Hotfix v0.2.25

Cheeky hotfix has just gone live to fix self-inflicted modding languages problems. Thanks to the community people highlighting it, and this is the first time doing a rapid hotfix while we are already working on the next update.
It's been a good test of our newly introduced source control/versioning strategy and pleased to say that it passed with flying colors! Will talk more about that next week as I write up some documentation.
Changes
- Fixed bug where UI wasn't updating with languages and so couldn't be selected.
- Updated https://modding.wiki/en/elegos/developers/language to make actual sense.
Changed files in this update