 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Owlboy update for 4 May 2022

Owlboy Patch 4th of May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8678274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We received reports that the new version of the game was still crashing for some players, and while we work on fixing this issue, we have decided to bundle the pre-patch version of the game in the installation, so players who are experiencing issues can effortlessly use an older version which may work for them.

When you start Owlboy from Steam, you may now choose the current version by choosing "Play Owlboy", or the original XNA-based version from before the 2022 update, by choosing "Play Owlboy (original version)".

Happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

Owlboy Depot Depot 115801
  • Loading history…
Owlboy Beta Depot Depot 115802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.