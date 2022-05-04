1.0c0 - Quality of Life

QOL Update - Yes, we still exist, and YES, there will be new content soon. But before this, let me introduce some minor Quality-Of-Life-Changes that we made so far before any further content will be targeted:

Added progress buffer to the main games sections. Now mid-section progress will be saved and you won't have to play the whole thing again if you wish to take a break

Extended community map time filtering to "always" and added scroll pagination. Now there will be maps from.... long ago

Added mouse movement related map selection navigation

Adjusted level selection to a more stable button selection system

Map selection navigator now automatically recognizes Mouse / Keyboard navigation mode

Removed pagination buttons in the map selection screen

I am well aware of any problems that the "Versus" mode is facing right now, and I will target those in the future. But for now there are more important things for me to maintain.

Until then - swing your thing!