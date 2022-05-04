Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678618

General fixes:

• Fixed a crash when opening the in-game Options menu on macOS.

• Fixed an issue in the final boss fight which would cause the script to break (and the boss would never spawn) if player killed a Pylon in a certain way.

• Added a check to the lobby that automatically unlocks any heroes that are not unlocked in the profile, but should because they don't have any unlock requirements. This is notable for mods adding new Heroes.

• Added a fixup for Atlantes' core achievement for players who unlocked the core before the achievement was added.

• Fixed a rare occurrence which could block progress in Roncevaux Pass, making it impossible to progress into Al-Andalus.

• Fixed a bug where locked relics (rewarded for completing the game) could appear in encounters/relic shops before being unlocked.

• Fixed Canoel random encounter with the Thief: they should now properly steal a static amount of gold every time, and return it if caught.

• Fixed Keen status effect (granted by Breunor's passive) to properly expire at turn end.

• Fixed a bug where the self-buff part of Warrior's Taunt skill (Blocking) could sometimes miss.

• Fixed a bug with Grail of Piety relic where its extra healing effect would also erroneously reduce CDs by 1.

• Fixed an issue preventing Thorns status effect from reflecting any damage.

• Fixed an issue preventing different variations of Roland's Horn relic from spawning.

• Fixed an issue where Cockatrice's abilities were not affected by cover.

• Fixed a bug where status effects (and their visuals) could in rare occasions be applied to units that just died.

• Fixed multiple skills which you could not use at 0 AP despite them costing 0 AP.

• Added green and red diamond markers to tier 3 skill upgrades where they were missing.

• Updated Cockatrice's Wingslam VFX to better fit the ability's logical hitbox.

• Added several sound effects which were missing on certain enemies.

• Updated various hint images to display the latest UI.

• Updated descriptions of various relics and skills to clarify them.

• Fixed a rare bug where the grid outline in combat was sometimes flashing or was not rendered properly.

• Fixed missing footstep sounds on a certain skirmish map.

• Various minor visual fixes across several levels.

Quality of life changes:

• Improved the automatic camera tracking logic. The camera movements should feel smoother and far less janky now.

• The rankup notification can now be shown even while the Journal is open (i.e. the player is in an encounter), which should help players not miss their rankup opportunities.

Gameplay balancing:

• Attribute rewards at rankup have been adjusted. The choice is now between +2 Health or +1 Armor, but every four levels there will be a third choice for a random attribute.