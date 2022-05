Share · View all patches · Build 8677341 · Last edited 4 May 2022 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

FIXED - If you enable the helper mode in English and then switch to Chinese, there is no way to disable it.

Feature request:

ADDED - Hidden config option to disable textboxes

ADDED - Hidden config option to show exact answer upon submitting (NOTE: Won’t work in CMYK mode)

If you have any suggestions please post them on the forums!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1952760/discussions/2/