Pendelum update for 4 May 2022

1.0c0 - Quality of Life

Pendelum update for 4 May 2022

1.0c0 - Quality of Life

Build 8678465

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QOL Update - Yes, we still exist, and YES, there will be new content soon. But before this, let me introduce some minor Quality-Of-Life-Changes that we made so far before any further content will be targeted:

  • Added progress buffer to the main games sections. Now mid-section progress will be saved and you won't have to play the whole thing again if you wish to take a break
  • Extended community map time filtering to "always" and added scroll pagination. Now there will be maps from.... long ago
  • Added mouse movement related map selection navigation
  • Adjusted level selection to a more stable button selection system
  • Map selection navigator now automatically recognizes Mouse / Keyboard navigation mode
  • Removed pagination buttons in the map selection screen

I am well aware of any problems that the "Versus" mode is facing right now, and I will target those in the future. But for now there are more important things for me to maintain.

Until then - swing your thing!

Changed files in this update

Pendulum Content Depot 1356381
