Patch Notes for Build 33

Hey Everyone,

we just set a new build live which fixes some progression problems and adds graphics and audio improvements. Here's the detailed list:

Cooking multiple times should work now

Stopping narration on day 4 is fixed

Incorrect narration on day 5 fixed

Several bumpy bridges have been straightened

TV now turns off when going to sleep & has more sound FX

Graphical glitch in snow cover test is fixed

Lighting & draw distance in area 6 are improved

Wind whistling sound has been added to canyon area

Several narration improvements

That's all for now, please keep reporting any nasty bug you encounter ːDottieWinkː

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team