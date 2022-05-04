Update #006!

Update number 6 is now live!

Changes:

-Added a new level theme: "Sewers" type level. This level is the biggest in size and space so far.

-New entity that spawns only in sewers (although some other entities are in the sewers also)

-Entities can now also hear you and other noise. Your footsteps make noise. Sprinting is the loudest, crouching the quietest. This means you need to be careful if just running around aimlessly

-Entities can hear other noises like doors opening, lights popping, etc. The louder the noise, the further away they can hear it from.

-added a setting to enable shadows for everything (must be enabled in graphics settings)

-Added a musket weapon, a single shotgun that uses lead ball ammunition. Both are rare and must be found separately

-Added a backpack that can be found and increases your maximum inventory by 5 slots

-added an "unemployed" profession that provides no benefit but it is good for hardcore players looking for a challenge!

-smilers now cannot jumpscare you if you have a light source out (candle, flashlight, lantern) that has fuel and is lit

-Vents now spawn further away from the player, this prevents going to a new floor and seeing a vent right above you as an easy skip

-Fixed a bug where "spamming" the use key button on a vent can cause you to skip multiple levels

-Fixed a bug where being killed by fire gives you the ending "Killed by entity", it now shows accurately as "Death by accidental causes"

-Fixed a bug where players' arms/weapons still showed as pixelated if you turned off PSX settings

-Added "glowsticks", found in boxes of 30, can be dropped to leave a dim light and act as a trail

-You can now not jump if your stamina is empty

-Weapon swinging uses and requires a small amount of stamina

-Added smashable crates that can be smashed with weapons and may have items inside (does not cost weapon durability)

-fixed ambient noises still playing on dead/game over screen

-Fixed lightbulb popping audio not being adjusted by jumpscare volume SFX

-psychiatrist now starts with two sanity pills

-Fixed a visual bug where pick up notification didn't show for weapons

-Fixed a visual bug where the panel for picking up notifications

-Fixed a bug where pausing while the pickup notification typing text is still scrolling causes it to stop and remain unfinished

-Fixed some typos

-Fixed a bug where you could jump on the "moleman" entity's head