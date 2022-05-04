Updated 1.8 - Reworked AI Progression

Hey Everyone,
We have another major update for today that addresses a lot of long standing issues with AI - both on the world map and in combat. Of note - the difficulty, AIs tactics, and unit selection has been greatly reworked, and also AI will now progress through tech tier same way player would, and would no longer train powerful units in battle from the get go. This makes early game quite a bit easier but challenge quickly goes up as the years go by.
I`ve also worked on a few other bugs and improvements that were brought up recently by our players. Work continues and I should have the next update ready for you later this month. As always - thanks for your continuous support!
And now lets take a look at what this 18th update includes.
Changes and Additions
- Completely reworked what units AI trains in battle
- AI will now honestly progress through tech tiers and train stronger units in battle in later campaign years
- Fixed all issues with AI using high tier units during early campaign years
- Combat AI is now a low easier in early campaign
- Fixed major balancing issue with AI, where Medium campaign difficulty AI would actual use Hard difficulty tactics
- Medium campaign difficulty AI rebalanced to be significantly easier
- Hard difficulty AI rebalanced to be significantly harder
- Improved game scrolling it`s smoother now
- Camera scrolling is a good deal slower now
- Fixed various camera jump bugs when scrolling the camera
- Fixed rare error that would make complete break controlling troops during combat
- Updated welcome message for new players
- Fixed broken interface in the skirmish menu showing weird characters
