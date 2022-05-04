Madeira Archipelago

Hello, friends. I am glad to introduce you to a new location in the game for levels 40+.

This place is called Madeira Island and geographically belongs to Portugal.

In fact, the archipelago consists of several islands in the tropical belt of the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa,

Here you can catch various marine and ocean fish, from huge tuna to small sargs or flounders, and at night you can hunt sea eel. I have tried to separate some species from others by using depth zoning so that you do not have difficulties catching small fish and, conversely, small fish do not eat bait when hunting for large species.

In order for you to get better acquainted with this location, daily tasks with a two-hour trip to this reservoir are available on the France base until May 10th.