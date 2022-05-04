Patch Notes for Build 33

Hey Everyone,
we just set a new build live which fixes some progression problems and adds graphics and audio improvements. Here's the detailed list:
- Cooking multiple times should work now
- Stopping narration on day 4 is fixed
- Incorrect narration on day 5 fixed
- Several bumpy bridges have been straightened
- TV now turns off when going to sleep & has more sound FX
- Graphical glitch in snow cover test is fixed
- Lighting & draw distance in area 6 are improved
- Wind whistling sound has been added to canyon area
- Several narration improvements
That's all for now, please keep reporting any nasty bug you encounter ːDottieWinkː
All the best from
The Tunermaxx Team
Changed files in this update