Shell: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Surge: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Surge: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Surge: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Surge: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Surge: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilication: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevilication: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Degreevil Aura: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevil Aura: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevil Aura: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevil Aura: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Degreevil Aura: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Degreevil Aura: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Degreevil Aura: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Degreevil Aura: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greeviling Armor: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greeviling Armor: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greeviling Armor: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greeviling Armor: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greeviling Armor: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Overgrowth: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Overgrowth: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Overgrowth: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Dragon Breath: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Light Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Light Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Light Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Light Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • greevil_miniboss_purple_venomous_gale: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • greevil_miniboss_purple_venomous_gale: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • greevil_miniboss_purple_venomous_gale: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • greevil_miniboss_purple_venomous_gale: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • greevil_miniboss_purple_venomous_gale: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Ward: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Ward: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Ward: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Ward: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Ward: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Greevil Sight: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Sight: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Sight: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Sight: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Greevil Sight: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Greevil Sight: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Greevil Sight: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Greevil Sight: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • throw_snowball: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • throw_snowball: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • throw_snowball: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • throw_snowball: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • throw_snowball: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • throw_coal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • throw_coal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • throw_coal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • throw_coal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • throw_coal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • healing_campfire: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • healing_campfire: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • healing_campfire: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • healing_campfire: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • shoot_firework: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • shoot_firework: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • shoot_firework: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • shoot_firework: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • shoot_firework: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • shoot_firework: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • shoot_firework: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Proximity Mines: Changed ability charge restore time from 19/17/15 to empty value
  • Proximity Mines: Changed AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/value from empty value to 19/17/15
  • Proximity Mines: Removed attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_techies_3
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityChargeRestoreTime/special_bonus_unique_techies_3 with value of -3
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stasis Trap: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stasis Trap: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Stasis Trap: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Stasis Trap: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Stasis Trap: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blast Off!: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Blast Off!: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sticky Bomb: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Reactive Tazer: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Tazer: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Remote Mines: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remote Mines: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Remote Mines: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Remote Mines: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Remote Mines: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Focused Detonate: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focused Detonate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focused Detonate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Focused Detonate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Focused Detonate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Focused Detonate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Focused Detonate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • PINPOINT DETONATE: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Minefield Sign: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Minefield Sign: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Minefield Sign: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Minefield Sign: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Minefield Sign: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • cny_beast_force_attack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • cny_beast_force_attack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • cny_beast_force_attack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • cny_beast_force_attack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • cny_beast_force_attack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sonic Wave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Sonic Wave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Black Hole: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chronosphere: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Chronosphere: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Arctic Burn: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arctic Burn: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Arctic Burn: Flight duration increased from 8 to 10 (+2)
  • Arctic Burn: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Arctic Burn: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Arctic Burn: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Splinter Blast: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splinter Blast: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Splinter Blast: Secondary projectile speed increased from 650 to 800 (+150)
  • Splinter Blast: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Splinter Blast: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Splinter Blast: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Cold Embrace: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Embrace: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Cold Embrace: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Winter's Curse: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Winter's Curse: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Winter's Curse: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Winter's Curse: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Winter's Curse: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • cny_beast_teleport: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • cny_beast_teleport: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • cny_beast_teleport: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • cny_beast_teleport: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • cny_beast_teleport: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • arc_warden_scepter: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • arc_warden_scepter: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • arc_warden_scepter: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • arc_warden_scepter: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • arc_warden_scepter: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Flux: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flux: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Flux: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/LinkedSpecialBonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_2
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_second/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_2 with value of +40
  • Flux: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/value with value of 500 600 700 800
  • Flux: Removed attribute AbilityValues/abilitycastrange/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_5 with value of +175
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 500 600 700 800
  • Flux: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_5 with value of +175
  • Flux: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Flux: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Flux: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magnetic Field: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magnetic Field: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute radius with value of 300
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute duration with value of 3.5 4.5 5.5 6.5
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute attack speed bonus with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_3
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute evasion chance with value of 100
