Updated 1.8 - Reworked AI Progression

Hey Everyone,

We have another major update for today that addresses a lot of long standing issues with AI - both on the world map and in combat. Of note - the difficulty, AIs tactics, and unit selection has been greatly reworked, and also AI will now progress through tech tier same way player would, and would no longer train powerful units in battle from the get go. This makes early game quite a bit easier but challenge quickly goes up as the years go by.

I`ve also worked on a few other bugs and improvements that were brought up recently by our players. Work continues and I should have the next update ready for you later this month. As always - thanks for your continuous support!

And now lets take a look at what this 18th update includes.

Changes and Additions