Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v1.0.1

It’s been an incredible whirlwind this past week with the launch of Rogue Legacy 2! Thank you to everyone for the huge amount of support and feedback - the love we’ve received has been absolutely overwhelming. The glowing reviews and the sheer number of people playing has been far greater than we ever imagined! We’ve been spending all week watching people enjoy the game, seeing their reactions, and taking notes on where Rogue Legacy 2 could be better.

We’ve got tweaks to Classes, Relics, and the economy as whole, but the biggest change this patch is to greatly improve user input. We’ll explain in more detail later on below.

GAME CRASHING FREQUENTLY?

For players that are experiencing intermittent crashing, we have added the OpenGL graphics API to help mitigate this. In order to play the OpenGL version, in the game’s Launch Options (found in the Properties on Steam and in your Account Settings on Epic under Additional Command Line Arguments), add the following line: -force-glcore32

This is a temporary measure as we continue to seek a more permanent solution. Please note that this fix is only for players experiencing repeated crashes during a run. If you are running into a crash at the launch of the game, or only in very rare scenarios, please send an email to support@cellardoorgames.com and we’ll help you out.

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fixing Flicks: We’ve received a number of reports about players turning direction when the controller joystick snaps back. The deadzone values in the game settings helps mitigate this, but it increases the amount you need to press for all directions, which can cause sluggishness. So we’ve gone back and implemented a comprehensive anti-joystick flick system to make RL2 even more responsive than before.

Dragon Lancer Redesign : A lot of players are really enjoying the variety of classes, however one class in particular is being left by the wayside. We’ve done a minor redesign to the poor Dragon Lancer to make it more viable and a bit more Dragon Lance-y. Hopefully players that avoided the Dragon Lancer will give it a second shot, while those that already liked the class will like it even more!

Relic and Traits Buffs: Having so many people playing Rogue Legacy 2 was like getting months of feedback all at once. Through involved discussions on various forums, to watching gamers use them first-hand, we’ve gone back to the Relic and Traits and made a bunch of tweaks to improve the balance.

Economy Update: Much like the Relics and Traits, we’ve paid attention to where people are having trouble with collecting resources. So we’re taking another stab at where we can make changes so that people don’t feel like they’re not progressing. Basically, a bunch of stuff is now cheaper.

Trading Cards: We apologize for the delay, but Trading Cards are now live on Steam!

TURNING AND THE STICK FLICK PROBLEM

In general, players manage the input on their gamepad joystick in one of two ways, which we call “Easing” and “Flicking”. When moving the joystick to neutral, “Easers” keep their thumb on the stick but loosen the pressure to bring it back. “Flickers” however, remove their thumb entirely so that the joystick snaps back to its neutral position. The issue with flicking is that when you release the joystick, it doesn’t immediately snap back to neutral. Instead, it bounces slightly in the opposite direction before resting at 0. Depending on how loose your joystick has become over time, this snap-back can be extremely high. This is what causes the player to turn, and why increasing the deadzone generally fixes the problem.

Deadzones, however, are not a perfect fix, because it means the player must move their joystick further in a direction before input is detected. This can result in a feeling of sluggishness for players who are hypersensitive to input latency. So, after three different attempts, we’ve implemented a complicated array of checks that ensure flick turning does not occur, even when the deadzone is set to 0. We’ve tested extensively (and broke two of our joysticks in the process), and we hope it fixes the issue for players. There might still be edge cases where this happens, so we’ll keep a vigilant eye on this.

TL;DR: Interpreting inputs in a game is a nightmare.

INPUT CHANGES:

Implemented a new “Flick Stick check” into player inputs to prevent players randomly turning.

Raised the default deadzone from 0.25 -> 0.4. If you were below this value, it’ll bump you up. You can lower this back down to 0.25 after this patch if you wanted.

Made Left Stick take priority over Right Stick while aiming (fixes an issue for players not being able to aim if they have a very loose Right Stick).

ECONOMY

Ore Update (Buff)

Ore scaling increased (speed at which ore drops go up as room level raises).

Bonus Ore from Gold chests increased from 150% to 200%.

Bonus Ore from Silver chests increased from 50% to 60%

Commanders Ore base drop rate and scaling rate increased.

Skill Tree Update (Buff)

Lowering the cost of all of the "base stat" skills to help speed up the early, mid, and late game for players (NG0, NG1-4, NG5+), and to also reduce the punishment for players who like to spread out early.

Base cost and scaling for Tier 1 Armor, Focus and Dexterity skills slightly reduced.

Base cost and scaling for Tier 2 Armor, Focus and Dexterity skills moderately reduced.

Base cost and scaling for Tier 3 Armor, Focus and Dexterity skills significantly reduced.

