GOOD NEWS! Development break through, MMO coming 1 month sooner

Share · View all patches · Build 8678968 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Full Link: https://www.starfightergeneral.com/2022/05/luidcorus-speed-release-dev/

Paraphrased:

I have determined that my desire to make a MOBA was adding more steps than required for the actual game.

The original plan was to make this MOBA was because the MMORPG was not designed properly and it’d help me kick the tires on the networking code.

But the MMORPG is fully designed properly now, so I can go RIGHT to implementing it.

The MMORPG will have three core things for starters:

Characters composed of Attributes(strength/intel/wisdom), Skills(pickpocket/rapid fire/surgeon/etc), Talent Trees(like POE talents) Proceedurally Generated Galaxy of planets, asteroids, ships, stations to buy from, trading, mining, anomolies, factions, etc Item system: Mine->Forge->Combine and make greater items… All items are useful for something, but combined items normally better.

The networking can be tested on the fly and we can call it a bonus beta- The idea is that you WILL keep everything once we are out of beta, but man... it could get BORKed real quick and roll backs are acceptable during bonus beta phase.

I want this MMORPG out ASAP ASAP. This is getting exciting.

Not much new in this patch other than the developer version has drones fighting and some stuff toggled off. Press p in dev only mode to get a bunch of ships spawned for fps testing.