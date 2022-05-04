 Skip to content

Elegos Playtest update for 4 May 2022

Hotfix v0.2.25

Cheeky hotfix has just gone live to fix self-inflicted modding languages problems. Thanks to the community people highlighting it, and this is the first time doing a rapid hotfix while we are already working on the next update.

It's been a good test of our newly introduced source control/versioning strategy and pleased to say that it passed with flying colors! Will talk more about that next week as I write up some documentation.

Changes

