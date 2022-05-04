Tape To Tape Demo Launch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good day !

We are excited to announce that our demo will be available Tomorrow May 5th!!

The demo includes the following :

A full game between the 2 available teams

Ability to play via Steam Remote Play with up to 4 people

Please be aware that the game is still in development and could have bugs/glitches on which we will be actively working on.

Like previous playtests, the player feedback is most valuable and we encourage you to join our Discord community to ask your questions and to provide all your thoughts and suggestions in the appropriate channels. We would love to hear about your experience!

If you are a streamer/content creator, we encourage you to use our #media section on Discord to showcase your work. We will also re-post on our social medias!

As a demo launch celebration, we will be streaming live on Twitch at 8:00PM EST on May 5th. We will be answering your questions and host viewer games! If you want to challenge the devs or other players on stream, make sure to get some practice games in during the day! We won't go easy on you!

https://www.twitch.tv/tapetotape

https://discord.gg/VYcDVykKkb

We thank you all so much for your support!