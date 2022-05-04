[ver 0.2.0.9]

Added : Sort feature in Utility inventory

Added : Background Mode in setting tab - super performance mode

Added : Trap icon on bestiary info that tells you which Trap you must use to capture it

Added : Quick activate/inactivate pet effect button in Shop

Added : Mysterious Water allocation to Alchemy Essence is now affected by the top-left Multiplier

Added : Hotkey : "L" on an equipment to lock/unlock to disassemble the item

Added : Hotkey : In addition to "T" key, "Esc" key to remove the current tooltip (useful if a tooltip get stuck)

Added : Help [Battle] [Blessing] [Debuff] [Quest]

Added : Tooltip on [Override Multiplier x1]

Added : Enchanted Shard now shows up in inventory

Added : Town Mat Gain breakdowns in statistcs Town tab

Added : Talisman [Guardian Kor Doll] now has passive effect

Added : Gain Breakdowns for Guild EXP and Resource in tooltip on top-left bar

Added : Increment per Level in tooltip on Town Research

Added : Calculator under Rewards for Quests and Dungeons that show the level gains when claimed/cleared. (Gaining any kind of EXP has a limit of only providing up to 30 levels to that hero at a time)

Changed : Shield Attack is renamed to "Shield Charge"

Changed : The effect from town research is now shown as "Town Research" in Stats Breakdown

Changed : Optimized the game performance (lowered CPU usage I believe)

Balanced : Buffed the effect of [Equipment Inventory Slot +] of Town Building [Blacksmith]'s level milestone

Balanced : Increased Tier 1 Rebirth Upgrade [Multitasker]'s cost

Balanced : Increased Lv 20 or higher Rebirth Upgrade Cost

Balanced : Reduced Dungeon Reward a bit mainly for Lv 200 or higher Hero Level

Fixed : There were something wrong with background hero's attacks when you try Challenge Raid Boss Battle

Fixed : While you activate the pet that has Auto-pickup Equipment, you sometimes didn't get equipment

Fixed : Poison Damage was wrongly calculated

Added/Balanced/Fixed : Other minor things

Thank you for playing IEH2 Playtest and posting wonderful feedback as always 🙂

Through the test for a week since the Playtest release, we recognized some balance stuff that should be more polished. In this patch, we rebalanced some of them, especially the Rebirth Upgrade's cost and Dungeon reward after early game stage. To keep the playtest valuable forward the real release, please reset the Tier 1 Rebirth Upgrades with Epic Store [Tier 1 Rebirth Upgrade Reset] in Special 1 tab BEFORE you update to this patch. However, those who haven't reached lv20 or higher Rebirth upgrade levels, do not need to do so.