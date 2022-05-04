Ragnorium 1.0.2 is now Available!

Hey!

New Update for Ragnorium is Available on Steam. I think it will be a good patch that will greatly improve your gameplay experience.

Last Update 1.0.1 was good for the game, it has improved the core pathfinding algorithm, and this update further improves upon the core. In particular, this update introduces upgrades to the algorithm and adds tons of QoL stuff.

* Dynamic and Static Pathfinding Nodes now delete themselves if they don't have any viable connections available. This effectively fixes situations where you could rarely find locations on the map where colonists would get stuck, and 2) fixes situations where if you have a very dense colony, some nodes would be left inside the building walls resulting in poor performance inside buildings.

Added a Bunch of QoL Improvements; these are...

Ability to Strip All Effects and make the game look Barebone. It is quite a pleasant-looking view.

Ability to Hide Footstep Effect.

Ability to Hide Penis.

Ability to Hide Objective Marker about Colonist's head when you don't have any objectives to turn in.

Ability to Hide Blue Colonist Indicators that outline where Colonist is.

Ability to Hide Colonist Aggro Indicator (Green Flash).

Ability to Skip Landing Sequence (AI Intro, Colonization Vessel Name, and Developer Name).

Ability to Adjust Colonist AI Speed, you can make it faster or slower; this all has an impact on the CPU.

Ability to Enable Streamer/YouTube Mode to avoid potential Copyright Strikes from the YouTube Content ID System.

Main Menu Now Displays some of the Important Links and has a shortcut button to the Save Folder.

Bug Fix: Fixed Bug where you could move Camera or toggle Pause, X2 during Taribia Times Datapad view.

Balance: Water Tank Extraction is now 100% faster.

That's it!

Stay tuned for more.