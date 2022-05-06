 Skip to content

Is Simon There? update for 6 May 2022

Is Simon There? is now Live!

I am very happy to announce that Is Simon There? is now available on Steam.

As always, all feedback is greatly appreciated. If you play the game, please provide a review with your honest feedback. All feedback is used in the production of upcoming games.

And finally, as I said before, I will be taking some time off to research some new game mechanics / systems. I am hoping to begin creating some new content going forward.

Thank you very much, everybody. I genuinely hope you enjoy Is Simon There?!

Have a fantastic weekend.

Stan. T

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961300/Is_Simon_There/

