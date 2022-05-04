 Skip to content

Snow Scout update for 4 May 2022

Patch Notes for Build 33

Build 8677910

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

we just set a new build live which fixes some progression problems and adds graphics and audio improvements. Here's the detailed list:

  • Cooking multiple times should work now
  • Stopping narration on day 4 is fixed
  • Incorrect narration on day 5 fixed
  • Several bumpy bridges have been straightened
  • TV now turns off when going to sleep & has more sound FX
  • Graphical glitch in snow cover test is fixed
  • Lighting & draw distance in area 6 are improved
  • Wind whistling sound has been added to canyon area
  • Several narration improvements

That's all for now, please keep reporting any nasty bug you encounter ːDottieWinkː

All the best from
The Tunermaxx Team

