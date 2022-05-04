Update 1.4.1 - Collision Fixes, VSync & more

If you run into ANY issue or have any kind of feedback please reach out to us either on Steam Discussions, or on our Discord server. We're trying to respond to everything, but if you think we overlooked something, please reach out on our Discord server, we're open to chat about any problems you may encounter.

CHANGES:

Greatly improved collisions indoors, it should now be rare that a bullet hits a wall when the player intended to shoot forward.

Improved lighting indoors, as previously the flashlight could get stuck inside a wall. This should now be impossible.

VSync is now enabled by default.

Slight improvement to zombie placement in some levels.

Main menu redesigned.

Added a new batch of zombie owners as a thank you to our early playtesters :)

KNOWN ISSUES:

It seems sometimes a save slot in the leftmost position moves to the middle position. This is a very weird issue we are unable to reproduce consistently yet, but it happened to a few different people and we're investigating it. We hope to have a fix for this within a few days.

Remappable keybindings and controller support. This is something we see people requesting, and we're also looking into it. This will likely take us at least a week, maybe a bit longer. We can't promise anything yet.

These are patch notes for version 1.4.1. The version you're running is displayed in the top right corner in the main menu.