Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8679471 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added multiple storeys buildings to the map generator

Added multiple storeys skirmish missions for each faction

Improvements

Reduced the static FoV of the enemies (180° -> 120°)

Made sniping spots compatible with the exfiltration missions

Improved camera controls to give more movement freedom

Disabled obstacles hiding in execution phase by default (can be changed in the settings)

Improved the challenge mission list UI

Added the asset name in the left mission editor inspector panel

Capped objective count in infiltration and domination missions

Tweaked clouds material

Tweaked windows marker color

Optimized performances

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed assets selection in the mission editor

Fixed big interior pillar planning version

Fixed loading of the settings of the lights in the mission editor

Fixed objective props for the "Destroy all their supplies" scenario

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.