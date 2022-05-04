Owlboy Patch 4th of May 2022

We received reports that the new version of the game was still crashing for some players, and while we work on fixing this issue, we have decided to bundle the pre-patch version of the game in the installation, so players who are experiencing issues can effortlessly use an older version which may work for them.

When you start Owlboy from Steam, you may now choose the current version by choosing "Play Owlboy", or the original XNA-based version from before the 2022 update, by choosing "Play Owlboy (original version)".

Happy adventuring!