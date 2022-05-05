Fast Travel Between Safe Zones, Notifications, New Achievements | Update 0.2.9

Come in, fighters!

The latest update is available for download. Along with a number of interesting QoL changes, we've reworked pistol animations and added new achievements. Below is the detailed list of changes.

ADDED

● Mines: fast travel between the safe zones ●

The safe zones couldn't exist without a transport communications system that is controlled by traders and used to deliver goods. Now by moving from one safe zone to another on a draisine, you don't have to worry about being caught in an ambush or losing vitally important gear.







Now, players can access safe transport channels using dogtags: we're bringing this post-apocalyptic "currency" back to the game!

Onne trip costs 3 dogtags. Pay the guard at the entrance to a mine in a safe zone. By the way, there's a 5% chance of finding dogtags in loot stashes.

● Transferring modded weapons ●

A long-awaited QoL-improvement that significantly increases the speed and ease of using weapons in your inventory. Now, you can store and carry guns with attached modifications and scope equipment in assembled form. This new feature extends both to your backpack and to bases/safe zones.

● Notification system ●

We've implemented a new system for notifications about events and technical operations on the server. Now, you can get notifications while you're in the game. This way, you'll be well-informed about, for example, the installation of a patch that requires a server relaunch.

We've totally reworked all the animations for gripping, moving and reloading: now the gun is clearly in the hands of a professional.





● New achievements ●

Added some new challenges that you can complete to add to your achievement collection.

Other changes

Added new details and sites to the environment.

Bug fixes

Fixed some problems displaying mods located in chests and on the ground, as well as errors that occurred when trying to move them;

Attacks with bladed weapons (axes, knives) don't deal damage to narrow objects (respawn beacons);

Items don't group in partially-filled quick-access slots with Shift+LMB;

The "Take All" button doesn't place items from the ground into quick-access slots;

Fixed numerous graphic bugs and issues.