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute shard magic resist with value of 40
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute shard slow pct with value of 30
  • Magnetic Field: Removed attribute requiresshard with value of 1
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 300
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 3.5 4.5 5.5 6.5
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus/value with value of 50 60 70 80
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_speed_bonus/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_3 with value of +40
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/evasion_chance with value of 100
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist/value with value of 40
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_magic_resist/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_pct/value with value of 30
  • Magnetic Field: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_slow_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Spark Wraith: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spark Wraith: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute radius with value of 375
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute activation delay with value of 2.0
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute duration with value of 45
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute wraith speed with value of 400
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute spark damage with value of 100 180 260 340
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute think interval with value of 0.2
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute wraith vision radius with value of 300
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute wraith vision duration with value of 3.34
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute ministun duration with value of 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute move speed slow pct with value of 100
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute scepter bonus duration with value of 0.0
  • Spark Wraith: Removed attribute scepter activation delay with value of 2.0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/radius with value of 375
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/activation_delay with value of 2.0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration with value of 45
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wraith_speed with value of 400
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spark_damage/value with value of 100 180 260 340
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/spark_damage/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden with value of +125
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/think_interval with value of 0.2
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wraith_vision_radius with value of 300
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wraith_vision_duration with value of 3.34
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/ministun_duration with value of 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/move_speed_slow_pct with value of 100
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_activation_delay/value with value of 2.0
  • Spark Wraith: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_activation_delay/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Tempest Double: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest Double: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Tempest Double: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute duration with value of 18 22 26
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_6
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute bounty with value of 180 240 300
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute penalty distance with value of 2000
  • Tempest Double: Removed attribute attack damage penalty with value of 50
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/value with value of 18 22 26
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/duration/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_6 with value of +12
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bounty with value of 180 240 300
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/penalty_distance with value of 2000
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage_penalty with value of 50
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tempest_double_cooldown_reduction/value with value of 0
  • Tempest Double: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tempest_double_cooldown_reduction/special_bonus_unique_arc_warden_7 with value of +50
  • Onslaught: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Onslaught: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Onslaught: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Onslaught: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Onslaught: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Begin Onslaught: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Begin Onslaught: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Begin Onslaught: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Begin Onslaught: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Begin Onslaught: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Begin Onslaught: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Trample: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trample: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trample: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Trample: Changed AbilityValues/base_damage from 20/35/50/65 to 12/28/44/60
  • Trample: AbilityValues/attack_damage/value reduced from 40 to 35 (-5)
  • Trample: AbilityValues/attack_damage/special_bonus_unique_primal_beast_trample_attack_damage reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)
  • Trample: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Trample: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Trample: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Uproar: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Uproar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Uproar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Uproar: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Uproar: Changed AbilityValues/bonus_damage_per_stack from 15/25/35/45 to 10/20/30/40
  • Uproar: AbilityValues/damage_limit increased from 35 to 50 (+15)
  • Uproar: AbilityValues/move_slow_per_stack reduced from 10 to 8 (-2)
  • Uproar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Uproar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Uproar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pulverize: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pulverize: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Pulverize: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Rock Throw: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rock Throw: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Rock Throw: AbilityValues/base_damage increased from 275 to 300 (+25)
  • Rock Throw: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Rock Throw: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Rock Throw: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Beast dispells himself when activating Uproar: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_knockback_damage} Onslaught Damage: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_attack_damage}% Trample Attack Multiplier: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_channel_time}% Pulverize Duration: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:bonus_roared_bonus_armor} Uproar Armor Per Stack: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Pending Replacement: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pending Replacement: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pending Replacement: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pending Replacement: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Pending Replacement: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Pending Replacement: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Pending Replacement: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Pending Replacement: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Gold: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Base Attack Rate: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Attack Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • -{s:value} Armor Corruption: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Cleave: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Haste Movement: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haste Movement: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haste Movement: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haste Movement: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Haste Movement: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Haste Movement: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Haste Movement: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Haste Movement: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • True Strike: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Strike: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Strike: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • True Strike: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • True Strike: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • True Strike: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • True Strike: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:block_cooldown}s Spell Block: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Break: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • Permanent Spell Immunity: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Health Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Manacost/Manaloss Reduction: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Mana Regen Amp: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Mana Regen: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value}% Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} Movement Speed: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • {s:value}% Lifesteal: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability duration from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability mana cost from 0/0/0/0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability overshoot cast range with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charges with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Added new attribute ability charge restore time with value of 0
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cast point from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability channel time from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0 to empty value
  • +{s:value} All Stats: Changed ability cooldown from 0.0/0.0/0.0/0.0