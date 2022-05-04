Madeira Archipelago

Hello, friends. I am glad to introduce you to a new location in the game for levels 40+.
This place is called Madeira Island and geographically belongs to Portugal.
In fact, the archipelago consists of several islands in the tropical belt of the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa,
Here you can catch various marine and ocean fish, from huge tuna to small sargs or flounders, and at night you can hunt sea eel. I have tried to separate some species from others by using depth zoning so that you do not have difficulties catching small fish and, conversely, small fish do not eat bait when hunting for large species.
In order for you to get better acquainted with this location, daily tasks with a two-hour trip to this reservoir are available on the France base until May 10th.
Also, in this update:
- Changing the travel interface. Now all the bases in the game are presented in the form of a list
- Acceleration of operation of all multiplier reels at low load
- A special two-handed grip of sea bottom gear, allowing you to take out heavy fish faster (used with a sea bottom rod standing)
- The method of loading textures in the game has been changed. The opening of the general records window, inventory and other windows is significantly accelerated
- The principle of map rendering has been changed, the depth colors have been brought to the standard cartographic ones. The map has become more detail
- Map window, marker images - available for modifications
- Fixed numerical display of dry dough or complementary food residue
- Already traditional work on detected errors and on fish models
Changed files in this update