Base cost and scaling for Tier 3 Strength, Intelligence, Vitality, Equip Weight and Rune Weight significantly reduced.

Living Safe Changes (Buff)

Living safe is our way of helping new players if they’re struggling to collect large amounts of gold in a single run. We're reducing the cost significantly so that people will be more willing to invest points into it and can reap the benefits earlier on.

Living Safes Gold Safe Converter base cost reduced from 700 to 375. This affects scaling costs as well.

Living Save Storage base cost reduced from 500 to 375.

Living Safe Capacity increased from 1250 per level to 1500 per level.

Labour Costs (Buff)

Labor costs kick-in delay increased from Lvl 18 to lvl 20.

Archeologists Camp – Lower Relic Costs (Buff)

Lowering the cost to get resolve stuff since relics are fun.

Base cost lowered from 2000, to 1750. Scaling costs reduced as well.

Aerobics Class - Encumbrance Limits (Buff)

Making it easier to hit weight limits for more resolve.

Base cost lowered from 1500, to 1400. Scaling costs reduced as well.

CLASS CHANGES

Dragon Lancer (Buff + Minor Remake)

Changing the Dragon Lancer so you're doing more Lancing! Tap Attack now acts more as a reposition, forcing enemies back, so that you can do Dash attacks more often. Bastion has been buffed, and is now a "go crazy mode ability". Activate it, block everything, and wail on your foes.

(Community) Lance - Blastback (Redesign)

Blast Back attack exit duration slightly reduced.

Blast Back damage down from 200% STR to 180% STR.

Blast Back now knocks enemies further back, and can now knock back heavy enemies (Sword Knights).

Bastion (Remake + Buff)

CD timer raised from 5 hits to 6.

Increased projectile block size from Mid-Sized Projectiles to Large Projectiles.

RELICS

Demeter's Trial (Buff)

Finding 2 food/potions is hard enough that people skip this trial. So we’re reducing this to 1 to ensure people do stupid things.

Now requires only 1 food to purify.

Aite's Trial (Buff)

Damage increased from +125% to +150%.

Hermes' Boots (Buff)

Rarity lowered to common.

Resolve cost lowered from 35 to 25.

Icarus Wing's Bargain (Buff)

Damage Taken Modifier reduced from +100% to +75%.

Rage Tincture (QoL)

Now displays an icon when you trigger the damage bonus.

Zealot's Ring (Buff)

Damage buff raised from 20% to 25%.

Now displays an icon when you trigger the damage bonus.

Heavy Stone Bargain (Buff)

Pistol Attack Speed reduction reduced.

Incandescent Telescope (QoL)

A range indicator now appears to show how far you need to be to trigger the damage bonus.

Now displays an icon when you trigger the damage bonus.

Soul Tether (QoL)

Now displays an icon when you trigger the damage bonus.

Ivy Roots (QoL)

Now displays an icon when you trigger the damage bonus.

LEVELS

Fixed soft lock on the bridge where two pieces could connect and make an impossible jump (without access to Double Jump).

Fixed multiple rooms with minor geo bugs.

TRAITS

Vertigo (REMOVED)

We received a bunch of reports of nausea, so it's time to chuck this into the bucket of removed Traits. Plus, while Vertigo was a cool blast from the past, it doesn't really fit the sequel.

Vertigo REMOVED

FND (BUFF)

Disarm duration on hit reduced from 3.5s to 2.0s.

Crippling Intellect (BUFF)

Health reduction reduced from -65% to -50%.

Mana reduction removed -25% to -0%.

English text updated to show numbers. Unfortunately, we can't do this for any other language yet, so they will retain their current text.

Spelunker

HP reduction reduced from -20% to -10%.

ENEMIES

Paintings

Significantly reduced HP for all tiers (T1/2/3).

THREADS

Re-sorted Burdens by order of unlock vs categorical.

Added OpenGL graphics API to temporarily address frequent crashing.

Fixed glow effect on Study string light prop not animating.

Player Dash Lines effect are now directional and work better with the SuperFluid trait.

Magma, Water, and Poison projectile trail effects have been adjusted to not scale with projectile velocity as much.

Giant Buzzsaw effects now go all the way around the saw for cases where the saw is spawned on an elevated platform.

Improved visibility on Marble Statue Relic landing explosion.

Boxing Glove attack effects have been visually toned down a little bit and now sort behind enemies and projectiles for improved visibility.

Improved visibility on Player's poison cloud effects.

Added a bounce indicator to the Axe Knight's projectile.

Improved telegraph effects for Eyeball and Fireball enemies.

Improved visibility on all circular warnings.

MISC. CHANGES + BUG FIXES