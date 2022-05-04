Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added multiple storeys buildings to the map generator
- Added multiple storeys skirmish missions for each faction
Improvements
- Reduced the static FoV of the enemies (180° -> 120°)
- Made sniping spots compatible with the exfiltration missions
- Improved camera controls to give more movement freedom
- Disabled obstacles hiding in execution phase by default (can be changed in the settings)
- Improved the challenge mission list UI
- Added the asset name in the left mission editor inspector panel
- Capped objective count in infiltration and domination missions
- Tweaked clouds material
- Tweaked windows marker color
- Optimized performances
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed assets selection in the mission editor
- Fixed big interior pillar planning version
- Fixed loading of the settings of the lights in the mission editor
- Fixed objective props for the "Destroy all their supplies" scenario
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch