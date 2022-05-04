Fog & Small Fixes

The second update for Karolina!

It went in there:

Added fog for the first basement room. (It should create a feeling of cold and temperature difference compared to the second room.

The code has been slightly optimized. (It won't increase productivity, but it will increase development speed)

Added a hint to the main menu regarding management. (It turns out that not everyone understood how to play the game)

Added light in Karolina's body-infesting mode. (Nothing was visible in the dark room)

Removed the shadows from the light of Karolina (either temporarily or forever) ...

Fixed some plot autopilots (initially, Karolina only went somewhere herself at the beginning of the game, and now several more times. Previously, this did not work due to an autopilot bug)

That's all the changes for this build! I also wanted to transfer the game to Shader Model 6.0 for Windows, but something didn't work out (engine problems).

I would like to know if someone is using the Linux version of the game? If yes, write!

Since the game is being developed in parallel on two operating systems, I can't apply all the cool technologies. Very sorry.

The system requirements specify that the video card must have at least 3GB of video memory. However, I'm making a game on a 2 gb videocard XD

Although, for development, you need more power than the end user.

With certain manipulations, I change the standard memory allocation settings, and the game goes smoothly on 2 gigs. If someone has problems with a 2-gig video card - write - and I will add an item to the game settings responsible for some optimization) Although, I do not recommend using it, since it is still a crutch than a good way.

Perhaps those who are on Windows do not understand what it is about, because there the organization of video memory is a little different. And the missing memory is quietly taken from RAM. But on Linux, something is wrong. When there is a shortage of video memory, wild brakes begin. In the case of our game, textures turn into terrible soap, and FPS drops 3 times. Write what you think about this. That's why I released the game before it was ready to receive your feedback) You can say that you are my testers)

Do not think that I first forced you to buy the game, and then also to test it)) The game will eventually increase its price, and those who buy it completely ready - will give more money)

Thank you all for your support! Thanks to the money collected, I will be able to buy improvements for my workplace, and the quality of the game will increase! Have a nice day to everyone!