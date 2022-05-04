Main Update 14 Beta - Now Live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Whooah. New build? Cool. Wasn't expecting that. Let's Go!

The public test for Main Update 14 is now live in the public test branch. Full patch notes are available in game and will be released publicly here on Steam when this build goes officially live for everyone (probably next week).

The major new features of this build are based around speedrunning. There are new speedrunning leaderboards and a speedrunning split time overlay. There's lots of other tweaks and improvements too. For more information, download the beta and check the 'What's New' tab on the main menu.

Have fun, let me know if you find any issues and if anyone needs help accessing the public test branch let me know.

Note: Everyone can try out this public test prior to it's full release next week. Simply swap over to the publictestbranch in the game's beta options and use the password 'iunderstandthisisatest'.

Oh, and twitch/DrDoof will likely be doing some speedruns and testing of this new build over the coming days so pop by and say hi. If he's playing Space Bob, the chances are I'll be hanging out with him too.