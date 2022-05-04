Brookhaven News!

Greetings Fellow Witches!

I want to start off by thanking everyone for their support and feedback over these past few months (oh, how time flies!). It started off a bit bumpy at launch since this is my first game, but I genuinely believe that all of the comments, both good and bad, have helped me to make Brookhaven even better!

I’m also excited to share that bug reports have considerably decreased, much to the disappointment of Noah (sorry, bug boy). I owe special thanks to all of the wonderful people who reported bugs and were patient with me as I fixed them!

I also welcome everyone who was initially on the fence about playing Brookhaven to try out the Demo and test the game for themselves. I’m confident that you’ll fall in love with the world just like so many other players already have! Plus, if you get stuck or have any questions, there are numerous Guides available on Steam that were put together by players. And, of course, there’s always the Brookhaven Discord or Steam Discussions!

I’ve taken everyone’s feedback to heart and worked myself to the bone to implement better and smoother gameplay for a more enjoyable Brookhaven experience. I would like to highlight the most popular suggestions that were added into the game during these past few months:

Expanded Tutorial! Whenever you start a new game, the tutorial will be there until it’s turned off in the Settings menu. It includes everything you’ll need to know about the controls, the magic system, how machines work, how to summon minions, how to tame certain animals, supernatural abilities, and how to befriend (and possibly romance) villagers.



Reworked Controller Support! Thus far, I’ve received feedback that Brookhaven is working with Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, and Steamdeck controllers. I will always recommend the game to be played with a keyboard and mouse, but it’s playable with controllers as well!



Improved the Inventory! By popular demand, I’ve added auto-transfer, auto-drop, and row-swapping.



New Pets! Mummies, Slimes, and Raccoons (oh my!). This brings the animal list to 24 different species for the player to raise: Cat, Dog, Chickens, Ducks, Rabbits, Peafowl, Cows, Sheep, Goats, Pigs, Alpacas, Foxes, Skunks, Raccoons, Penguins, Snow Phoenixes, Ravens, Owls, Parrots, Emus, Dragon, Zombies, Mummies, and Slimes!



Hardcore Mode! For players who like living life on the edge, look no further than hardcore mode! It makes monsters more difficult to defeat and villagers more challenging to befriend. Plus, pests are far more likely to target your unprotected crops, and monsters will appear on your farm each and every night!



You will also find new Steam Community items and a Points Shop where you can get Badges, Trading Cards, Emoticons, Backgrounds, Animated Stickers, or even Animated Profile Frames, whatever suits your fancy!



Lastly (but certainly not least), I would like to announce the Winners of the Fan Art Contest! All of the entries were incredible which has made this a very difficult decision, but without further ado… Drum roll, please!

First Prize goes to… Rosegold (#0386)!



Second Prize (chosen randomly from all entries) goes to… Mentha piperita (#7257)!



First Runner-Up! by RaeWhitfield (#2150)



Most Like a Storybook! by jln1508 (#9632)



Happiest Emu! by Dusty/Tannermals🦜 (#1875)



Best Bead Art! by Tsukichild/Eprosasis (#0291)



Huzzah! And until next time,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter