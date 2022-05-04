1.0c0 - Quality of Life

QOL Update - Yes, we still exist, and YES, there will be new content soon. But before this, let me introduce some minor Quality-Of-Life-Changes that we made so far before any further content will be targeted:
- Added progress buffer to the main games sections. Now mid-section progress will be saved and you won't have to play the whole thing again if you wish to take a break
- Extended community map time filtering to "always" and added scroll pagination. Now there will be maps from.... long ago
- Added mouse movement related map selection navigation
- Adjusted level selection to a more stable button selection system
- Map selection navigator now automatically recognizes Mouse / Keyboard navigation mode
- Removed pagination buttons in the map selection screen
I am well aware of any problems that the "Versus" mode is facing right now, and I will target those in the future. But for now there are more important things for me to maintain.
Until then - swing your thing!
Changed files in this update