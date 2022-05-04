Lumencraft - Update #1

Scouts!

The time has come. The first update to Lumencraft is here 👏! Due to your feedback, we’re able to improve Early Access of the game efficiently 🔧. After 2️⃣ Hotfixes that we released, our team decided to strike back with a bigger update that brings lots of new content to the game. What’s more, we fixed many things that you guys reported to us via Discord and Steam. Our goal is to make Lumencraft a place worth fighting the monsters - in terms of performance and gameplay. 👌

enemy: Flying Swarm

building: Bomb Turret

language: German

Steam Cloud support

quickslots are now restored when picking up items that were previously assigned

maximum stack size is now displayed in the inventory

turret upgrades are now visualized on the turrets

auto-drill function. Triple tap button when using Drill to enable

current wave number in next wave message and total wave count

Respawn button, hold it to die when you get stuck etc. R on Keyboard, LB + X on controller

death marker that shows position of the recently died player

global shortcut to toggle fullscreen mode: Alt + Enter

We do not forget about Maps’ Editor. Our team added:

simple map preview when creating new map

simple terrain generator

use -1 in wave repeat for infinite waves

ability to set default material when creating a new map.

List of changes:

Steam: subscribed maps are no longer force-downloaded on start

tutorial will now exit automatically when completed

moved one computer in the tutorial to prevent player from getting stuck

improved tutorial wording for the miner objective

resolution options will now require confirmation, to prevent breaking game

improved display of map categories

mouse wheel will now properly scroll the map list

metal and Lumen destroyed by monster holes now properly drop resources

spear stamina cost form 20, 15, 10 to 20, 15, 12.5

spear damage form (3, 5, 8) to 3, 3.5, 4

adjusted initial building position when starting build

tweaked the text that appears when you finish round

adjusted waves on First Encounter map(added flying), start new game to see changes

Swarms now rush and attack on buildings

Swarms now better at digging through materials and walls

turrets and player on stand can shoot through range expanders

buildings regeneration nerfed now regenerates 5 times slower

possible fps boost in game when not in building mode

smaller player pushback

wall lvl 3 durability nerfed from 8 to 6

fullscreen resolution and windowed resolution are now separate

removed unused screens from weapon workshops

reduced big monster fall damage from 50 to 30, and the damage should not trigger more than once insted of 3 resulting in theoretical reduction from 150 to 30 dmg.

reduced big monster fall terrain damage falloff.

Last, but not least - fixes:

Saving: fixed respawning enemy nests in First Encounter

Saving: fixed Miners going invalid if they were placed in the editor

Editor: fixed material picking not working

fixed Storage Container using outdated icons

fixed Lab reporting new technologies when everything is already researched

fixed save slot time

fixed a typo in the tutorial

fixed some local maps being skipped on map list

fixed one enemy nest in First Encounter not having collisions

fixed unlimited metal exploit with metal veins

fixed Lumen Farm not working if one mushroom spot is obstructed

fixed Lumen Farm mushrooms not showing hit animation

fixed reactor computer in tutorial not having collisions with items

fixed a rare co-op bug that caused players unable to use screens

fixed Lab screens not updating immediately when researched last technology

game no longer auto-saves when save is blocked

fixed a rare bug where game couldn't be saved

fixed broken menu animations with high FPS

fixed a visual bug where workshop screens would appear red after reloading

fixed weapon workshop damage regions not being accurate.

Of course, we did not forget about the meme. Business as usual. 🤝🏻

